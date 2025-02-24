This conclusion can be drawn by looking at the things they stumble upon simply by doing their jobs. If you’re wondering what they entail, scroll down to find some stories about the strangest things housekeepers have found in hotel rooms, which they shared in an ‘Ask Reddit’ thread —quite a few will likely surprise you.

Every job comes with certain ups and downs, advantages and disadvantages. But it’s safe to say that no profession is exempt from an occasional bizarre moment or two. For housekeepers , though, they seem to be ample.

#1 I mean, when you work in housekeeping, things related to sex, d***s, and just general grossness quickly become far less strange, lol.



But my favorite story is when I had to get a witness to open a room safe that had been left locked by a guest. Its contents? One Taco Bell bean burrito. Best guess is a particularly drunken guest mistook the safe for the microwave.

#2 I worked room service at a mid-range hotel. One of the funniest things I remember seeing was during a champagne and chocolate covered strawberries delivery for a honeymoon package. This one was requested for delivery before the guests arrived, and I could tell the second I walked into the room that I was not the first person to have been in there. Someone had tossed rose petals around the room and added some decorations for their magical night. The one that stood out though: a 3'x3' print out of the bride's father with a massive, cheesy grin and a thumbs-up. It was taped to the ceiling directly above the bed.



I initially found it strange that high school/college aged boys will "hang out" in each other's rooms completely naked. They'll answer the door, completely nude and 100% shamelessly and carry on a conversation with me as if nothing was out of the ordinary. At first I thought they were doing it for a laugh to see if I would say anything, but the amount of times it happened dismissed that thought. People are just strange.

#3 Not me, but my friend from Ukraine worked at a c**ppy casino hotel in Wendover, Nevada, because they would sponsor his work visa. He wasn't a housekeeper but would have to do maintenance in rooms. He said one day he went to a room where the people had already checked out and there was a chicken in the room. Like a live chicken. Just chilling there.



Maybe the story is funnier when he tells it with his accent.



Why eez cheeken in room?

#4 I worked at a hotel many years ago. We used to get professional sports teams stay for two or more weeks at a time.



One team that came a few times was particularly interesting. Each room had two players (two double beds per room) and it was funny to see very religious books on one bedside table and p*rn on the other.

#5 I had a friend who worked at a luxury hotel tell me that someone s**t in the room safe.

#6 I was at random party taking place in a suite and I go into the bathroom and see a guy in the bathtub with an entire rotisserie chicken. He looks up at me and sticks out a greasy finger as he finishes chewing and then says, "Don't mind me."

#7 I no longer work the job, but when I did I thought I found a dead body because I saw a person in bed under the covers after checkout. I called out but got no response. Guy forgot his inflatable girlfriend under the covers.

#8 Crabs! Crabs everywhere! It was a hotel by the ocean and in a huge 4 bedroom 2 level suite. They people staying there took the time to put crabs EVERYWHERE. In the coffee pots, the toilet, the vases, the sinks, the dishes in the cupboard etc... Most were tiny babies and still alive. We put them in buckets and took them back to the beach. . But honestly it was so fricking weird

#9 Someone drew a heart with his sp*rm in the shower.

#10 I work for a large hospitality company that has multiple brands under its umbrella. One of which is a hotel chain. I'm sent in when sites have refurbs to observe their operations, and do training refresher and brand standards with the teams.



The stand out stories managers have told me:



- A woman booked a room, and requested it be next to a fire exit. The housekeepers are told not to enter a room if a do not disturb sign is on the door, even if the guest should have checked out already. The site manager was called to the room, because nobody was answering the door and they were three hours after late for check-out. When they entered they found a man handcuffed to the bed, naked, wearing a blindfold and ball gag. He had been left like that for near 24 hours. She took his wallet and car.



- A housekeeper entered a room to clean, and the bed was covered in guns, some full automatic. She quickly left and they called the police. The guy was downstairs at the time eating breakfast. Luckily he didn't out the do not disturb sign on.



- Drew Barrymore stayed at one of our sites. One guy came to the manager and asked to buy the toilet seat and all the unwashed sheets and towels. He was willing to pay £2000. The manager refused, and the guy genuinely sent a complaint email to our head office to report said manager for being 'rude' and 'embarrassing him'.



One I witnessed:



- I went to a site, which had a housekeeping team consisting of three family members. Two of which spoke no English whatsoever, and all translation went through their mother. I watched one of them strip a bed to put fresh bedding on. When they removed the duvet it revealed a HUGE dried blood stain on the sheets, which went through to the matress. The guy legit didn't know what it was. He looked at me and kept saying "chocolate". I tried to stress it was blood, but he wasn't getting it. He then sniffed the mattress, and scratched at it with his nail and sucked his finger, while repeat "chocolate". I was stood in shock. His mother came in and saw what he was doing and screamed at him. She clearly told him what it was, and he ran to the bathroom to throw up. I told her I was trying to explain, but he wasn't getting it. I went to get an incident report to get the mattress destroyed, and replaced, when I came back, they had just flipped the mattress and made the bed. They were all fired.

#11 We also had a lady who I'm sure had schizophrenia or something who took apart almost anything electronic (alarm clock, tv, lamps, etc) and put alluminum foil over the air vents etc. Also smeared her feces on most of the walls. We lost in court when we tried to seek damages.

#12 I'm the lobby manager at a small boutique style hotel. There was one morning our general manager (a very prim and proper mid-60's Dutch lady) came back down from the honeymoon suite waving around a small metal object that someone left in the room, asking me if I knew what it was. I had to explain to her that it was a b*tt plug and she should probably go wash her hands.

#13 Human s**t rolled in bath towels. Had to try not to puke the rest of the day.

#14 Not a housekeeper, former desk staff and night audit.



I found someone's hamster. It got out of the room during housekeeping and we originally thought it was a rat in the main hallway. But after 3 days it was confirmed to be a tiny female hamster. I ended up catching it in a box by luring it with peanut butter and gave it to my cousin as a birthday gift. She named it Hobo because it was homeless and squatting in a shifty hotel.



The original owners never called us or came back btw.

#15 I was the Assistant General Manger for a hotel and the most notable one I remember was the long term guest who checked out unexpectedly and left. When the housekeeper opened the door to his room he has arranged the hangers from his closet under the covers to look like a body and smeared ketchup all over the place to look like blood.

#16 Once found an anaconda in the bathroom, wrapped around the shower curtain pole.

#17 My friends family ran a little hotel at the beach. Nothing fancy, but it was oceanfront. My friend once went to a room to clean, and found the ENTIRE place CLEAN. Not just wiped up and etc. the walls and ceilings had been scrubbed, the carpets looked like they had been shampooed, the tub/shower looked brand new (quite an accomplishment at the beach with super hard water and salt spray), the bed frame had been cleaned, the old beach furniture had been cleaned and repaired, the knobs and track on the sliding glass door had been polished, the railings on the deck had been thoroughly scrubbed, the dirty linens were stripped and folded with a sign saying “dirty.” We were kinda curious if someone had been k**led or what.

#18 This couple on their honeymoon checked out in a hurry, and when the housekeeper went into the room there was s**t spread on the walls and a hole dug out of the mattress. Still no idea what went down in there.

#19 My wife used to be a housekeeper for some cabins in a state park. One time, one of her co-workers found a brand new pistol tucked behind a dresser. Apparently no one claimed it, so she got to keep it.



On another occasion, one of her other co-workers that was extremely religious, found a plate of home-made brownies and ate a couple of them. They turned out to be edibles! She had never had marijuana in any capacity and ended up on the bed, slowly talking about how she thought she was dead and they had to call 911!

#20 Not me but a former colleague who used to work as a hotel housekeeper. The strangest thing he ever found was a Polish guest who had left the mini fridge filled to the brim with sausages.

#21 I’m the front desk supervisor at one of the biggest hotel chains, the brand I work for is a 3 star category so nothing too luxurious!

This is my first hotel job and I’ve been here for 2 years now!

This hotel is a pretty new hotel, only 2 years and a half old!

When I started working here we had a room that smelled like sewage for about a year, the room was out of order for the whole year, when they finally fixed it, the first person that checked into that room was out of this world. He called the front desk a couple of times accusing us of throwing live bugs under his door and he requested new towels. As I’m walking up there with his towels, I see him running butt a*s naked to his room from the other side of the hallway, I go back to the office & I tell my manager, he then calls the cops to have him kicked out. Once he leaves, we go into the room and we found cigarettes being dipped on bug spray, lots of them!! The smell of that room still haunts me.



Also this was at another property but still a freaky story. Older man passed away in the room, the body gets discovered right away by one of the housekeepers so they call the emergency line and they take the body, well they had to deep clean the room and everything was fine until the next week when someone checked in and the room had to be cleaned again, the housekeepers that knew would refuse to clean the room because they claimed that the mirror was looking at them and they didn’t like that. When they got a new housekeeper they gave her that room to clean because she didn’t know what happened and when she was cleaning she said that someone was whispering her name and she could feel someone staring at her from the mirror. Let me remind you, she did not know about what happened in there.

#22 As a Housekeeper we had a situation where we had to split a couple parents from their child and boyfriend. They were of age and got an upgrade to a suite on the top floor. They kept extending their stay per day, but always had the DnD up so we couldn't clean, they explicitly told us. They would leave their linens/trash bags outside the door (not a policy of ours, just something they decided to do.)



Well, come about a month later and we finally get in after they check out and...oh. I had never seen literally AT LEAST 1000 AEROSOL CANISTERS. Piled everywhere in the fairly small room. Just...whippet cans. And chicken qing bones, food boxes, f*****g everywhere.



Took two of us over an hour to get it straight.

#23 I worked for one summer in a hotel and a colleague told me that one day she was preparing a room for a just married couple. When she returned to the room to check it friends of the couple had filled the room with balloons from condoms and she just fricked out because she thought that she's gonna be in trouble.



I only have found a little cute bat in a room sleeping on the carpet 🦇. It wanted to sleep, so it didn't bother at all when I was moving it away 😂.

#24 I worked for a hotel chain in Colorado and one day my coworker and I went to strip a bed and the bed was full of oranges. The dresser oranges. Side table, cans of mandarin oranges. Not exactly shocking or disgusting, but it was weird.

#25 I used to work in reservations in a big chain hotel in London. Housekeeping once told us there was one regular guest who used to ALWAYS leave a single whole in-tact raw egg in the bed when they checked out. Nobody ever figured out why or where on earth they got that single raw egg in the middle of central London (grocery stores aren't frequent in the area and they certainly don't sell eggs one by one).

#26 I walked in on a couple sleeping on the bathroom floor of a hotel room in the hotel I work for. The bed was untouched and everything was normal with that one exception.

#27 I was a housekeeper for 3 weeks in a classy boutique hotel when I first moved to a different country before finding a better job. The first room I cleaned was one of the fancier suites, and upon opening the door, it was clear the occupants had set off numerous confetti crackers the night before.



There was golden confetti EVERYWHERE. But most of it was concentrated in the bed and in the big clawfoot bathtub. Then a trail of wet confetti to the shower. Nightmare to clean up.

#28 Not a housekeeper, but worked at a hotel. The amount of times a housekeeper, or hotel worker, has found a dead body from either s**cide, or other things, was wild to me. You obviously don’t want to alarm guest, so they try to always use a back entrance/exit.

#29 A bag of s**t, wrapped in a freezer bag and hanging in the free-standing cupboard.



This was the Marriot Hotel in Bristol.



The previous guests were two lovely ladies.

#30 I worked with a couple at a hotel. It was only open in the summers and the boss always paid us well so it was a fun job for the most part. One summer in room 4 we had a couple staying that had complained we didn’t clean out the fridge, which happens sometimes so my friend went in and cleaned their fridge to their standards. The next day after checkout the same friend and I are going into the room to clean and there was s**t everywhere. Literally human feces, all over the toilet, floors (carpet and tile), walls and covering the bathtub. My friend said the room looked completely normal the day before when she cleaned the fridge so I’d just like to know what in the hell happened in those 24 hrs.

#31 Someone left a huge stack of money inside a Bible. They called and had the money mailed to them.



Someone polished their shoes inside the tub .I assume they were wearing them. They used a hotel towel to buff the shoes. Black polish was in the tub, on the rim, and on the toilet. Impossible to clean. They had to pay for the repairs.

#32 In college I worked for student housing during the summer. In the summer all housing units were essentially a hotel. We were in charge of light cleaning but mostly moving furniture. One of the worst rooms we saw was completely trashed. We found a stash of weed in the drawer and on the wall someone wrote ''THE RA HAS HUGE T**S"



I can only imagine that students poor parents footed the entire bill.

#33 Guest had a serious flaky skin condition. Dead skin was everywhere. EVERYWHERE. And he was a regular so we’d fight about who had to clean whichever floor he was on.



Also worked in a suite hotel with two bedrooms - 3 beds total plus a pull-out couch. Used condoms were everywhere. All over the damn place. Not a single one was in the garbage.

#34 I think the strangest one was with a family fan of Trump but like really fan

Worked in a 5 stars hotel in NZ and the room was huge, really huge, 95sqm with two bedrooms so a family can sleep here. I was doing daily cleaning because I was responsable of rooms services. Father and the son(between 16yo to 20) were still on the room, not the wife and the daughter. The son was looking Trump's news both on computer and his phone with a Trump cap and the father was watching FoxNews with a meeting of Trump on it. Same cap and they were both yelling and sending videos about trump. In the room you got underwear with Trump on it, shirts I mean everything. They even put a poster of Trump... Quite disturbing



I delivered the breakfast to the smash singer(Shrek song) was funny too.

Sometimes couples misunderstood the Hotel TAG, we got Adventure Time meaning that you're outside or shhb time meaning do not disturb. For some people adventure time meaning sex and you can't imagine the number of time that I saw people have sex just because of that...

#35 Bottles of pee.

#36 Many years ago, while working as a housekeeper, l had one very dirty client that always left notes about what they'd like me to clean that visit.



One week l arrived to a note stating that, they'd like me to clean out the bathroom cupboard.



When l opened the cupboard l found it to be full to overflowing with used sanity pads. The whole cupboard, not one or two. Not half a dozen, but hundreds of uses sanity items. A lifetimes worth.



The note stated…clean out bathroom cupboard and as this was the only cupboard in the room, l empied it and scrubbed it out, only to be met with a nasty phone call the following day stating l should not have thrown out anything. They were being saved. Hmm. Not what the not implied. But sure.



The following visit, another note, please clean out the kitchen party. So l put all like food together, such as 10 or so open packs of pasta together, sauces together, etc, wiped out all the shelves. It looked great.



Yup another phone call. How dare l mix up the food in the cupboards. There were other instances, so l stopped working for them. The house was always filthy and they would never employ me long enough to clean the house completely. It was always left dirty, with just a small area cleaned, which would be very dirty again by next visit.



It wasn't that it was a messy house, it was filthy to the point of being unsanitary, so l was happy to never go back.l was always worried ld get sick just for being inside there.

#37 I worked for an agency and at Christmas and other people through the year they would offer one off cleaning jobs. As I hadn't been there long I took on a couple of these on to of my regular people.



The first few jobs went ok mainly elderly people. The last job I had was in a block of flats. As it was winter it was already dark when i got there. I knocked on the ground floor flat roof and a man with long hair and a long beard dressed in all black answered. He said too come in. The hallway was dimly lit and he lead me into the kitchen that was absolutely filthy. Dried milk on the side with the lid stuck in it and dear flies. I said something to the main and he didn't reply them suddenly snapped back to attention and asked if I had spoke to you class he had zoned out. The kitchen was small and he was stood in the way of the exit. I am 5ft and about 7.5 stone and the man close to 6ft and big built. I was started to feel creeped out. He said he'd show me the other rooms to clean before I started so proceeded to the bathroom which was dirty but nothing I couldn't have handled. My eyes had started to adjust to the dim lighting and I noticed he had painting something direct on the wall. Melvin on her opened the living room door and some light skinned on the painted wall it was a large red swashsticker. I looked into the living room and every inch of every wall had the same painting in varies sixers and the floor had better boards and a pentagon drawn on it. The extra light was from candles placed round it.



I said I needed to ring in to the office to say I had arrived so they could bill for my time. I got my mobile out and pretended I had no reception so I needed to step out side then I ran.



I try not to judge a book by its cover but after reading on a few chapters I felt this one wouldn't have a happy ending.

#38 In high school I cleaned for a lady with a small motel. Her son was moving so we youthful workers were sent to clean his house. His wife was a “society” lady…well known…came home from a farewell party all fancy and formally dressed and threw raw liver on the floor for the cat. All floors looked like years of “raw liver”. The kid’s room walls were all covered in crayon drawings that we had to paint. I was appalled as a teen but now laugh, in that the “creative” kid is now a national celebrity you’d probably recognize.

#39 I worked in maintenance at a hotel and while I’ve heard some crazy things that housekeeping has found this experience was my own.



The front desk paged me and when I arrived they told me this woman wanted to go look for her wedding ring she had his in a room she had stayed in a few days prior. This was obviously suspicious and we had a policy that guests couldn’t visit their room after they checked out and housecleaning had visited already. This lady tried to bribe the desk to let her go up and when that didn’t work she snuck upstairs and tried to bribe housekeeping who also refused. When I was called was when she was trying to convince the desk a second time and we settled on she couldn’t go up, but I’d go look. I get on the elevator, a man and young boy probably about ten years old or so get on with me. I don’t really think anything of it at the time until they follow me off the elevator and to the room. At this point I spin around and tell them no one can enter the room with me nor be upstairs and they needed to go back downstairs. I wait for them to turn the corner and quickly enter the room and secure the door behind me. I know that something is up at this point. I feel along the bottom of the curtains and I don’t feel anything, I look around the rest of the room and don’t see anything. I say screw it and check the curtains again and this time I feel something I missed last time. I find where this lady had cut a whole in the curtains and move the object in that direction. A huge bag of white crystal plops into my hand. I call down to the desk and tell them to call the cops cause I just found a huge bag of d***s and tell them that’ll I’ll be staying in the room until the cops arrive in case the people are waiting for me somewhere. The cops arrive and I hand over the baggie and the cop tells me that it contains over $1800 worth of meth. The people split right after I sent what I assume is the dad and son back downstairs.



Who brings their kid with them to retrieve d***s?

#40 Once cleaned a room where in the bed, the couple left behind both a pair of crotchless panties (ew) and a single, abandoned sock that was pink and had the male/female symbols linked as a pattern...proof that they are hetero-socks-ual, if you may.



I still laugh at that pun. My coworkers never did.

#41 When I'm about to clean the room after the guest checking out I found blood in the crumpled bed sheet, Johnson's baby oil, and a laxative enema.

#42 My hotel often has railway crews come through. And one railway crew has quite a reputation. They’ve managed to, leave their rooms absolutely disasters. To the point of random unexplained handprints on the ceiling. And they like to party the night before they all leave. Which once included partying on the roof, even though their is no access to the roof, they decided to use their picker truck to get onto the roof.

