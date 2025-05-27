ADVERTISEMENT

Missing a pet is something many of us know well. Richard Saunders felt this too after losing his cat, Tolly. To keep Tolly close, he created a surreal and fun project called “The Topiary Cat,” where plants and bushes look just like his cat in different places.

This project started nearly ten years ago and has touched people around the world. The Topiary Cat is a magical creation that can change shape and size and appears in the most surprising spots. Richard has shared many images before, but he’s still continuing to spread the magic and keep Tolly’s memory alive.

More info: Facebook | thetopiarycat.co.uk

#1

Cat edited as a bush in a scenic field landscape, showcasing creative and cool artistic edits of the cat as a bush.

The Topiary Cat Report

RELATED:
    #2

    Green cat shaped as a bush in a garden with flowers and old brick building, showcasing creative cat bush edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #3

    Topiary art featuring a cat shaped as a large green bush in a garden, blending nature with creative edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #4

    Artist creating topiary cat bush in garden with a real cat nearby, showcasing cool and interesting edits of his cat.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #5

    Artist creates cool and interesting edits of his cat transformed into a bush with a person trimming it outdoors.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #6

    Green cat shaped like a bush towers over ruins and visitors in an artistic and cool cat bush edit.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #7

    Large topiary cats in a lush garden with a woman and children walking on a path, showcasing creative cat edits as bushes.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #8

    Cat artist creates cool and interesting edits transforming his cat into a bush in a forest filled with white flowers.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #9

    Two large cat-shaped bushes digitally edited into a garden scene in front of a castle, showcasing creative cat bush art.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #10

    Topiary cats designed as bushes in a garden with flowers and a fountain, showcasing cool and interesting cat edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #11

    Large bush shaped like a cat with people gathered around at night watching fireworks and a bonfire nearby.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #12

    Green topiary cat shaped like a bush drinking from a pond in a scenic outdoor park setting.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #13

    Green cat shaped as a bush topiary edited into a natural landscape, blending art and nature in a creative scene.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #14

    Green cats edited to look like bushes walking on a frozen pond in a natural outdoor setting with bare trees.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #15

    Topiary cat shaped bush sculptures in a garden with a house in the background, showcasing cool and interesting edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #16

    A creative topiary cat shaped like a bush in a vibrant yellow field with a real cat and a bird flying overhead.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #17

    Topiary cat shaped bush next to a winged stone statue in a colorful garden with a large historic mansion in the background.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #18

    Two large artistic edits of a cat as a bush lying in a dry field with trees and a building in the background.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #19

    Topiary cat shaped bushes in a garden with colorful flowers and a small real cat walking near the path.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #20

    Man interacts with large topiary cats by a river, showcasing cool and interesting edits of cat as a bush in a park setting.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #21

    Giant topiary shaped like a cat in a garden at sunset, showcasing creative cat edits and digital art.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #22

    Two cats creatively edited to look like green bushes standing in a colorful wildflower field under a blue sky.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #23

    Two cats creatively edited to look like topiary bushes near a church and a road at sunset.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #24

    Cat creatively edited as a bush blending into a field, showcasing cool and interesting artistic edits of the cat as a bush.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #25

    Topiary cat sculptures shaped like cats sitting and standing in a scenic outdoor landscape at sunset.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #26

    Giant cat shaped like a bush next to two people in a garden at sunset, showcasing cool and interesting cat edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #27

    Digital art showing a cat shaped like a bush by a lake under the moonlight with a rainbow and a cat silhouette in the sky.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #28

    Green cat shaped like a bush in an artistic garden edit with lightning and classical ruins, showcasing cool and interesting cat edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

    #29

    Topiary art featuring cat-shaped bushes in a garden with a sunset background, showcasing creative cat edits.

    The Topiary Cat Report

