The second day started bright and early. We made a quick run to Giza’s territory to see if she was still around. Chances of finding her in the morning are slim, and, as expected, there was no luck. On tours like these, the routine may look the same, but every day brings something new.



Soon after leaving camp, we found a group of vulturine guineafowls in soft morning light. We stayed with them briefly before moving on. A little further, we saw a puff adder by the roadside with a freshly killed bird. The prey was large for the snake, and it circled several times before starting to swallow. Snakes must eat head first, and once it found the angle, it began. Halfway through, we left it and continued our search for leopards.



Not long after, we spotted what guides call the “white flower” in the grass, the tip of a leopard’s tail above the shrubs. A young male moved into cover, and we followed. Tracking leopards in thick bush is rarely easy. By the time he reached a clearing, we were behind, and once we got ahead, he had already turned away. He paused briefly on a rock, but we were out of position and missed the chance.



This is the reality of wildlife photography. You miss more than you succeed. After this, we returned to the lodge.



In the afternoon, we set out again, hoping for Giza. The day before, she had been in a rush, hunting almost as soon as she appeared. It was hard to keep up. We hoped she would be calmer this time.



At almost the same time as yesterday, and from almost the same spot, she appeared. At first, she walked slowly and paused here and there. But within minutes, she was back in hunting mode.



Giza has two cubs around nine or ten months old. They are starting to hunt but still depend on her. With two mouths to feed, she wastes no time. She caught a dik-dik and carried it up a tree to keep it from hyenas. A tree does not protect her from bigger leopards. We watched as she fed until a scuffle broke out. A large male leapt up and stole the kill. Luckily, she had eaten most of it.



The male looked confused, climbing as if hoping for more. By then Giza was gone. We left them in peace and returned to camp.



Another memorable day in Laikipia.

