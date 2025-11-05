ADVERTISEMENT

Sami Uçan is an award-winning street and documentary photographer based in Istanbul. For more than 16 years, he has explored the city with his camera, focusing on everyday life and the people who shape it. His work highlights small, meaningful moments that many of us pass by, capturing the character and rhythm of everyday street life.

Through his photography, Uçan invites viewers to slow down and really observe their surroundings. Whether he is photographing crowded streets, quiet corners, or the street cats that have become a symbol of Istanbul, his photos tell genuine human stories.

More info: Instagram

#1

Man holding a cat with another cat lounging nearby, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with plenty of cats.
Over the years, Uçan’s talent has been recognized in both national and international contests, and his photographs have been published in magazines. He has also shared his expertise through presentations and sessions in photography associations. As he explains, he is “observing life out on streets and trying to photograph it,” a practice that reflects both dedication and a deep connection to the city’s pulse.
    #2

    Elderly man standing by the water in Istanbul streets with a cat rubbing against his legs on a cloudy day.

    #3

    Cat lounging on underwear hanging on a clothesline, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with playful street cats.

    For Uçan, photography is more than just documenting reality—it is a personal experience. “Sometimes, while taking photographs, just like a poet beginning the first verse of a poem, a window opens in my heart and I watch everything that’s happening through that window. I consider it a great opportunity to witness time and to preserve it through photographs. I am washed over by an inexpressible happiness when I catch a good shot,” he shares.
    #4

    A street cat in Istanbul climbs a bread truck, showcasing life on Istanbul’s streets with plenty of cats around.

    #5

    Two men on Istanbul’s streets, one with a cat on his shoulder, capturing everyday life and street cats in the city.

    Technically, Uçan prefers simplicity in his approach. “A focal length like 18mm is sufficient for me when taking photos. I prefer the camera to be small and easy to carry,” he says. This choice allows him to move freely through Istanbul’s streets, ready to capture spontaneous and authentic scenes without being weighed down by cumbersome gear.

    #6

    Orange and white cat on Istanbul’s streets with musicians playing and a person taking a photo on the steps behind it

    #7

    Man on crowded Istanbul streetcar with bright yellow bird perched on his shoulder, showcasing unique life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #8

    A bird perched on a person's head near the sea in Istanbul, capturing unique life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #9

    Orange and white cats on Istanbul’s streets with a close-up focal cat and urban background showing street life.

    #10

    A street cat in Istanbul stands on a crate, reaching up near a tripod by the waterfront, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #11

    Street life in Istanbul featuring a yawning black and white cat with a man resting on stone steps nearby.

    #12

    Woman sharing a tender moment with a cat on a windowsill, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with cats stealing the show.

    #13

    A cow standing inside a bus stop shelter on a quiet street, capturing unique life on Istanbul’s streets.
    #14

    Black cat resting among coiled cable on a worn surface, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with plenty of cats stealing the show.

    #15

    Black cat with bright eyes stands on rubble in a damaged Istanbul street, showcasing life and cats on Istanbul’s streets.

    #16

    A man walking down stairs with street art of a shark on Istanbul’s streets, capturing vibrant urban life.

    #17

    Close-up of an orange and white cat with Istanbul streets and historic domes in the background, showcasing street life.

    #18

    Cat resting on a radiator with warm orange light in the background, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #19

    Orange and white cat reaching up on a tree branch among blossoming flowers in Istanbul streets.

    #20

    A ginger cat stands in the snowy bed of a green vehicle on Istanbul’s street during winter snowfall.

    #21

    Passengers on Istanbul’s busy streetcar with a man holding a pug dog, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #22

    Orange cat sitting on a winding stone staircase, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with cats stealing the show.

    #23

    Black cat walking on rocks under hanging clothes in a street scene capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with cats.

    #24

    Electrician wearing safety gear working on a utility pole with snowy mountains in the background, life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #25

    Person holding umbrella and smartphone with a black and white cat on their lap on Istanbul’s streets.

    #26

    Child on Istanbul's beach struggling with a green and white striped umbrella under cloudy skies, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #27

    Elderly man holding tea glass outside old Istanbul street building with a cat walking nearby on the worn pathway.

    #28

    People interacting with dogs on Istanbul’s streets near the waterfront, capturing candid moments of life and animals outdoors.

    #29

    Black cat reaching out on Istanbul street with other cats and scattered flower petals creating a lively urban scene.

    #30

    Street life in Istanbul featuring a dog surrounded by illuminated dandelion seeds in a nighttime setting.

    #31

    Orange cat sitting on a street corner next to graffiti art of a cat, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with cats.

    #32

    A calico cat standing on a weathered bench in Istanbul’s streets, capturing life with plenty of cats stealing the show.

    #33

    Man smiling on Istanbul streets holding a black and white cat against a cloudy sky, capturing life and cats in the city.

    #34

    Cat reaching out with paw while standing on a painted rock of a tiger’s face, life on Istanbul streets.

    #35

    Man with tattoos carrying a Siamese cat on his shoulder on a graffiti-covered wall, life on Istanbul’s streets.

    #36

    Black cat lounging on a red bench on Istanbul’s streets with a glass of tea in front, capturing street life moments.

    #37

    Boy pushing bread cart next to a yellow bus with a historic mosque in the background on Istanbul’s streets.

    #38

    Man in yellow raincoat walking past a bright lemon beverage advertisement on the wet streets of Istanbul.

    #39

    Two black cats near a metal pole on grass in a street scene depicting life on Istanbul’s streets with cats.

    #40

    Tabby cat sitting in a circular concrete structure on Istanbul’s streets with a woman blurred in the background outdoors.

    #41

    Black cat with bright eyes on a stone ledge capturing life on Istanbul streets with blurred pedestrians in the background.

    #42

    Man taking photo of woman holding cat on street in Istanbul, capturing everyday life with cats in urban setting.

    #43

    Two women with curly hair sitting on a bench overlooking Istanbul’s streets and waterfront with a cityscape in the background.

    #44

    Shepherd with umbrella tending sheep inside a rustic stone shelter showing life on Istanbul’s streets in rain.

    #45

    Cat sitting inside a wooden boat cabin on Istanbul’s streets, with vintage controls and bright windows in the background.

    #46

    Woman in traditional attire walking past graffiti art of a cat on Istanbul streets capturing life and cats stealing the show.

    #47

    Three joyful children playing in tall grass with a lamb, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with vibrant outdoor moments.

    #48

    A cat leaps between two parked cars on an Istanbul street with another cat watching in the background under trees.

    #49

    Black cat climbing a tree on Istanbul’s streets with a person walking in the background in a peaceful urban setting.

    #50

    Pigeons feeding from a hand on snowy Istanbul streets, capturing life in the city's bustling outdoor scenes.

    #51

    Stray dogs on Istanbul’s streets at dusk with historic buildings and a mosque minaret in the background.

    #52

    Person fishing on Istanbul streets under a red umbrella on a rainy day with boats and wet pavement visible nearby.

    #53

    Gray cat perched on a car hood in Istanbul’s streets, with a woman walking by textured fabrics hanging on a wall.

    #54

    Two cats resting on an old mattress in a rundown room capturing life on Istanbul’s streets with urban decay.

    #55

    Playful dogs near a painted rock of a tiger, capturing a lively moment of life on Istanbul’s streets with cats and animals.

    #56

    Two black cats on a tree trunk with green grass, capturing life on Istanbul’s streets and cats stealing the show.

    #57

    Man in an apron carving meat at a butcher shop, showcasing daily life on Istanbul’s streets with local details visible.

    #58

    White mannequins posed on a street in Istanbul, capturing unique life scenes on Istanbul’s streets with artistic flair.

    #59

    Young men enjoying life on Istanbul’s streets at sunset, with a boy mid-flip near the water’s edge.

    #60

    Black cat peeking over a ledge with people walking on Istanbul streets in the background, capturing street life and cats.

    #61

    Women dressed in black near a bench by the waterfront in Istanbul, with a cat walking along the path nearby.

    #62

    Men covering livestock with large tarpaulin on a cloudy day, capturing life on Istanbul streets and urban backdrop.

    #63

    Large abstract stone sculpture on a street in Istanbul with a person walking nearby in an urban setting.

    #64

    Cat on Istanbul’s street playing with a pigeon, showcasing life on Istanbul’s streets with plenty of cats around.

    #65

    Person carrying red roses and a large red sack walking through snow on Istanbul streets during winter weather.
    #66

    Person holding a white umbrella pets two dogs on a sunlit street in Istanbul, capturing life and animals outdoors.

    #67

    Busy life on Istanbul streets captured with a woman’s face reflected through a handheld mirror in the foreground.

    #68

    Person wearing plastic covers on shoes standing by ornate railing on Istanbul streets on a rainy day

    #69

    Young men gathered on Istanbul streets, representing everyday life in the city’s vibrant urban culture.

    #70

    Person holding a snowball on Istanbul’s snowy street with colorful buildings and cats nearby in winter life scene.

