We reached out to Ted Chin to learn more about his creative process and the person behind the art. His work feels like a glimpse into another world, so we wondered—does he get his ideas from dreams, his imagination, or something else entirely?

"My work is definitely inspired by imagination. I like to think of my art as a way to bring daydreams to life—those fleeting thoughts where reality blends with something more magical. While I don't often reference my own dreams directly, I love creating worlds where the impossible feels real. Nature plays a big role in my work, especially the feeling of being lost in a peaceful, surreal landscape. A lot of it is also from film, movie, anime, comics, and books!"