Today, we’re excited to introduce the work of Suzy, the street photographer behind the evocative account She Dreams in Frames. Originally from the Czech Republic and now based in the Netherlands, Suzy splits her time between teaching English and capturing everyday life through her lens — a passion she’s been nurturing for the past four years.

What started as a creative outlet has grown into something much more: a way to connect with others, find presence in the moment, and reflect on the world around her. “Being part of a community and capturing everyday moments is incredibly rewarding,” Suzy shared with Bored Panda.

Beyond photography, she’s recently begun writing about the positive impact her creative practice has had on her mental health on Substack. Her dream? To one day self-publish a book of her work — a collection of life’s fleeting, quiet moments that often go unnoticed.

Scroll down to see a curated glimpse into her world — thoughtful, human, and full of heart.

More info: Instagram | justsuzy.substack.com

#1

Couple observing large classical statue in museum, illustrating beautiful street shots capturing the poetry of everyday life.

shedreamsinframes Report

    #2

    Mannequin wearing a black lace dress reflected in a mirror, showcasing beautiful street shots capturing everyday life poetry.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #3

    Black and white street shot capturing reflections, portraits, and two white doves conveying the poetry of everyday life moments.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #4

    A street shot capturing a person walking on a cobblestone sidewalk with a red heart reflected on a glass window.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #5

    Black and white street shot capturing everyday life with people relaxing and interacting outdoors on a sunny day.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #6

    Black and white street shot showing a sign reading rebels get results with people walking by, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #7

    Woman in yellow dress walking through dramatic light in a street shot capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #8

    Person standing in an architectural space with curved walls, a perfect example of beautiful street shots capturing everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #9

    Person with blonde hair wearing a red hat in a busy urban setting, a beautiful street shot capturing everyday life poetry.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #10

    Black and white street shot of a woman inside a car capturing the poetry of everyday life through photography.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #11

    Black and white street shot capturing long shadows of people walking and wooden benches in urban everyday life scene.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #12

    Black and white street shot of a dog looking through a car window capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #13

    Person with green hair sitting on a bench wearing headphones, captured in a beautiful street shot of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #14

    Black and white street shot showing hands holding metal poles inside a crowded public transit, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #15

    Two people with umbrellas standing in a rainy street scene, capturing the beauty of everyday life in a city.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #16

    Overhead street shot showing pedestrians and cyclists casting long shadows, capturing the poetry of everyday life in urban scenes.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #17

    Black and white street shot of a fashionable person with striped clothing and bag, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #18

    Woman walking past a scooter on a city street with a red wall featuring a large smiling face street shot.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #19

    Woman in beige coat and black boots walking on a brick street, captured in a beautiful street shot of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #20

    People walking in a sunlit urban space captured in a street shot showcasing the poetry of everyday life and movement.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #21

    Person wearing headphones and a long coat stands on a platform waiting as train passes in a beautiful street shot.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #22

    Silhouette of a person walking between reflective buildings with a historic dome in the background, a beautiful street shot capturing everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #23

    Couple sharing a tender moment on a bench in a street scene capturing the poetry of everyday life in black and white.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #24

    Black and white street shot of a woman sitting by a fountain, capturing the poetry of everyday life in the city.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #25

    Bride squad balloons held by a woman in a veil walking in a busy indoor public space, street photography capturing everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #26

    Silhouettes of a couple holding hands walking indoors with a colorful artistic projection in the background street shots.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #27

    Man smoking and reading newspaper by recumbent bicycle at a café, a beautiful street shot capturing everyday life moments.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #28

    Person with headphones sitting by river, capturing street shots of city buildings in everyday life scene.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #29

    Black and white street shot of an elderly man in a hat and suit, capturing the poetry of everyday life in the city.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #30

    Red rose in a glass vase on a wooden table, reflecting street scenes in a window, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #31

    Silhouette of a person standing near illuminated stone columns, showcasing beautiful street shots capturing everyday life poetry.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #32

    Woman sitting and smoking reflected in glass window on busy street, capturing beautiful street shots of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #33

    Reflection of people walking past a cafe window with a woman resting on a vibrant pink table in this beautiful street shot.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #34

    Street shot capturing the poetry of everyday life with silhouette of person walking on cobblestone street and reflections.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #35

    Black and white street shot of a person reading a newspaper on public transport, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #36

    Black and white street shot of a couple holding hands, capturing the poetry of everyday life in an urban setting.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #37

    Blonde woman sitting in a cafe, captured in a beautiful street shot reflecting the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #38

    Street shots of people sitting and interacting under umbrellas at an outdoor cafe, capturing the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #39

    People enjoying a street cafe scene captured in beautiful street shots that highlight the poetry of everyday life.

    shedreamsinframes Report

    #40

    Street shots of a family walking near a sunlit stone building capturing the poetry of everyday life in shadows and light.

    shedreamsinframes Report

