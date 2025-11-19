ADVERTISEMENT

Istanbul is known around the world as the city of cats, a place where felines roam freely – loved and protected by the people who share the streets, parks, cafés, and ancient monuments with them. Among the many photographers who capture this special relationship, the Instagram page ‘Istanbul Cats’ stands out with its collection of feline models spotted throughout this vibrant Turkish city.

The page documents the everyday adventures of Istanbul’s street cats, showing them lounging in the sun, exploring narrow alleys, posing like royalty on historic steps, and interacting with locals who show them a kindness that has become a cultural symbol of the city.

If you want to be transported to the streets of Istanbul and meet its furry residents, look no further – scroll through this list of some of the best photos shared by the community that we’ve selected for you today.

More info: Instagram | istanbulcats.com | Facebook | youtube.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tabby cat curled up asleep in a marble basin beneath an ornate faucet in Istanbul, highlighting the city’s cat culture.

istanbulcatsofficial Report

10points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Orange and white cat sleeping on stacked board games in a shop window, capturing Istanbul’s city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    9points
    POST
    #3

    Black and white cat resting among snack bags on store shelves, capturing Istanbul’s charm as a city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    9points
    POST
    #4

    Cat resting comfortably in a basket surrounded by packaged corn, showcasing Istanbul as the true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Orange tabby cat stretching and balancing between blue metal railings in Istanbul, showcasing the city's city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    9points
    POST
    #6

    A cat resting on a cushion beneath colorful yarn balls, capturing the charm of Istanbul’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    9points
    POST
    #7

    Black and white cat curled up asleep on a street rail in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s famous cat culture at night.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #8

    Four cats lounging closely together on a wicker chair, showcasing Istanbul’s charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte
    Multa Nocte
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That calico is especially eye-catching!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Four cats lounging on and around chairs outside a shop in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s cat-friendly streetscape.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #10

    Orange cat sleeping peacefully on a shelf in an outdoor utility box, illustrating Istanbul city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #11

    Two German shepherd dogs cautiously facing a hissing orange cat, highlighting Istanbul’s true city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #12

    Tabby cat sleeping on a colorful woven tablecloth next to a reserve sign in a cozy setting in Istanbul city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Cat sitting next to a mannequin in an elegant dress inside a boutique window in Istanbul, known as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #14

    A friendly cat leaning against a stone lion statue in Istanbul, highlighting the city's charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    8points
    POST
    #15

    Tabby cat sitting on an ornately carved stone monument in Istanbul, showcasing the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    7points
    POST
    #16

    A young boy with a backpack looking at an orange cat sitting on an electric scooter in Istanbul city streets.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Cat lounging on a railing near flowers and greenery with a view of Istanbul’s cityscape and waterfront in the background.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    7points
    POST
    #18

    Two relaxed cats lounging together on a floral patterned sofa in Istanbul, highlighting the city's reputation as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    7points
    POST
    #19

    Two cats sitting closely together on a waterfront in Istanbul, illustrating why it is the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    7points
    POST
    #20

    Orange and white cat perched on a voting booth inside a polling station, showcasing Istanbul as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    6points
    POST
    #21

    Cat with green eyes peeking from under a no parking sign, illustrating why Istanbul is the true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    6points
    POST
    #22

    A white and black cat sitting on colorful stairs in Istanbul, showcasing why the city is known as the true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    A contented cat peacefully sleeping on a bench in Istanbul, highlighting the city's reputation as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #24

    Woman playing with a standing cat inside a café in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s famous cat-friendly culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #25

    Tabby cat resting on a worn vintage sofa outdoors, highlighting Istanbul’s charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #26

    A cat curled up and sleeping on folded clothes in a shop, showcasing why Istanbul is known as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #27

    A relaxed cat lounging between window bars on a ledge in Istanbul, showcasing the city's charming cat culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #28

    Black and white cat resting inside an ATM machine, showcasing a charming scene in Istanbul, the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #29

    White cat peeking through a gate with scattered food, highlighting Istanbul’s reputation as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #30

    Tabby cat sitting on a ticket machine in Istanbul, highlighting the city's charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #31

    Tabby cat resting on a market stall with fresh fruits in Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #32

    Black and white cat sitting on an ATM machine in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s nickname as the true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #33

    Tabby cat standing near a street sign in Istanbul, capturing the city's charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #34

    Four kittens nestled among colorful patterned cushions and rugs, capturing Istanbul’s charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #35

    Cat standing and yawning behind a black metal fence in an urban area, showcasing Istanbul’s famous city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #36

    A cat sits behind a colorful window with stuffed animals, showcasing why Istanbul is the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #37

    Close-up of a cat with other cats playing on rocky shore, capturing Istanbul’s charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    5points
    POST
    #38

    Several tabby cats resting on a bench and pavement in Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats atmosphere.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Two elderly men sitting outside a shop surrounded by cats and dogs in Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    A black and white cat resting near a currency exchange board in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s famous cat culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Woman in black leather jacket petting a cat at a metro stop in Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Gray cat resting on a table among books in a cozy shop, highlighting Istanbul’s charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Black and white cat sleeping on a wooden stool beside a colorful crocheted blanket in vibrant Istanbul, city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #44

    White and orange cat stretching on a weathered box in Istanbul, showcasing why the city is known as the true city of cats

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #45

    Cat resting on a wooden shelf among books and scrolls, showcasing Istanbul as a true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #46

    White cat sitting among colorful ceramic vases and traditional items, showcasing Istanbul’s true city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #47

    White cat sitting on a windowsill in Istanbul, showcasing why the city is known as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #48

    A ginger cat sitting on a table among people at a cozy outdoor cafe in Istanbul, city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #49

    Tabby cat sitting on a concrete planter in Istanbul, with people walking and the cityscape in the background.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #50

    A white cat stretching on a car roof surrounded by greenery in Istanbul, showcasing the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #51

    A ginger cat resting on a bench in a busy Istanbul street, showcasing the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #52

    Orange and white cat drinking water from a bowl outdoors, showcasing Istanbul’s reputation as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #53

    A content orange and white cat sitting peacefully on a black chair in Istanbul, showcasing the city's charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #54

    Tabby cat with striking eyes sitting in a colorful cafe, capturing the charm of Istanbul as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #55

    A ginger cat peacefully sleeping curled up inside a woven basket in Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #56

    Tabby cat walking near colorful buildings and UEFA Champions League Istanbul 23 final trophy display in Istanbul city.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #57

    A calico cat giving a high five to a person on a car hood in Istanbul, capturing the city of cats charm.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #58

    Ginger cat peacefully sleeping outside a spa, showcasing Istanbul's charm as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #59

    Tabby cat resting on a worn red seat in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    4points
    POST
    #60

    A cat sitting among mannequins in a clothing store window, showcasing Istanbul’s reputation as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #61

    Several cats relaxing and stretching in the sun, showcasing why Istanbul is known as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Cat peacefully sleeping on a colorful patterned cushion surrounded by traditional Turkish ceramics in Istanbul.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Black cat sitting inside a historic mosque in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Two cats sitting near a green truck in Istanbul, highlighting the city's reputation as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Orange and white cat sitting on a scooter seat against a colorful graffiti wall in Istanbul, showcasing the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Tabby and white cat sitting indoors next to colorful beads, highlighting Istanbul as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    A cat yawning and lounging on rocks by the sea, showcasing why Istanbul is known as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    A ginger and white cat resting on a cart among cardboard boxes, showcasing Istanbul as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    A relaxed cat resting on a white box in an Istanbul street, showcasing why the city is known as the city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    A white and orange cat gently placing its paw on a person's hand on a cobblestone street in Istanbul city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #71

    Two cats in an ancient stone graveyard, showcasing why Istanbul is known as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    Cat sitting on a car roof near Topkapi Palace Museum sign in Istanbul, showcasing the city of cats culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Cat resting beside a fence on a sunny walkway in Istanbul, showcasing the city’s charm as the world’s true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Tabby cat sleeping inside a knitted cat bed surrounded by Turkish evil eye charms in Istanbul, city of cats and culture.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    A cat lounging on a brick wall with a scenic view of Istanbul, highlighting the city of cats vibe.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    A relaxed cat lying on the ground in Istanbul city, showcasing why Istanbul is known as the true city of cats.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Calico cat sitting on a patterned rug in a cozy Istanbul room filled with books and musical instruments.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Two cats sitting behind a glass window with reflections of a car and buildings, showcasing Istanbul’s city of cats vibe.

    istanbulcatsofficial Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!