Tatyana Alanis’ illustrations blend delicate detail with soft colors, creating characters and scenes that breathe with quiet emotion and gentle storytelling.

Each scene she depicts carries a touch of the surreal, and sometimes, a sense of nostalgia. Whether it’s a dreamy girl surrounded by florals or a charming forest creature in a cozy setting, Tatyana’s work feels like a moment pulled from a fairy tale or the pages of a forgotten childhood book.

Scroll down and fall in love with the illustrator’s world—one piece at a time.

More info: Instagram | x.com | behance.net | youtube.com

#1

Cozy illustration of two chefs seasoning a dish in a kitchen, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

french75studios Report

    #2

    Cozy illustration of a tennis player on a clay court with spectators capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #3

    Cozy illustration of a quiet bedroom with a sleeping dog and sunlight streaming through a window at sunset.

    french75studios Report

    #4

    Two women in a colorful bathroom, one applying makeup and the other adjusting hair, cozy illustrations everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #5

    Cozy illustration of diverse people and dogs walking past a boutique, capturing beauty of everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #6

    Colorful cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis showing diverse people capturing everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #7

    Person with long hair watching a cozy illustration of a blue car engulfed in flames at night, capturing everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #8

    Cozy illustration of a woman riding a horse through tall grass, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #9

    Colorful cozy illustration of people enjoying city life with dancing, skateboarding, and art in an urban everyday scene.

    french75studios Report

    #10

    Cozy illustration of two people sharing a quiet moment by the window with guitar and coffee in everyday life setting

    french75studios Report

    #11

    Cozy illustration of diverse people standing in a crowded train, capturing everyday life moments with warm tones and detail.

    french75studios Report

    #12

    Cozy illustration of a retro diner scene with people, palm trees, and a large burger capturing everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #13

    Cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis capturing everyday life with people skating and walking under a Venice sign at sunset.

    french75studios Report

    #14

    Young woman roller skating by the beach in cozy illustrations by Tatyana Alanis capturing everyday life beauty.

    french75studios Report

    #15

    Cozy illustration of a street band playing music while a couple dances, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #16

    Cozy illustration of a girl in a blue dress pushing a vintage stroller with a happy dog inside, capturing everyday life charm.

    french75studios Report

    #17

    cozy illustration of a woman reading in a library chair with warm lighting capturing everyday life beauty

    french75studios Report

    #18

    Cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis showing friends relaxing and reading in a vibrant, colorful room capturing everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #19

    Cozy illustration of a cowboy riding a bucking horse, capturing the rustic charm of everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #20

    Cozy illustration of people relaxing and reading in a warm, inviting room capturing everyday life vibes.

    french75studios Report

    #21

    Cozy illustration of diverse people walking on a city street, capturing the beauty of everyday life in an urban setting.

    french75studios Report

    #22

    Cozy illustration of a man reading in a room filled with books, capturing the beauty of everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #23

    Illustration of a relaxed person sitting on a chair in a sunlit room, showcasing cozy everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #24

    Cozy illustration of a couple enjoying coffee and pastries at a table, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #25

    Illustration of a woman in a red dress relaxing on a green couch, capturing cozy everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #26

    Cozy illustration of people relaxing by a pool with umbrellas, capturing the beauty of everyday life in warm tones.

    french75studios Report

    #27

    Cozy illustration of a vintage red car parked in front of a stone house with palm trees in a warm, everyday life setting.

    french75studios Report

    #28

    Cozy illustration of diverse people enjoying a lively party, capturing the beauty of everyday life through warm scenes.

    french75studios Report

    #29

    Woman reading on a green couch in a cozy living room, surrounded by books, a lamp, and a plant illustration capturing everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #30

    Cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis of diverse women applying makeup and taking selfies in everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #31

    Illustration of a man with tattoos riding a motorcycle, capturing cozy everyday life moments in warm colors.

    french75studios Report

    #32

    Cozy illustration of a woman relaxing on a red sofa with a laptop and cat in a warm, everyday living room scene.

    french75studios Report

    #33

    Cozy illustration of two people sitting on a brick apartment fire escape, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #34

    Cozy illustration of a woman in a green dress sitting by an antique dresser reflecting everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #35

    Cozy illustration of a snowy street with colorful townhouses and a person walking, capturing everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #36

    Cozy illustration showing diverse people waiting at a subway platform, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #37

    Cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis of a woman in a red coat walking past a coffee shop in falling snow.

    french75studios Report

    #38

    Cozy illustration of a woman walking a Dalmatian dog, showcasing everyday life moments in a stylish green sweater and pink skirt.

    french75studios Report

    #39

    Cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis of people walking past a flowering urban corner capturing everyday life beauty

    french75studios Report

    #40

    Cozy illustration of people relaxing by a pool with umbrellas and greenery, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #41

    Cozy illustration of diverse ballerinas dancing gracefully in front of large arched windows, capturing everyday life beauty.

    french75studios Report

    #42

    Cozy illustration of a man in a hat sitting indoors beside a plant and shelf, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #43

    Cozy illustration of a woman walking her dog, capturing the beauty of everyday life with warm, simple colors.

    french75studios Report

    #44

    Cozy illustration of a woman reading on a green couch at sunset, capturing the beauty of everyday life indoors.

    french75studios Report

    #45

    Cozy illustration of a woman wearing a headscarf and green jacket, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #46

    Woman with dark hair in a cozy illustration by Tatyana Alanis, standing outside a green house during evening time.

    french75studios Report

    #47

    Cozy illustration of a person reading in a green kitchen capturing the beauty of everyday life in a warm setting.

    french75studios Report

    #48

    Cozy illustration of people browsing and reading books in a warm bookstore capturing everyday life moments.

    french75studios Report

    #49

    Cozy illustrations of two people enjoying a campfire in front of a tent with string lights in a peaceful outdoor setting.

    french75studios Report

    #50

    Cozy illustration showing diverse people walking in an urban setting, capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #51

    Cozy illustration of a person sitting underwater surrounded by sea creatures and vibrant ocean plants.

    french75studios Report

    #52

    Cozy illustration of a woman walking with a bicycle past a brownstone home with blooming pink trees in everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #53

    Cozy illustration of a woman reading on the floor in a living room with plants and cityscape views.

    french75studios Report

    #54

    Cozy illustration of a woman watching vintage TV in a warmly decorated living room capturing everyday life.

    french75studios Report

    #55

    Two men sharing a drink beside a blue car in a cozy illustration capturing the beauty of everyday life.

    french75studios Report

