Studio Ghibli movies have touched a wide range of people of all ages over the years. The combination of beautiful visuals, compelling stories, spectacular animation, and breathtaking music make these my favorite animated movies to watch.

In these watercolor paintings, I combined my love for Ghibli movies and my love for nature to try to recreate those feelings of serenity, cheerfulness, and love for life that Studio Ghibli movies give.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

26points
Threeleaves
POST
#2

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

24points
Threeleaves
POST
#3

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

23points
Threeleaves
POST
#4

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

21points
Threeleaves
POST
#5

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

20points
Threeleaves
POST
K- THULU
K- THULU
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yesss... Kiki, my favorite!!! So cute!!! Just beautiful....

0
0points
reply
#6

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

19points
Threeleaves
POST
#7

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

19points
Threeleaves
POST
#8

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

16points
Threeleaves
POST
#9

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

16points
Threeleaves
POST
#10

I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature

Report

14points
Threeleaves
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!