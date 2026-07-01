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Nature photography is often associated with patience, timing, and a willingness to wait for fleeting moments. For Austrian photographer Ory Schneor, however, the goal extends beyond documenting what he sees. His photographs invite viewers to look more closely at the natural world, revealing the remarkable detail, texture, and individuality found in everything from birds and mammals to insects, fungi, and plants. Rather than chasing dramatic scenes, Schneor creates carefully composed images that encourage a deeper appreciation of nature, transforming familiar subjects into striking portraits that feel both intimate and timeless.

Based in Vienna, Schneor is an award-winning photographer whose work has received international recognition in competitions including National Geographic, One Eyeland, the CEWE Photo Award, and the Austrian Professional Photographers Association. Although he is also well known for his portrait and concert photography, his lifelong fascination with nature has become one of the defining themes of his artistic work.

More info: ory-schneor.art | Instagram | Facebook

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Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a pelican with an orange beak.

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Although Schneor photographs people professionally, he says working in nature presents an entirely different challenge. Unlike human subjects, animals can't be directed or asked to hold a pose, making patience, observation, and timing essential. "While I can always guide a client into a certain pose or angle, animals can't take instructions," he told in the interview with Bored Panda. "I love the challenge of capturing that defining moment without any guidance at all. It's nature in its purest form, and it all comes down to my ability to catch the moment, get as close as possible for maximum details and reveal its beauty." 

That portrait photographer's mindset is evident throughout his work, where careful composition and an emphasis on expression often make animals, birds, fungi, and insects feel like individual subjects rather than simply elements of a landscape.
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    #2

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a vibrant yellow-spotted salamander on a brown leaf.

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    #3

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a pink flamingo.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty flamingo having a snooze.

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    The photographs featured in this collection were taken across several countries, including Japan, Portugal, Spain, Austria, Jordan, Israel, and Italy. Together they showcase the extraordinary variety of the natural world, from snow monkeys bathing in hot springs and birds framed by cherry blossoms in Japan to Madeira's dramatic coastline, the dunes of Gran Canaria, fungi hidden in Austrian forests, Jordan's desert landscapes, water lilies in Israel, and the mountain scenery of South Tyrol. While the locations span continents, Schneor's approach remains remarkably consistent: slowing down, getting as close as possible, and revealing details that are often overlooked.
    #4

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a white bird with an orange eye.

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    #5

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a vibrant close-up portrait of a colorful bird on a branch.

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    23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A beautiful European bee eater.

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    Interestingly, many of his favorite photographs weren't the result of meticulous planning but of unexpected encounters. "In the autumn I'm often in the woods around Vienna looking to photograph mushrooms, but you never know what you'll find in the forest," he said. One such walk led him to a spider suspended between two trees, allowing him to photograph its rarely seen underside after narrowly avoiding its web. On another occasion, he spotted a baby fire salamander measuring only about three centimeters. "Luckily I didn't step on it," he recalled.

    One of his most intriguing images, an ant carrying what appears to be an unusual object, also turned out to be an unexpected discovery. "In the field I just saw the ant carrying something and decided to photograph it anyway. Only when I got home did I realize it was carrying the head of a fly." According to Schneor, many people spend quite some time trying to figure out exactly what they're looking at, making it one of the most conversation-starting photographs in his collection.

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    #6

    A close-up portrait of a pinecone with a tiny mushroom on its tip, illustrating the beauty of nature.

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    #7

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a small gopher-like animal in green grass.

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    From forests and mountains to coastlines and deserts, these photographs reflect a consistent way of seeing the natural world, one that values patience, observation, and the beauty found in even the smallest details.

    Scroll down to explore some of Schneor's favorite images and discover the character and diversity of the natural world through his lens.
    #8

    A close-up portrait of a spider centered in its web against a dark background, capturing the beauty of nature.

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    #9

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: stunning close-up portrait of sweeping desert sand dunes.

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    #10

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: two weevils mating on a vibrant green leaf, a close-up portrait.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #11

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a bird in flight against a blurred blue background.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #12

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of an ant on a leaf.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #13

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of small fungi.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #14

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of small mushrooms.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #15

    An extraordinary close-up portrait of a yellow ladybug with black spots on a light green leaf, showcasing the beauty of nature.

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    #16

    A close-up portrait of a spiky brown seed pod amidst fallen autumn leaves, highlighting the beauty of nature.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #17

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: an extraordinary close-up portrait of a caterpillar on a leaf.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #18

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of snow monkeys grooming in falling snow.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #19

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of tall autumn trees.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #20

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a spider in its web.

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    #21

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a snail slowly moving along a path amidst lush green foliage.

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    #22

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a red and black bug on a bright green leaf, a close-up portrait.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #23

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a lone figure in a foggy landscape with two trees.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #24

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of water lilies.

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    #25

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a rock on sand dunes.

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    #26

    An extraordinary close-up portrait of a vibrant pink flamingo with its head bent, emphasizing the beauty of nature.

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    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Schiaparelli pink flamingo

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    #27

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: an intricate close-up portrait of a mushroom's gills.

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    #28

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a small mushroom emerging from the earth among fallen leaves.

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    #29

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a unique fungi covered in white fuzz on a bed of leaves.

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    #30

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a close-up portrait of a mushroom on the forest floor.

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    #31

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: an extraordinary close-up portrait of a mushroom from below.

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    #32

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature: a close-up portrait of a bird perched on a blossoming branch.

    Ory Schneor Report

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    #33

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a person walking on a snowy path among tall trees.

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    #34

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a snow monkey soaking in a hot spring.

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    #35

    Award-winning photographer captures the beauty of nature through extraordinary close-up portraits of a blurred sunset over the ocean.

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