50 Street Art Creations Shared By This Page That Prove Cities Can Be Giant Open Air Galleries
Street art has a way of catching people off guard in the best possible way. One moment, you’re walking past an ordinary wall, and the next, you’re staring at a piece that feels playful, powerful, surreal, or impossibly alive. That’s part of what makes pages like “Urban Vibes Community” so fun to scroll through; they gather works from street artists around the world and turn your feed into a constantly changing open-air gallery. The page describes itself as a community for street art lovers and urban artists, and that sense of shared creative energy really comes through in the pieces it features.
From massive murals that transform entire buildings to smaller interventions packed with attitude and clever visual tricks, these works show just how imaginative public art can be. Some pieces blend seamlessly into the city around them, while others demand attention right away, adding color, humor, and personality to everyday spaces.
We’ve gathered some of our favorite street art shared by “Urban Vibes Community,” so keep scrolling and see which ones stopped us in our tracks.
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That's my great-aunt Bertha in the bottom of the mural. She really hasn't been the same since the elk accident. But she's grateful she still has her ears, because flutetubaharp music is her absolute favorite.
This is in Sweden. In the city of Landskrona. The piece was painted by the world-renowned French street artist Mantra, to highlight the importance of biodiversity
Out of curiosity, I looked this up. It's a depiction of St Mungo, the patron saint of Glasgow
It would be so nice to have the locations of these artworks and the artists' names!
It would be nice to get the locations at least, but we probably won't get the artists' names since "street art" is technically vandalism in some countries and is technically illegal XD (depending on where the art is placed - public or private buildings - though sometimes the work is commissioned or permission is given.)Load More Replies...
It would be so nice to have the locations of these artworks and the artists' names!
It would be nice to get the locations at least, but we probably won't get the artists' names since "street art" is technically vandalism in some countries and is technically illegal XD (depending on where the art is placed - public or private buildings - though sometimes the work is commissioned or permission is given.)Load More Replies...