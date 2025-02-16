“The Look On Her Face Was Priceless”: Student Takes Revenge On Teacher Who Butchered Their Name

ADVERTISEMENT

There are plenty of ways to land in detention—talking back to a teacher, passing notes, or starting a food fight in the cafeteria. But nothing stings quite like getting punished for something that isn’t even your fault.

One student shared how, as a teenager, they found themselves in a ridiculous battle over their own name. Their teacher flat-out refused to call them by their actual name, insisting it had to be a longer version. No amount of polite correction worked, and after multiple attempts—and even detention—they decided it was time to settle the matter once and for all.

The author delivered a comeback that left their teacher speechless. Keep reading to find out how they turned the tables in the best way possible!

Teachers have a lot to juggle, but that doesn’t give them the right to be rude to their students

A person shared how, during their teenage years, their teacher refused to call them by their correct name and even sent them to detention for it

Nowadays, names can be quite distinctive and sometimes tricky to pronounce

Every kid walks into school with a name that holds meaning—whether it’s a family tradition, a cultural symbol, or just something their parents thought sounded cool. Some names are short and sweet, while others have deep histories or religious significance. But no matter where a name comes from, one thing’s for sure—it’s a big part of who they are and should be treated with respect.

However, some names can be tricky to pronounce, especially for teachers who handle large classes. Of course, the best way to navigate this is simple—ask the student. A little effort goes a long way in making sure everyone feels acknowledged and valued. But when a teacher refuses to use a student’s real name and insists on calling them something else, things can take a frustrating turn.

To understand this better, Bored Panda spoke with Minakshi Pravin Walke, an award-winning ex-principal from the Indian Education Society’s school. With years of experience, she shared her insights on student names and school detention policies.

“Teachers in our school handle hundreds of students,” she explained. “For example, an English teacher who teaches third grade might have seven different divisions, with 60 students in each. That means she’s interacting with nearly 420 kids every single year.”

With such large numbers, remembering every student’s name can be challenging, especially for teachers who only have a few periods with them each week. “It’s even trickier with shy kids who don’t participate much in class,” Minakshi added. “But we always make an effort to learn their names because it makes a big difference in how they feel in school.”

Names that are unfamiliar to a teacher’s native language can sometimes pose pronunciation challenges. “For instance, a teacher from Gujarat may find it difficult to pronounce a South Indian name correctly,” she said. “But that’s no excuse to change a student’s name entirely or refuse to use the one they prefer. It’s important to show respect.”

Minakshi also shared her thoughts on school detention and how discipline should be handled. “We avoid giving harsh punishments,” she noted. “If a student misbehaves, we might ask them to help with mundane tasks, like organizing books or cleaning up the classroom.”

Many schools prefer a more constructive approach over strict punishments for students

However, she firmly believes that discipline should never feel excessive or unfair. “We don’t encourage punishment for trivial matters,” she said. “Schools should feel like a safe space for students, not a place where they fear being reprimanded for small things.”

Research also supports this viewpoint. Some studies have shown that detention can have long-term negative effects on students. A study by Fabelo et al. (2011) tracked seventh graders over the years and found that students who frequently received detention were more likely to be held back, drop out of school, or even become involved in criminal activity.

“At the end of the day, teachers are here to guide students and make learning a positive experience,” Minakshi said. “Discipline is necessary, but it should always be fair, constructive, and focused on helping students improve.”

In this particular case, it seems like the teacher went too far, refusing to acknowledge the student’s real name and even resorting to detention. What do you think? Was the student right to stand up for themselves? Let us know your thoughts!

People online were disappointed with the teacher’s behavior and felt it was completely unnecessary

Many shared similar experiences where their names were mispronounced or disregarded

