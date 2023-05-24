For this week's dose of funny Twitter tweets, we will be looking into a stage in life many of us have already been in or are still going through. As you could've guessed from the title, we're talking about student years. While some had them better than others, one can't argue that it wasn't one hell of a ride. The sort you are glad you have taken but wouldn't hop on again (or have the funds to afford).

And it's very Gen Z- and millennial-like to share all those student experiences, both exciting and painfully accurate, on Twitter. Because what our student years have taught us is that we are all in this snafu together. And what better way to find like-minded people than to post funny tweets about student life on Twitter? Therefore, if, with finals coming up, you're going through a tough time right now, looking up some hilarious tweets posted by fellow students might be exactly what the doctor ordered. Student jokes and painfully relatable tweets from them might be our favorite content to read on the Internet since they are so raw and never exaggerated. Things happening in student halls need none of that. So, whether you need to be reminded that for everything to come together, things (that is, your motivation not to quit altogether) must fall apart first, or you want to remember why sending that application was totally worth it, funny, relatable tweets might do the trick. Student life might not be all fun and games, but hey, there's a lot of that too!

Below, we've compiled some of the funniest tweets we found on Twitter conveying the reality of student life. As always, we invite you to upvote the tweets you liked the most and share some of the funniest moments you had in your student years!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Student-Jokes

adam_cook2014 Report

14points
POST
Ba-Na-Na
Ba-Na-Na
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, the student understood the assignment, just not the subject matter. Good on the Professor!

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#2

Student-Jokes

maggieisntcool Report

14points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bro has a scheduled time to cry

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#3

Student-Jokes

fukeryyy Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#4

Student-Jokes

hollyjolleychar Report

14points
POST
Bobby G
Bobby G
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

anyone else have to look up what a chinchilla looks like?

0
0points
reply
#5

Student-Jokes

Maylood10 Report

14points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

5 seconds later: *LOUD ALARM NOISES*

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

Student-Jokes

DumbKrisThings Report

13points
POST
#7

Student-Jokes

olabodela Report

13points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used them to draw scars on my hands for no reason

2
2points
reply
#8

Student-Jokes

plantbboi Report

12points
POST
#9

Student-Jokes

fabergemeg Report

12points
POST
#10

Student-Jokes

JessBelll1 Report

11points
POST
KittyKat
KittyKat
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep. I think I have that talents to except I do it in 24 hours. BEAT THAT!!

0
0points
reply
#11

Student-Jokes

hayleeey_____ Report

11points
POST
#12

Student-Jokes

tachnishian Report

11points
POST
#13

Student-Jokes

Rudegyal1_ Report

11points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I get so much anxiety when I'm taking an exam and the teacher's just peering over my shoulder. Watching. My. EVERY. Move

1
1point
reply
#14

Student-Jokes

TrueMemes_ Report

11points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m lacking motivation to do basic things like get out of bed, take a shower, do homework etc. I usually just stare at my homework and shut the book and forget about it because I’m not able to make myself do it and then the next day I get stressed out and panic and do it last minute. It’s a stressful cycle and I don’t know how to break out of it

0
0points
reply
#15

Student-Jokes

gcsememes2023 Report

11points
POST
#16

Student-Jokes

fairmeanorfoul Report

11points
POST
KittyKat
KittyKat
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Been there, done that. So embarrassing!!!

0
0points
reply
#17

Student-Jokes

OpenStudyColl Report

11points
POST
#18

Student-Jokes

luminousroses Report

11points
POST
#19

Student-Jokes

faithisbigdumb Report

10points
POST
#20

Student-Jokes

AlannaSweeney16 Report

10points
POST
#21

Student-Jokes

svmplyv Report

10points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Nah I convince myself I'm pulling an allnighter and use my computer to watch YouTube the rest of the night. Then I fail my class:)

1
1point
reply
#22

Student-Jokes

Miguel_nunez Report

10points
POST
#23

Student-Jokes

24Vincenzo_ Report

10points
POST
#24

Student-Jokes

_zodiaccat Report

10points
POST
#25

Student-Jokes

ColIegeStudent Report

10points
POST
#26

Student-Jokes

rachelhelenw Report

9points
POST
Haru
Haru
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I had the confidence to do that😭

1
1point
reply
#27

Student-Jokes

toomanytwocount Report

9points
POST
#28

Student-Jokes

kelseyyj17 Report

9points
POST
#29

Student-Jokes

Snev_ Report

9points
POST
#30

Student-Jokes

spongebobreddit Report

9points
POST
#31

Student-Jokes

telebubbies399 Report

9points
POST
#32

Student-Jokes

dahtgirl_ajex Report

9points
POST
#33

Student-Jokes

Ex_hypocrite Report

9points
POST
#34

Student-Jokes

BryanDickey_ Report

9points
POST
#35

Student-Jokes

ColIegeStudent Report

9points
POST
#36

Student-Jokes

C0llegeStudents Report

9points
POST
#37

Student-Jokes

blanketm9 Report

9points
POST
#38

Student-Jokes

FlackoHefner Report

8points
POST
#39

Student-Jokes

sdfUJIKGFiugef Report

8points
POST
#40

Student-Jokes

mochichara Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Student-Jokes

CaucasianJames Report

8points
POST
#42

Student-Jokes

friedobacon Report

8points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Those pencils used to be way too dark for Apsara erasers so I always used Nataraj instead. I kind of used to think of my pencils as people and ship Apsara with Natraj and make them a married couple

0
0points
reply
#43

Student-Jokes

__M_Jay_ Report

8points
POST
#44

Student-Jokes

chubbyemu Report

8points
POST
#45

Student-Jokes

Tegadeyforyou Report

8points
POST
#46

Student-Jokes

COREYKENT Report

8points
POST
#47

Student-Jokes

C0llegeStudents Report

8points
POST
#48

Student-Jokes

TyreeSteedleyTh Report

8points
POST
#49

Student-Jokes

lukasbattle Report

8points
POST
Pixel Coulon
Pixel Coulon
Community Member
3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

pixie sticks and energy drinks

0
0points
reply
#50

Student-Jokes

brandonchappy14 Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Student-Jokes

darealkykilla Report

7points
POST
#52

Student-Jokes

jaleighavery7 Report

7points
POST
#53

Student-Jokes

twomangz Report

7points
POST
#54

Student-Jokes

WxBarker Report

7points
POST
Stardust she/her
Stardust she/her
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. I once got so stressed for an exam that I didn’t study and then on the day of the exam I had a nervous breakdown and cried the whole exam. I somehow managed to pass so I guess it wasn’t a total failure

0
0points
reply
#55

Student-Jokes

bbheinz Report

7points
POST
#56

Student-Jokes

Doughbvy Report

6points
POST
#57

Student-Jokes

mrsjohngoodman Report

6points
POST
#58

Student-Jokes

ColIegeStudent Report

6points
POST
#59

Student-Jokes

Ms_Lukas_ Report

6points
POST
#60

Student-Jokes

C0llegeStudents Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Student-Jokes

Its_North_West Report

6points
POST
#62

Student-Jokes

ColIegeStudent Report

6points
POST
#63

Student-Jokes

ashawnishing Report

6points
POST
#64

Student-Jokes

schoolstweet Report

5points
POST
#65

Student-Jokes

ColIegeStudent Report

4points
POST
#66

Student-Jokes

printf_meme Report

4points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#67

Student-Jokes

cchillzone Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!