I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Studio Ghibli movies have touched a wide range of people of all ages over the years. The combination of beautiful visuals, compelling stories, spectacular animation, and breathtaking music make these my favorite animated movies to watch.

In these watercolor paintings, I combined my love for Ghibli movies and my love for nature to try to recreate those feelings of serenity, cheerfulness, and love for life that Studio Ghibli movies give.

