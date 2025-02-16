Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“The Look On Her Face Was Priceless”: Student Takes Revenge On Teacher Who Butchered Their Name
Entitled People, Social Issues

“The Look On Her Face Was Priceless”: Student Takes Revenge On Teacher Who Butchered Their Name

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of ways to land in detention—talking back to a teacher, passing notes, or starting a food fight in the cafeteria. But nothing stings quite like getting punished for something that isn’t even your fault.  

One student shared how, as a teenager, they found themselves in a ridiculous battle over their own name. Their teacher flat-out refused to call them by their actual name, insisting it had to be a longer version. No amount of polite correction worked, and after multiple attempts—and even detention—they decided it was time to settle the matter once and for all.  

The author delivered a comeback that left their teacher speechless. Keep reading to find out how they turned the tables in the best way possible!

RELATED:

    Teachers have a lot to juggle, but that doesn’t give them the right to be rude to their students

    Image credits: unsplash (not the actual photo)

    A person shared how, during their teenage years, their teacher refused to call them by their correct name and even sent them to detention for it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    Nowadays, names can be quite distinctive and sometimes tricky to pronounce

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Every kid walks into school with a name that holds meaning—whether it’s a family tradition, a cultural symbol, or just something their parents thought sounded cool. Some names are short and sweet, while others have deep histories or religious significance. But no matter where a name comes from, one thing’s for sure—it’s a big part of who they are and should be treated with respect.  

    However, some names can be tricky to pronounce, especially for teachers who handle large classes. Of course, the best way to navigate this is simple—ask the student. A little effort goes a long way in making sure everyone feels acknowledged and valued. But when a teacher refuses to use a student’s real name and insists on calling them something else, things can take a frustrating turn.  

    To understand this better, Bored Panda spoke with Minakshi Pravin Walke, an award-winning ex-principal from the Indian Education Society’s school. With years of experience, she shared her insights on student names and school detention policies.  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Teachers in our school handle hundreds of students,” she explained. “For example, an English teacher who teaches third grade might have seven different divisions, with 60 students in each. That means she’s interacting with nearly 420 kids every single year.”  

    With such large numbers, remembering every student’s name can be challenging, especially for teachers who only have a few periods with them each week. “It’s even trickier with shy kids who don’t participate much in class,” Minakshi added. “But we always make an effort to learn their names because it makes a big difference in how they feel in school.”  

    Names that are unfamiliar to a teacher’s native language can sometimes pose pronunciation challenges. “For instance, a teacher from Gujarat may find it difficult to pronounce a South Indian name correctly,” she said. “But that’s no excuse to change a student’s name entirely or refuse to use the one they prefer. It’s important to show respect.”  

    Minakshi also shared her thoughts on school detention and how discipline should be handled. “We avoid giving harsh punishments,” she noted. “If a student misbehaves, we might ask them to help with mundane tasks, like organizing books or cleaning up the classroom.”  

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Many schools prefer a more constructive approach over strict punishments for students

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, she firmly believes that discipline should never feel excessive or unfair. “We don’t encourage punishment for trivial matters,” she said. “Schools should feel like a safe space for students, not a place where they fear being reprimanded for small things.”  

    Research also supports this viewpoint. Some studies have shown that detention can have long-term negative effects on students. A study by Fabelo et al. (2011) tracked seventh graders over the years and found that students who frequently received detention were more likely to be held back, drop out of school, or even become involved in criminal activity. 

    “At the end of the day, teachers are here to guide students and make learning a positive experience,” Minakshi said. “Discipline is necessary, but it should always be fair, constructive, and focused on helping students improve.”  

    In this particular case, it seems like the teacher went too far, refusing to acknowledge the student’s real name and even resorting to detention. What do you think? Was the student right to stand up for themselves? Let us know your thoughts!

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People online were disappointed with the teacher’s behavior and felt it was completely unnecessary

    Many shared similar experiences where their names were mispronounced or disregarded

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    3

    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Nikita Manot

    Nikita Manot

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does t**t mean? I saw it censored in the comment section. What are the two letters in the middle?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just ask people what they want to be called. In a meeting, I asked a new colleague "Do you prefer Sam or Samantha?" That way, the whole team knew which to use.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    bruhbruh_1 avatar
    Broccoli
    Broccoli
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What does t**t mean? I saw it censored in the comment section. What are the two letters in the middle?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vivianekatz avatar
    Vinnie
    Vinnie
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just ask people what they want to be called. In a meeting, I asked a new colleague "Do you prefer Sam or Samantha?" That way, the whole team knew which to use.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda