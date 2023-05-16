150 Times Interior Designers Outdid Themselves With Incredible Solutions, As Shared On This IG Page (New Pics) Interview
From cozy apartments to spectacular skyscrapers, the world of interior design and architecture is constantly evolving. New trends and ideas emerge every year, inspiring and motivating designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful and functional spaces.
Whether you're a minimalist looking to embrace simplicity or someone who loves bold colors and patterns, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive interiors for you to admire, as posted by this Instagram page called “TopDezigners”. It has a following of more than 380,000 fans that share a passion and love for all things design and architecture. Scroll down to join us on a journey through some of the most remarkable homes, offices, and public spaces from around the globe.
We were fortunate enough to get in touch with one of the most captivating design bureaus, KSh Design, to delve deeper into their creative process and learn more about their approach to design. You can also find one of their designs, "The Sweet Cocktail Bar", on this list!
Villa Chams By Carl Gerges Architects
The Sweet Cocktail Bar By Ksh Design Bureau
Ananda House By Elora Hardy
i wanna be up there pretending to be part of the titanic
Andrew, the representative of KSh Design, shared that the bureau was founded in 2018 in Ukraine by a group of three young architects. “We strived to design to our maximum potential, and working under our own brand was the primary motivation and inspiration for us then and continues to be now.”
“The basis of our approach is the investment of a huge amount of creative potential. In each of our projects, we create individual interior items, furniture, lighting, and decor. It makes each project truly unique and unrepeatable. We do not have ordinary projects, each of them is unique.”
Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta
Residence By Morini Arquitectos
Beach House By Charlotte Taylor
Bit too much glass for my liking but they have obviously addressed temperature/privacy issues using something that isn't posh or obscenely expensive but does the trick.... Good old curtains/drapes. I get the feeling the owner is an environmentalist but also pragmatist.
In a world brimming with design firms and creative professionals, it might be hard to stand out. According to Andrew, what sets KSh Design apart from other creatives in the industry is that they view every new project as a great opportunity and as a chance to change and improve the lives of their clients. “We strive for everyone who encounters our design to receive their own inspiration and desire to change the world around them for the better. This is the hallmark of our approach.”
Casa Gu By Estudio Eva
while i love wood, what's up with all these beige houses? put some colour on it
Back Boxes By Mattgibson
Memories Aicha Luxury Camp
Speaking about "The Sweet Cocktail Bar", Andrew revealed that this is a pure art project, a space “filled to the brim with creativity”.
“When we were designing ‘The Sweet Cocktail Bar’, we wanted to capture and concentrate on the sweetness of life. We had freedom and minimum limits. For which, special thanks to our customers.”
However, amidst every project, there inevitably arise challenges to conquer. For KSh Design, the main difficulty of this particular endeavor was the complex shapes of the ceilings, “which were modeled by segments in order to be able to complete each segment separately and assemble everything together in the shortest possible time. The race against time is a major challenge for commercial properties, but our experience and customization capabilities help us meet the toughest challenges.” You can explore an exquisite collection of captivating visuals showcasing “The Sweet Cocktail Bar” on KSh Design's website!
Bathroom By Yodezeen Architects
Douglas House By Richard Meier & Partners
Teca House By Frederico Delrosso
We were curious to learn more about other projects that KSh Design has worked on. Andrew shared that one of their latest projects is a unique gathering place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (a private space for customers from Saudi Arabia). “People in the Middle East have very close family relationships and for them, the family is central to life. They wanted a space to gather and spend nice evenings together. We tried to create a cozy, soft, and unique place where children will form their taste for life and where everyone who visits there will be pleased to return there again. Noble materials and shapes are combined into a single story to give unforgettable moments of happiness. Now the project is under construction and in the summer of 2024, it will be completely ready.”
You can explore an extensive array of KSh Design's awe-inspiring projects, available for your perusal on their website, Instagram and Behance!
Infinity Pools
By Raw Mix Design
Bayhouse By Rick Joy
spiders will have a great mansion as well up there