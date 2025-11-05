70 Beautifully Candid Moments From Istanbul’s Streets By Sami UçanInterview With Artist
Sami Uçan is an award-winning street and documentary photographer based in Istanbul. For more than 16 years, he has explored the city with his camera, focusing on everyday life and the people who shape it. His work highlights small, meaningful moments that many of us pass by, capturing the character and rhythm of everyday street life.
Through his photography, Uçan invites viewers to slow down and really observe their surroundings. Whether he is photographing crowded streets, quiet corners, or the street cats that have become a symbol of Istanbul, his photos tell genuine human stories.
More info: Instagram
Over the years, Uçan’s talent has been recognized in both national and international contests, and his photographs have been published in magazines. He has also shared his expertise through presentations and sessions in photography associations. As he explains, he is “observing life out on streets and trying to photograph it,” a practice that reflects both dedication and a deep connection to the city’s pulse.
For Uçan, photography is more than just documenting reality—it is a personal experience. “Sometimes, while taking photographs, just like a poet beginning the first verse of a poem, a window opens in my heart and I watch everything that’s happening through that window. I consider it a great opportunity to witness time and to preserve it through photographs. I am washed over by an inexpressible happiness when I catch a good shot,” he shares.
Technically, Uçan prefers simplicity in his approach. “A focal length like 18mm is sufficient for me when taking photos. I prefer the camera to be small and easy to carry,” he says. This choice allows him to move freely through Istanbul’s streets, ready to capture spontaneous and authentic scenes without being weighed down by cumbersome gear.
