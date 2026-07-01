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Nature photography is often associated with patience, timing, and a willingness to wait for fleeting moments. For Austrian photographer Ory Schneor, however, the goal extends beyond documenting what he sees. His photographs invite viewers to look more closely at the natural world, revealing the remarkable detail, texture, and individuality found in everything from birds and mammals to insects, fungi, and plants. Rather than chasing dramatic scenes, Schneor creates carefully composed images that encourage a deeper appreciation of nature, transforming familiar subjects into striking portraits that feel both intimate and timeless.

Based in Vienna, Schneor is an award-winning photographer whose work has received international recognition in competitions including National Geographic, One Eyeland, the CEWE Photo Award, and the Austrian Professional Photographers Association. Although he is also well known for his portrait and concert photography, his lifelong fascination with nature has become one of the defining themes of his artistic work.

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