Missing a pet is something many of us know well. Richard Saunders felt this too after losing his cat, Tolly. To keep Tolly close, he created a surreal and fun project called “The Topiary Cat,” where plants and bushes look just like his cat in different places.

This project started nearly ten years ago and has touched people around the world. The Topiary Cat is a magical creation that can change shape and size and appears in the most surprising spots. Richard has shared many images before, but he’s still continuing to spread the magic and keep Tolly’s memory alive.

More info: Facebook | thetopiarycat.co.uk