For this week's dose of funny Twitter tweets, we will be looking into a stage in life many of us have already been in or are still going through. As you could've guessed from the title, we're talking about student years. While some had them better than others, one can't argue that it wasn't one hell of a ride. The sort you are glad you have taken but wouldn't hop on again (or have the funds to afford).

And it's very Gen Z- and millennial-like to share all those student experiences, both exciting and painfully accurate, on Twitter. Because what our student years have taught us is that we are all in this snafu together. And what better way to find like-minded people than to post funny tweets about student life on Twitter? Therefore, if, with finals coming up, you're going through a tough time right now, looking up some hilarious tweets posted by fellow students might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Student jokes and painfully relatable tweets from them might be our favorite content to read on the Internet since they are so raw and never exaggerated. Things happening in student halls need none of that. So, whether you need to be reminded that for everything to come together, things (that is, your motivation not to quit altogether) must fall apart first, or you want to remember why sending that application was totally worth it, funny, relatable tweets might do the trick. Student life might not be all fun and games, but hey, there's a lot of that too!

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest tweets we found on Twitter conveying the reality of student life. As always, we invite you to upvote the tweets you liked the most and share some of the funniest moments you had in your student years!