Today, we’re excited to introduce the work of Suzy, the street photographer behind the evocative account She Dreams in Frames. Originally from the Czech Republic and now based in the Netherlands, Suzy splits her time between teaching English and capturing everyday life through her lens — a passion she’s been nurturing for the past four years.

What started as a creative outlet has grown into something much more: a way to connect with others, find presence in the moment, and reflect on the world around her. “Being part of a community and capturing everyday moments is incredibly rewarding,” Suzy shared with Bored Panda.

Beyond photography, she’s recently begun writing about the positive impact her creative practice has had on her mental health on Substack. Her dream? To one day self-publish a book of her work — a collection of life’s fleeting, quiet moments that often go unnoticed.

Scroll down to see a curated glimpse into her world — thoughtful, human, and full of heart.

More info: Instagram | justsuzy.substack.com