Sami Uçan is an award-winning street and documentary photographer based in Istanbul. For more than 16 years, he has explored the city with his camera, focusing on everyday life and the people who shape it. His work highlights small, meaningful moments that many of us pass by, capturing the character and rhythm of everyday street life.

Through his photography, Uçan invites viewers to slow down and really observe their surroundings. Whether he is photographing crowded streets, quiet corners, or the street cats that have become a symbol of Istanbul, his photos tell genuine human stories.

More info: Instagram