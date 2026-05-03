But then there are the other days. The ones where the post box stops being quaint and starts feeling like a mystery box nobody asked for. And trust us, the internet has stories. Today, we went digging through some of the wildest responses to questions like: what’s the weirdest, creepiest, or just plain funniest thing you’ve found while emptying a postbox? From half-eaten sandwiches to unexpected live bees (yes, really), postal workers have seen it all. Keep scrolling… but maybe don’t eat anything while you do.

Even though we live in a world of instant messages and next-day deliveries, there’s still something oddly satisfying about checking a post box. A handwritten letter , a long-awaited parcel, maybe even a surprise you forgot you ordered at 2 a.m. It’s simple, a little nostalgic , and for a moment, it feels like life has slowed down just enough to be charming again.

#1 When I was about 16 I was awoken by the postman knocking my parents door. I opened the door to find him holding a lemon, with my address on it with a stamp taped to the front. He was just as confused as I was but said it's got a stamp so I have to deliver it.



This was pre smart phones so never got a photo of it which was such a shame. Turned out it was my sister who sent it to me from uni because eshe thought It would be funny. Well done sis you did definitely make me smile.

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#2 Found a full sausage supper in a box before.

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#3 Did covid collections back when covid still existed, the best thing I found was a small wrapped up present with a label on it reading 'To Santa". Worst was a half eaten sandwich.

Even though we’re all used to things moving at the speed of a click, those trusty post boxes on the corner are still the quiet heroes of our biggest life moments. An email is great for a quick "hey," but you wouldn't trust it with the heavy stuff—like your first passport, the deed to your home, or that original birth certificate with the official seal you can actually feel. Beyond the paperwork, these colorful sentinels hold the things that truly matter: the messy handwriting on a wedding invite, a sympathy card that offers a real hug in an envelope, or a "just because" letter that a screen could never do justice. They’re even there for the big stuff like voting, making sure everyone’s voice is heard regardless of their Wi-Fi signal. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 My dad found a python in a post box when I was a kid in the 90s some weirdo hadn’t wanted it anymore and posted it… he went back to the office and no one believed him for ages. They eventually got a vet to come and get it.

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#5 I once found a whole kebab in a post box. The letters were covered in chilli sauce and mayo 🤦 and I delivered a singular fish about 3 foot wide stunk the van out 😅.

#6 I'm sure something stranger has been seen, but in the 90s I saw a guy put a banana in a postbox "for all the chimps working at Royal Mail" according to him.

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In the UK, there are about 115,485 of those iconic red post boxes standing guard in almost every neighborhood. They aren't just there for decoration; they’re strictly regulated to make sure nobody has to trek too far to mail a letter. In fact, 98% of people are within a half-mile stroll of one, and in busy cities, you’re usually just 500 meters away. It’s like having a little piece of history on every street corner, especially since most of them date back to previous kings and queens. While nearly half belong to the era of Queen Elizabeth II, you might still stumble across a rare Victorian treasure. It’s a cool blend of old-school charm and a modern system that keeps the whole country connected.

#7 I’m not a postie, but I work for the post office so I’m always dealing with miss deliveries and checking over photos on deliveries to make sure it’s right. I’ve had to deal with more than one customer who’s package of raw meat has gotten lost and I’ve got to compensate.



Raw meat!!!! From Melbourne to Darwin!!!!

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#8 We used to do Toast by Post a lot as teenagers. Think even Stephen Fry wrote about doing it in one of his books. Piece of toast, unbuttered, stamp stuck or stapled on. Address written on the toast in permanent marker.

#9 A stuffed toy of baby Carlos from the Hang Over film.

Believe it or not, snail mail is having a major moment with over 4.9 million postcards sent globally through Postcrossing in 2025. It’s a pretty amazing way to connect with total strangers across the world, turning a simple mailbox into a portal for new friendships. Sure, a postcard might take about 30 days to travel across the globe, but that’s part of the magic. There’s a unique thrill in knowing a piece of card you touched has traveled thousands of miles just to land in someone else's hands.Every stamp and scribble is like a tiny, colorful bridge built between two people who might never meet.

#10 My mate will and I used to sen each other slices of bread in an envelope with a stack of stamps we found in school one day.



He’s now moved to Australia and I don’t think that would make it through customs.

#11 Last summer I delivered live bees to a gent who has hives. Very strange having that sat in the van with me and hearing them!

#12 Years ago had a box of human teeth split open about 200 teeth over the sorting office floor 🤢 had to sweep them up. They were going to a company that made dental instrument's.

Germany’s postal game is super easy to spot thanks to those bright yellow mailboxes decorating the streets from Berlin to Bavaria. These vibrant boxes are more than just a utility; they’re a staple of the German landscape and a symbol of pure efficiency. People actually use the "Postfinder" tool over 2 million times a month just to track down their nearest yellow box. Many of them even have separate slots for local and long-distance mail to help speed things up behind the scenes. It’s that classic attention to detail that makes the system so reliable for everyone.

#13 I once opened a postbox and someone had stuck a tin of open sardines in tomato sauce in it. The smell was awful for weeks.

#14 A rubber pennywise mask after Halloween that became the van mascot on the headrest , found half a pack of benson & hedges the other week too.

#15 Once found a rabbit in a postbox in Maltby, Rotherham. It made the online papers because a passerby took a photo as I stood open mouthed trying to work out what to do with it. I remember reading comments under the stories where people were accusing the postie of planting the rabbit to share it on social media. No longer a postie, but thoroughly enjoyed my time.

On the flip side, Denmark is heading in a totally different direction by phasing out many of its physical post boxes. As of early 2026, the country has seen a huge reduction in these red landmarks as society moves almost entirely digital. Most government and bank mail there is handled through digital postboxes now, making the old street boxes feel a bit like relics. It’s a massive shift for a nation that used to be a leader in postal logistics. While the new system is incredibly efficient, many locals still feel a bit nostalgic for the boxes that once lined their streets. It’s a perfect example of how quickly habits change when technology takes the lead.

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#16 Mine was a triangle off a pool table. Probably from a local pub.

#17 Ok, and this is true. A ladies finger. The girl who emptied the box before me slammed it on herself and chopped the finger off at the first joint, I never heard anything about it until I opened the box and saw the blood and the fingertip fell out, as my previous job was in the fire service I had seen worse, but it was still a shock. If anyone else told me this I would be doubtful, but, believe it or not as you wish, it really happened.

#18 Our letter carrier said he was given a "thank you" card signed by all the residents of the street with a gift card for $250 enclosed.



The card was attached to a custom-made doll that was a likeness of himself, complete with postal uniform.

Over in France, the "La Poste" boxes are famous for their sunny yellow color and are often tucked into beautiful old stone walls. The French really value the "lettre recommandée" or registered mail, so the postman is still a very busy and respected local figure. Even with high-speed internet everywhere, the legal system there often insists on a physical paper trail and a real postmark. To keep things modern, many boxes now have QR codes you can scan to see exactly when the mail will be picked up next. It’s a clever mix of old-school hardware and new-school tech that keeps the system relevant. Those yellow boxes remain a vital, bustling part of daily French life.

#19 A pheasant being sent to a taxidermist with just the address tag oround its neck.

#20 An Apple iPad.



Some kids took it off another kid and posted it. Parents came into the DO to claim it back

#21 A flat dried out hedgehog. Grim.

The U.S. is famous for its fleet of blue collection boxes, though you might have noticed their numbers shrinking a bit lately. These heavy-duty steel boxes are built to handle any kind of weather and keep your mail safe from anyone trying to mess with it. As we send more packages and fewer letters, the USPS is upgrading many of them with high-security designs and smaller openings. Even with all the delivery vans buzzing around, these blue boxes are a lifeline for over 160 million addresses. They’re especially important in rural spots where the post office might be a long drive away. Seeing one on a corner is a comforting reminder that the mail service is always there.

#22 A cheque for £5,500, was able to return it to the frantic person next to it.

#23 Bloodied knife. I had to wait for the bizzies to collect it. Syringes scary during the late 80s HIV epidemic. Drivers were jabbed and had to have the tests.

#24 I once posted my phone into the postbox many many years ago. I had a total brain fart and put the letters in my pocket and put the phone in the post box. Fortunately I only had to wait 3 hours on a nice day for the postie to arrive and I explained and he laughed at me and passed me the phone.

Japan takes its postal service to a whole new level with bright red boxes that are always clean and always on time. The punctuality there is legendary, with delivery rates that would make most other countries pretty jealous. Many boxes have two slots: one for everyday letters and another specifically for those famous New Year’s postcards. The "Nengajo" tradition is huge, with millions of cards guaranteed to arrive exactly on January 1st to kick off the year. It takes a massive, coordinated effort, but it’s a beautiful way that a physical post box supports a deep-rooted national tradition. It’s a reminder that mail isn’t just about chores; it’s about connection and respect.

#25 My ex was a postie and regularly found half eaten burgers & trays of chips and gravy / curry sauce in postboxes!

#26 When i was 13 my friend put my address on her homework without me knowing and it got ripped in two pieces as it was just a thin loose sheet of paper so they delivered it in a plastic bag with a sorry note.

#27 A ruler with a stamp on it. Air Mail from the US.

Well, clearly post boxes and packages aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. And as these stories prove, what shows up inside them can be anything but ordinary. From bizarre to downright confusing, some deliveries really do turn an everyday moment into something unforgettable. Now it’s your turn… which one caught your attention the most, or made you do a double take?

#28 A laminated pouch with the address spelled out in spaghetti letters.



The laminate was coming apart in one corner, so I don't know if it ever made it to the recipient.

#29 Recently found a photograph along with notes scrawled on the back of a letter alluding to a stalker that is sending these photos to the address on the letter….

#30 When I was an rca and cross training to a country style rural route the regular on that route told me about his strangest box find: the decapitated head of a fox....spray painted blue. Very sad.

#31 Not me, but another mailman in my office had a good one.



Out delivering in the country, he came across a mailbox that was closed with a stick wedged into the handle of the lid. Not too odd an occurrence, kids are always messing around doing stuff like that. So he takes out the stick, opens the box, and a PISSED OFF cat jumped out and into his truck, hissing and screaming.

#32 Back in the early 2000s where some of us still got paid in cash rather than BACs.

I posted my week's wages into the post box instead of mail.

Then envelope wasn't even sealed, just cash and wage slip.



Thankfully the postie made a special delivery when he picked up the mail.



I was completely oblivious to what I'd done.

I could have sworn I'd done the mail earlier so was surprised to see the envelopes I posted, still on the table.

#33 I ain’t in the UK, but the strangest things I delivered were flats of live chicks to a retailer. I also saw a cone of live bees with mesh around it destined for the same spot.

#34 So, this ain't something I'm proud of and I've not told anyone to this day (I'm 36).



I was 11, it was snowing..... My brains said do it, so posted a whole load of snow into the mailbox.



I'm sorry posties, you guys are the goodns.

#35 Now this is a post for me.



Not a post man anymore but the worst thing I found was soiled thong. I wasn’t wearing glove. A lesson was learnt and never to be forgotten.

#36 I have had the postie deliver 20 large frozen mice for my corn snake, live spiders, live scorpions and live insects over the years. Also had two airsoft shooters delivered by Royal Mail.

#37 We had 2 bags of Brussel sprouts in our office collection box when we returned after Christmas.

#38 I once found a letter in one of the storage sheds. date marked 1997. This was at least 5/6 years before I started.

#39 A postman in Somerset will have found a woollen octopus about 35 yrs ago... my "friend" nicked it off me and shoved it in the postbox.... was NOT impressed, but I hope to this day that my octopus found a good home at the royal mail office or somewhere.

#40 So... Two years ago I was incredibly sick (NOT contagious!) but had to mail out a form to my council, so I dragged my a*s out to the post box that was located near the supermarket. Saw the supermarket, thought "Might as well..." and bought stuff for sandwiches to make for dinner. Put everything in my backpack, the letter on top and went outside.



Threw my mail into the box, returned home, went to put away the groceries and what stared at me from my grocery bag?



If you are thinking "The letter", you have won yourself a cookie.



No trace of the specialty smoked ham I had just bought, though, so I had to go out, throw the letter into the post box, and buy new ham.



As it was in the middle of winter and the ham was vacuum sealed, I hope that the postie took and ate it.

#41 When I lived in London, the telephone boxes were full of free postcards with pictures of pretty ladies and their phone numbers on. I sent a few of those to my friends.