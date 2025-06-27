2025’s Hottest Summer Nails Guide
As summer rolls in, it’s the perfect time to refresh your look with a sizzling hot mani.
2025 nail trends offer a vibrant and eclectic palette from Selena Gomez’s minimalist “clean girl” nails to 3D art, chrome finishes, and every pistachio variation imaginable.
Some of these viral looks were launched by celebs and runway icons, while others come straight from the pros.
“Guava Girl” Aesthetic
“Guava Girl,” summer is officially in full swing, according to TikTok. Think sun-drenched skin, pinky-orange blush, glossy lips, and that effortless dewy glow.
This tropical fruit-fueled vibe dominates the beauty scene, inspiring makeup, outfits, and especially manis drenched in hot pink and coral.
Classic Coral Crush
The classic coral jelly mani is back because some summer staples never go out of style. It’s bright, juicy, and effortlessly complements sun-kissed skin.
This timeless shade re-emerges every warm season for a reason: it pairs with almost anything in your beachwear lineup.
Citrus Yellow Lemon Drop
Lemon drop nails are summer’s zestiest mani trend, and Hailey Bieber has already given her stamp of approval.
“Lemon holds a particular visual appeal: The designs are suitable for both short and longer nails, and you can totally adapt it to your taste,” Vogue suggests.
“The daring can add larger accents or more colors, or if you’re into the more understated, you can opt for the solid lemony color.”
Whether going bold with accents or keeping it classic with a clean lemon coat, this shade radiates feel-good summer energy.
Pops Of Matte Neons
Looking to turn heads without going full shine? Matte neon nails are stepping up as the more subdued but still striking alternative to classic glossy brights.
Whether highlighter pink or safety-cone orange, these bold pops of color feel edgy and summery.
Chrome Over Nude Nails
Often dubbed “glazed donut” nails, chrome overlays are one of summer’s most versatile and eye-catching trends.
“Chromes come in many finishes, from white chromes that add a metallic sheen to multi chromes, which make for more of a [more dimensional] finish,” explained nail artist Galdina Jimenez (InStyle).
For max impact, start with a clean nude base, then let the mirror-like shine do the rest.
Pistachio Green Manis
Pistachio everything is in, and nails are no exception. The matte green mani is riding the wave of 2025’s pastel obsession.
The shade gained steam thanks to the pistachio-filled Dubai chocolate bar craze, which later inspired designers like Prada, Miu Miu, and Alexander McQueen to debut saturated green fashion looks (per Harper’s BAZAAR).
Taylor Swift, Kendall Jenner, and street style icons from Copenhagen to Milan followed suit.
Mermaidcore Nails
The Mermaidcore wave is crashing into nail salons everywhere, bringing seashell shimmer and 3D pearl accents that look straight out of a fairytale.
Thanks to the renewed buzz from The Little Mermaid reboot, this nostalgic, beachy aesthetic is back in a big way, and there’s no better mani for a sandy seaside escape.
Glossy Coral Coffin
Coral nails bring instant warmth and energy, just what you want for that sun-soaked summer feeling.
For a trendy twist, go with a glossy finish and coffin shape, then pair them with your go-to beachwear for the ultimate vacation vibe.
Tie‑dye Pastel
Everyone seemed to be wearing tie-dye at some point; now, the apparel spring trend is taking the nail scene by storm in 2025.
French Tips With A Rainbow Twist
This summer, French tips are getting a technicolor upgrade. Meet the rainbow-tipped mani: bold, bright, and totally mood-lifting.
It’s a playful twist on a classic, perfect for anyone wanting to keep that chic shape while experimenting with color.
Delicate Micro Floral Patterns
Tiny daisy or bloom motifs on neutral bases are spring and summer staples almost every year, thanks in large part to creative indie nail artists on Instagram who share plenty of blooming inspo.
Sunset Ombre Vibes
Nothing says summer like a golden-hour gradient. These dreamy ombre nails, shifting from warm oranges to dusky lavenders, are now lighting up Instagram feeds.
From glossy finishes to chrome sheens, star-studded details, and French sunset tips, the variations are endless.
Glossy Jelly
Jelly nails are officially the cool-girl staple of the season. Their juicy, high-gloss finish and soft transparency make them equal parts playful and chic.
“Jelly nails are definitely having a moment,” said Mazz Hanna, manicurist and CEO of Nailing Hollywood (per Byrdie). “Think sheer, colored polishes that give your nails that squishy, glassy finish.”
New York-based nail artist Miss Pop agreed, telling Allure, “Milky finishes are the look for neutrals, soft shades, and even brights have gone jelly.”
Aurora Glazed Nails
Lip-smacking Aurora nails have been in vogue for years and are continuing in 2025.
These milky, glazed manis have never dimmed in shine since they were popularized by LA-based manicurist Zola Ganzorigt, who is credited with creating the ultra-viral glazed donut nails for Hailey Bieber (per Vogue).
This trending translucent design perfectly blends juicy shades, shiny finishes, and a gorgeous wash of the northern lights!
Selena Gomez’s Electric Blue Nails
Summer’s unofficial nail queen is back at it. Selena Gomez sent the internet into a frenzy when she shared a video lip-syncing to “Call Me When You Break Up,” complete with a head-turning electric blue manicure on Instagram.
“Electric blue is vibrant, bright, and creates a lovely contrast against summer skies,” explained LA-based nail artist Sarah Chue.
The bold hue marks a sharp contrast from the soft “soap nails” Gomez has been rocking lately (Vogue).
But whether it’s minimal or dramatic, her manicure choices keep setting the tone for 2025.
Playful 3D Charms
This summer, adults are fully leaning into adorably chaotic 3D designs, from tiny florals to dangling charms.
“It’s chaos in the best way,” said LA celebrity nail artist Brittney Boyce (per Marie Claire).
And it’s the kind of joyful chaos that makes your mani totally unforgettable.
Hard-To-Miss Metallic Pistachio And Mint Green
Metallic pistachio is officially a summer obsession. This shimmering twist on the earthy shade is one of the most in-demand mani looks right now.
Amped with a futuristic chrome finish, it bridges the gap between soft pastels and space-age drama, perfect for 2025’s color-forward nail scene.
Flashy Lavender Chrome
Purple is having a moment again, and lavender chrome nails are leading the charge. Selena Gomez recently showed off a dreamy lilac mani, confirming the shade’s comeback.
Chrome-dipped lavenders are the new favorite for sunny days, combining shimmer with soft pastel cool.
Garden-Fresh Tropical Leaf Accent
Botanical nails are blooming this summer, and nothing screams vacation like leafy green accents.
Palm fronds, monstera silhouettes, and tropical motifs are bringing that lush, getaway vibe to fingertips everywhere.
Watercolor Marble Nails
Watercolor marble nails are the artsy upgrade your summer mani needs. These dreamy blends swap solid pastels for fluid, painterly swirls in bright seasonal shades.
Chrome Pistachio
Pistachio nails are everywhere this year, and the chrome version is the one to beat.
Sleek, shiny, and ultra-modern, this mani takes the soft green trend into bold new territory.
Minimalist Line Art
Minimalist nail art is leveling up with sleek, fine-line designs that add just the right amount of edge.
From random dots and delicate stripes to abstract squiggles, the beauty is in the freedom.