ADVERTISEMENT

Istanbul is known around the world as the city of cats, a place where felines roam freely – loved and protected by the people who share the streets, parks, cafés, and ancient monuments with them. Among the many photographers who capture this special relationship, the Instagram page ‘Istanbul Cats’ stands out with its collection of feline models spotted throughout this vibrant Turkish city.

The page documents the everyday adventures of Istanbul’s street cats, showing them lounging in the sun, exploring narrow alleys, posing like royalty on historic steps, and interacting with locals who show them a kindness that has become a cultural symbol of the city.

If you want to be transported to the streets of Istanbul and meet its furry residents, look no further – scroll through this list of some of the best photos shared by the community that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | istanbulcats.com | Facebook | youtube.com