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'Sea Legacy' is a global ocean conservation organization that uses powerful photography and storytelling to raise awareness about the importance of protecting our oceans. Through expeditions, films, and conservation campaigns, they highlight both the beauty of marine life and the urgent threats it faces, inspiring people to take action for a healthier planet.

Today, we’ve selected some of the most fascinating wildlife photography shared on their page, featuring animals both beneath the ocean’s surface and above it. Scroll down to explore stunning images that offer an authentic glimpse into life in the wild and how animals live and behave across our planet.

More info: Facebook | sealegacy.org | youtube.com | Instagram