Have you ever been on a trip overseas and found yourself lost and unable to ask for directions? Or maybe you went to visit your foreign relatives and couldn’t keep up with the conversation?

With 2023 being right around the corner, perhaps it’s time to think about your New Year’s resolutions and, at last, commit to that language-learning journey that you keep bailing on.

I get it: learning a new language is tricky, irritating, and sometimes plain tiring. We’ve all been there at one point or another – with a wall full of sticky notes with rules and keywords, countless shows with the original audio and subtitles on, a pile of textbooks, and random literature. Although the process is very rewarding, sometimes we just need a little push to stay on track. But we can all agree that a certain green owl has got a great trick up his... wing?

More info: Twitter