From cozy apartments to spectacular skyscrapers, the world of interior design and architecture is constantly evolving. New trends and ideas emerge every year, inspiring and motivating designers and homeowners alike to create beautiful and functional spaces.

Whether you're a minimalist looking to embrace simplicity or someone who loves bold colors and patterns, we’ve gathered some of the most impressive interiors for you to admire, as posted by this Instagram page called “TopDezigners”. It has a following of more than 380,000 fans that share a passion and love for all things design and architecture. Scroll down to join us on a journey through some of the most remarkable homes, offices, and public spaces from around the globe.

We were fortunate enough to get in touch with one of the most captivating design bureaus, KSh Design, to delve deeper into their creative process and learn more about their approach to design. You can also find one of their designs, "The Sweet Cocktail Bar", on this list!

#1

Villa Chams By Carl Gerges Architects

Villa Chams By Carl Gerges Architects

#2

The Sweet Cocktail Bar By Ksh Design Bureau

The Sweet Cocktail Bar By Ksh Design Bureau

James Kuehne
James Kuehne
Community Member
Wasn't this the space station lounge in Kubrick's 2001?

#3

Ananda House By Elora Hardy

Ananda House By Elora Hardy

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
i wanna be up there pretending to be part of the titanic

Andrew, the representative of KSh Design, shared that the bureau was founded in 2018 in Ukraine by a group of three young architects. “We strived to design to our maximum potential, and working under our own brand was the primary motivation and inspiration for us then and continues to be now.”

“The basis of our approach is the investment of a huge amount of creative potential. In each of our projects, we create individual interior items, furniture, lighting, and decor. It makes each project truly unique and unrepeatable. We do not have ordinary projects, each of them is unique.”
#4

Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta

Underwater Restaurant By Snøhetta

#5

Residence By Morini Arquitectos

Residence By Morini Arquitectos

Daria
Daria
Community Member
too much glass, I'd feel insecure here

#6

Beach House By Charlotte Taylor

Beach House By Charlotte Taylor

Dr T
Dr T
Community Member
Bit too much glass for my liking but they have obviously addressed temperature/privacy issues using something that isn't posh or obscenely expensive but does the trick.... Good old curtains/drapes. I get the feeling the owner is an environmentalist but also pragmatist.

In a world brimming with design firms and creative professionals, it might be hard to stand out. According to Andrew, what sets KSh Design apart from other creatives in the industry is that they view every new project as a great opportunity and as a chance to change and improve the lives of their clients. “We strive for everyone who encounters our design to receive their own inspiration and desire to change the world around them for the better. This is the hallmark of our approach.”
#7

Casa Gu By Estudio Eva

Casa Gu By Estudio Eva

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
while i love wood, what's up with all these beige houses? put some colour on it

#8

Back Boxes By Mattgibson

Back Boxes By Mattgibson

#9

Memories Aicha Luxury Camp

Memories Aicha Luxury Camp

Speaking about "The Sweet Cocktail Bar", Andrew revealed that this is a pure art project, a space “filled to the brim with creativity”. 

“When we were designing ‘The Sweet Cocktail Bar’, we wanted to capture and concentrate on the sweetness of life. We had freedom and minimum limits. For which, special thanks to our customers.”

However, amidst every project, there inevitably arise challenges to conquer. For KSh Design, the main difficulty of this particular endeavor was the complex shapes of the ceilings, “which were modeled by segments in order to be able to complete each segment separately and assemble everything together in the shortest possible time. The race against time is a major challenge for commercial properties, but our experience and customization capabilities help us meet the toughest challenges.” You can explore an exquisite collection of captivating visuals showcasing “The Sweet Cocktail Bar” on KSh Design's website!
#10

Bathroom By Yodezeen Architects

Bathroom By Yodezeen Architects

Daria
Daria
Community Member
these splashes look like mold and 💩

#11

Douglas House By Richard Meier & Partners

Douglas House By Richard Meier & Partners

#12

Teca House By Frederico Delrosso

Teca House By Frederico Delrosso

We were curious to learn more about other projects that KSh Design has worked on. Andrew shared that one of their latest projects is a unique gathering place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia (a private space for customers from Saudi Arabia). “People in the Middle East have very close family relationships and for them, the family is central to life. They wanted a space to gather and spend nice evenings together. We tried to create a cozy, soft, and unique place where children will form their taste for life and where everyone who visits there will be pleased to return there again. Noble materials and shapes are combined into a single story to give unforgettable moments of happiness. Now the project is under construction and in the summer of 2024, it will be completely ready.”

You can explore an extensive array of KSh Design's awe-inspiring projects, available for your perusal on their website, Instagram and Behance!
#13

Infinity Pools

Infinity Pools

Kimbowa
Kimbowa
Community Member
Is this at a house? The water concept is amazing.

#14

By Raw Mix Design

By Raw Mix Design

#15

Bayhouse By Rick Joy

Bayhouse By Rick Joy

Take me to dinner first
Take me to dinner first
Community Member
spiders will have a great mansion as well up there

#16

The Piece-Of-Art Loft By Terreo Studio

The Piece-Of-Art Loft By Terreo Studio

#17

Concrete Jungle By Victoria Chuchupalova

Concrete Jungle By Victoria Chuchupalova

#18

Observatory House By Yulia Pidlubnyak

Observatory House By Yulia Pidlubnyak

#19

Bathroom Of The Tranquil House By Nazar Tsymbaliuk

Bathroom Of The Tranquil House By Nazar Tsymbaliuk

#20

The Concept 191 By Roman Vlasov

The Concept 191 By Roman Vlasov

#21

Tropical Masterpiece By Alexis Dornier

Tropical Masterpiece By Alexis Dornier

#22

Holl Design Studio

Holl Design Studio

#23

Coffe House By Tetro Arquitectura

Coffe House By Tetro Arquitectura

#24

Danish Upcycling Project

Danish Upcycling Project

#25

Dark Bedroom By Drew Sup 3D

Dark Bedroom By Drew Sup 3D

#26

Villa Anouk

Villa Anouk

#27

The Courbes By Christophe Rousselle Atelier

The Courbes By Christophe Rousselle Atelier

Daria
Daria
Community Member
Amazing shapes 🔥

#28

Kava&chai By 4spacedesign

Kava&chai By 4spacedesign

#29

Design By Benjamin Guedj

Design By Benjamin Guedj

#30

Huntingtower Road Residences By Jolson Architecture

Huntingtower Road Residences By Jolson Architecture

Daria
Daria
Community Member
Looks livable, I love it 😍

#31

Wood Home By Jesus G Acosta

Wood Home By Jesus G Acosta

#32

Bathroom Concept By Alex Maslov

Bathroom Concept By Alex Maslov

#33

House By Stine Veronica Ellingsen

House By Stine Veronica Ellingsen

#34

El Tecuán Hotel By Cédarbéjar & Macías Peredo Arquitectos & René Pérez Gómez

El Tecuán Hotel By Cédarbéjar & Macías Peredo Arquitectos & René Pérez Gómez

#35

Interior By 3dm Interior & Exterior Design

Interior By 3dm Interior & Exterior Design

#36

Casa Santísimo By Jjrr Arquitectura + Area

Casa Santísimo By Jjrr Arquitectura + Area

#37

Dark Salmon By Sivak+partners

Dark Salmon By Sivak+partners

#38

30.78m Gratitude Yacht

30.78m Gratitude Yacht

#39

Natural Pool Concept By Alexis Christodoulou

Natural Pool Concept By Alexis Christodoulou

#40

Horizon By Vois Architects

Horizon By Vois Architects

#41

Yacht Interior By Bannenberg & Rowell Design

Yacht Interior By Bannenberg & Rowell Design

#42

Minimalistic Bedroom By Igor Sirotov Architects

Minimalistic Bedroom By Igor Sirotov Architects

#43

Introvert House By Kanstantsin Remez

Introvert House By Kanstantsin Remez

Daria
Daria
Community Member
some prison cells have more simple comforts than this lol

#44

Changsha Meixhiu International Culture & Arts Centre By Zaha Hadid Architects

Changsha Meixhiu International Culture & Arts Centre By Zaha Hadid Architects

#45

Victorian-Style Houses

Victorian-Style Houses

#46

Olive Residence By Channel Beju

Olive Residence By Channel Beju

#47

A195 By Sergi Comellas

A195 By Sergi Comellas

#48

Laopu Peking Duck Restaurant By Benmo Design

Laopu Peking Duck Restaurant By Benmo Design

#49

Apartment By Catri Studio

Apartment By Catri Studio

#50

Lebanese Boeing Business Jet

Lebanese Boeing Business Jet

#51

Ibm-Office Building By Nathan Brami Architecture

Ibm-Office Building By Nathan Brami Architecture

#52

Sand House By Nelson De Araújo

Sand House By Nelson De Araújo

#53

Refúgio By Piacesi Arquitetos Associados

Refúgio By Piacesi Arquitetos Associados

#54

Mesmerizing House By Otto Felix

Mesmerizing House By Otto Felix

#55

The Dz Bank Building By Frank Gehry

The Dz Bank Building By Frank Gehry

#56

Musée Yves Saint Laurent By Studio Ko

Musée Yves Saint Laurent By Studio Ko

#57

Design By Lorna-De-Santos

Design By Lorna-De-Santos

#58

Bedroom By Nelson De Araújo

Bedroom By Nelson De Araújo

#59

Japanese Restaurant By Arthur Casas

Japanese Restaurant By Arthur Casas

#60

Interior Design By Yodezeen Architects

Interior Design By Yodezeen Architects

#61

Renders By Daria Kaljonowa

Renders By Daria Kaljonowa

#62

Casa Xingú By Tetro Arquitetura

Casa Xingú By Tetro Arquitetura

#63

House By Dezest Design

House By Dezest Design

#64

Summer House By Logodotis

Summer House By Logodotis

#65

Casa Ciempiés By Vertebral

Casa Ciempiés By Vertebral

#66

Pink House By The Line

Pink House By The Line

#67

Organic Colorful Project By Peter Tarka

Organic Colorful Project By Peter Tarka

#68

Restaurante B+f Sahara By Freelandbuck

Restaurante B+f Sahara By Freelandbuck

#69

Loft By Ira Kisil

Loft By Ira Kisil

#70

Pine House By Line Design Studio

Pine House By Line Design Studio

#71

House By Elías Rizo Arquitectos

House By Elías Rizo Arquitectos

#72

Prada Aoyama By Herzog & De Meuron

Prada Aoyama By Herzog & De Meuron

#73

L'Arche De Biarritz By Benjamin & Grégory Guedj

L‘Arche De Biarritz By Benjamin & Grégory Guedj

#74

Kilada Spiral Villa By Omniview Design

Kilada Spiral Villa By Omniview Design

#75

Meunier Tech Beauty Shenzhen Concept Store By Domani

Meunier Tech Beauty Shenzhen Concept Store By Domani

#76

Who Needs Some Spa Now? 😍 – Design: Erbayraktar Armagan

Who Needs Some Spa Now? 😍 – Design: Erbayraktar Armagan

#77

👑 – Design: Vid Design Group

👑 – Design: Vid Design Group