50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries

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Street art has a way of catching people off guard in the best possible way. One moment, you’re walking past an ordinary wall, and the next, you’re staring at a piece that feels playful, powerful, surreal, or impossibly alive. That’s part of what makes pages like “Urban Vibes Community” so fun to scroll through; they gather works from street artists around the world and turn your feed into a constantly changing open-air gallery. The page describes itself as a community for street art lovers and urban artists, and that sense of shared creative energy really comes through in the pieces it features.

From massive murals that transform entire buildings to smaller interventions packed with attitude and clever visual tricks, these works show just how imaginative public art can be. Some pieces blend seamlessly into the city around them, while others demand attention right away, adding color, humor, and personality to everyday spaces.

We’ve gathered some of our favorite street art shared by “Urban Vibes Community,” so keep scrolling and see which ones stopped us in our tracks.