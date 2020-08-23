6Kviews
I Created 10 Paintings Of Ghibli Characters In Nature
Studio Ghibli movies have touched a wide range of people of all ages over the years. The combination of beautiful visuals, compelling stories, spectacular animation, and breathtaking music make these my favorite animated movies to watch.
In these watercolor paintings, I combined my love for Ghibli movies and my love for nature to try to recreate those feelings of serenity, cheerfulness, and love for life that Studio Ghibli movies give.
More info: Instagram
oh my gawd~! i love the ponyo one. great job, these are so cute!
This is phenomenal! Here's the thing, except from totoro and some others, they really don't look exactly ghibli. However! your unique style bring a nostalgia and warmth that encapsulates the sentiment of the ghibli memory. I guess what I'm trying to say is that your uniqueness is way better.
i don't know, i love the studio ghibli style. plus, artists shouldn't make their works exactly like what their trying to draw, they should have their own style, or else it's similar to copycat-ing. and i still think you can tell that their ghibli pretty easily! but i love the unique touch she has on them for sure :))
So cute! 👏
