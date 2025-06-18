55 Cozy Illustrations By Tatyana Alanis That Capture The Beauty Of Everyday Life
Tatyana Alanis’ illustrations blend delicate detail with soft colors, creating characters and scenes that breathe with quiet emotion and gentle storytelling.
Each scene she depicts carries a touch of the surreal, and sometimes, a sense of nostalgia. Whether it’s a dreamy girl surrounded by florals or a charming forest creature in a cozy setting, Tatyana’s work feels like a moment pulled from a fairy tale or the pages of a forgotten childhood book.
Scroll down and fall in love with the illustrator’s world—one piece at a time.
More info: Instagram | x.com | behance.net | youtube.com
