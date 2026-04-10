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Street art has a way of catching people off guard in the best possible way. One moment, you’re walking past an ordinary wall, and the next, you’re staring at a piece that feels playful, powerful, surreal, or impossibly alive. That’s part of what makes pages like “Urban Vibes Community” so fun to scroll through; they gather works from street artists around the world and turn your feed into a constantly changing open-air gallery. The page describes itself as a community for street art lovers and urban artists, and that sense of shared creative energy really comes through in the pieces it features.

From massive murals that transform entire buildings to smaller interventions packed with attitude and clever visual tricks, these works show just how imaginative public art can be. Some pieces blend seamlessly into the city around them, while others demand attention right away, adding color, humor, and personality to everyday spaces.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite street art shared by “Urban Vibes Community,” so keep scrolling and see which ones stopped us in our tracks.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

oakoak Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    DFace Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Roy Liechtenstein would like a word :)

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Juanjo Surace Report

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    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's my great-aunt Bertha in the bottom of the mural. She really hasn't been the same since the elk accident. But she's grateful she still has her ears, because flutetubaharp music is her absolute favorite.

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Artez Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Books an an other species companion? I'm in :)

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    #5

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Christ Butcher Report

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    #6

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Bordalo II Report

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    #7

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Sweo Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Lula Goce Report

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    #9

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Mirko Loste Cavallotto Report

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    #10

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Jeks One Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Magali Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Vinie Report

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    #13

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Bordalo II Report

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    #14

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    PichiAvo Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    RNST Report

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    huariu Report

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    #17

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Damien Mitchell Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    NILS Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Kloser Kloser Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Rebobinart Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    albertoleon_art Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Mantra Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is in Sweden. In the city of Landskrona. The piece was painted by the world-renowned French street artist Mantra, to highlight the importance of biodiversity

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    #23

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    albertoleon_art Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Jimmy Dvate Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    asquidcalledsebastian Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Bordalo II Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Smug Report

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    lilianaspiro avatar
    Liliana Spiro
    Liliana Spiro
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Out of curiosity, I looked this up. It's a depiction of St Mungo, the patron saint of Glasgow

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    #28

    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Aaron Li-Hill Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    nychos Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Pierre Bertolotti Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    DFace Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    PichiAvo Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Panagiotis_Kargakos Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    braga_last_one Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Sfhir Ogt Lcsiete Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Fin DAC Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Figue Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    seth_globepainter Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Dulk Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Studio Giftig Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Tinte Rosa Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Guido van Helten Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Bronik Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Stefan Roots Riddimz Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Wellington Naberezny Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    graffmatt Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Jacob Butler Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    DavidL Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    buffdiss Report

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    50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

    Fin DAC Report

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