Ted Chin is a San Francisco-based digital artist known for his surreal photo manipulations. He mixes fantasy with reality, blending unexpected elements to create dreamlike scenes—like fish clouds floating in the sky or hidden portals in everyday places.

In 2021, Ted’s unique style landed him the opportunity to design the cover for Adobe Photoshop. He also shares his process on Instagram and YouTube, giving a behind-the-scenes look at how his ideas come to life. Scroll down to see his surreal art!

More info: Instagram | tedslittledream.com | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Fantasy and reality blend in Ted Chin's surreal digital artwork of a house underwater among sharks.

tedslittledream Report

We reached out to Ted Chin to learn more about his creative process and the person behind the art. His work feels like a glimpse into another world, so we wondered—does he get his ideas from dreams, his imagination, or something else entirely?

"My work is definitely inspired by imagination. I like to think of my art as a way to bring daydreams to life—those fleeting thoughts where reality blends with something more magical. While I don't often reference my own dreams directly, I love creating worlds where the impossible feels real. Nature plays a big role in my work, especially the feeling of being lost in a peaceful, surreal landscape. A lot of it is also from film, movie, anime, comics, and books!"
    #2

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin featuring a cat-shaped cloud above a green field, blending fantasy with reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #3

    Person on ladder painting sky, a surreal digital artwork blending fantasy and reality by Ted Chin.

    tedslittledream Report

    Ted told us that he usually combines stock images with his own photography to bring his surreal ideas to life. "It depends on what I need for a particular piece. If I have the right image I've taken myself, I'll always prefer using that because it makes the work feel more personal. But stock images can be a great resource for elements I can't easily capture."

    Ted's creative process begins with an idea or a feeling he wants to capture. "I often sketch or write down concepts first, then gather images that fit the vision. Once I have the main elements, I begin compositing in Photoshop—blending different pieces together, adjusting lighting, and adding textures to make everything feel cohesive. I like to experiment a lot during this stage, letting the piece evolve naturally. The final touches usually involve color grading and subtle details that help bring the scene to life."
    #4

    Person catching shooting stars with a net under a starry sky, blending fantasy and reality in surreal digital art.

    tedslittledream Report

    #5

    Surreal digital artwork depicting a massive tornado blending fantasy elements in a desert landscape.

    tedslittledream Report

    Every artist has moments that make the journey feel worthwhile. We asked Ted about the most meaningful experience or feedback he’s received throughout his career. "One of the most rewarding experiences was seeing how my work could inspire others. When people tell me my art has helped them feel more creative or sparked their imagination, it reminds me why I created it in the first place. Being part of the Photoshop splash screen in 2021 was a huge milestone, but what stays with me the most are the personal messages from people who connect with the dreamlike worlds I create. Also, I got to do my first-ever solo exhibition last year and it was amazing to see people who came to see my work in person!"
    #6

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin depicting a mountain sculpted as a giant face, blending fantasy with reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #7

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin showing a sunset being reeled in by a fishing rod above a coastal scene.

    tedslittledream Report

    With AI-generated art becoming more common, many artists are wondering how to stand out. We asked Ted what advice he has for those trying to develop a style that feels truly their own. "I think the key to developing a unique style is to focus on what excites you the most—whether it's certain themes, colors, or emotions. Try not to chase trends or compare yourself too much to others. Experiment and give yourself time to play without pressure. The more personal your work is, the harder it will be for AI to replicate because your perspective and imagination are what make your art one of a kind. Authenticity always stands out, especially in a world where so much content feels mass-produced."

    #8

    Fantasy digital artwork depicting a setting sun visible through a building window, blending reality with surreal elements.

    tedslittledream Report

    #9

    A surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin featuring an elephant blending into a stormy landscape with a vibrant red field.

    tedslittledream Report

    #10

    Surreal digital artwork of cats perched on a utility pole against a clear sky.

    tedslittledream Report

    #11

    Surreal digital artwork of a sailboat on the ocean with fish-shaped clouds in a vivid blue sky.

    tedslittledream Report

    #12

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin of flamingos with clouds as bodies standing tall over the ocean.

    tedslittledream Report

    #13

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin featuring a cloud with glowing windows and a ladder extending down.

    tedslittledream Report

    #14

    A surreal digital artwork blending fantasy and reality, featuring an upside-down tree above a misty forest.

    tedslittledream Report

    #15

    Surreal digital artwork of a giant white rabbit on a building with a red moon in the background.

    tedslittledream Report

    #16

    Surreal digital artwork of a giant anglerfish illuminating a moonlit lake, blending fantasy and reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #17

    Surreal digital artwork of a giant white wolf blending with misty mountains and trees, with a figure in red walking below.

    tedslittledream Report

    #18

    Boat on a lake above a giant surreal sea creature, blending fantasy and reality in digital art.

    tedslittledream Report

    #19

    Surreal digital artwork of a giant turtle merging with a snow-covered mountain landscape, blending fantasy and reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #20

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin featuring giant rock figures walking in a fantasy desert landscape under a crescent moon.

    tedslittledream Report

    #21

    A red van beneath Saturn in a surreal digital artwork blending fantasy and reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #22

    Surreal digital artwork of a giant jellyfish floating over a serene beach, blending fantasy and reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #23

    Ladder leading to cloud on ocean shore in surreal digital artwork blending fantasy with reality.

    tedslittledream Report

    #24

    Fantasy scene with a giant translucent snake above snowy mountains, reflecting in a serene lake.

    tedslittledream Report

    #25

    Surreal digital artwork by Ted Chin showing a towering figure in a sunlit forest, blending fantasy and reality.

    tedslittledream Report

