From cozy apartments to spectacular skyscrapers, the world of interior design and architecture is constantly evolving. New trends and ideas emerge every year, inspiring and motivating designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful and functional spaces.

Whether you're a minimalist looking to embrace simplicity or someone who loves bold colors and patterns, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive interiors for you to admire, as posted by this Instagram page called “TopDezigners”. It has a following of more than 380,000 fans that share a passion and love for all things design and architecture. Scroll down to join us on a journey through some of the most remarkable homes, offices, and public spaces from around the globe.

We were fortunate enough to get in touch with one of the most captivating design bureaus, KSh Design, to delve deeper into their creative process and learn more about their approach to design. You can also find one of their designs, "The Sweet Cocktail Bar", on this list!