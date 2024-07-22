ADVERTISEMENT

Retired and trying to understand the art world in my own little way.

#1

"Storm In Paris"

Tod Burns
#2

"Tom Storm"

Tod Burns
#3

"Death Of A Storm Trooper"

Tod Burns
#4

"The Blue Trooper"

Tod Burns
#5

"No Swimming"

Tod Burns
#6

"Office On A Small World"

Tod Burns
#7

"Sancho, The Enemy And Storm"

Tod Burns
#8

"Storm At Eiffel

Tod Burns
#9

"Storm Lartigue"

Tod Burns
#10

"How Do You Fly This Thing?"

Tod Burns
#11

"Ophelia Storm"

Tod Burns
#12

"Night Stormers"

Tod Burns
#13

"Say Hello To My Little Friend"

Tod Burns
#14

"Ring Any Bells?"

Tod Burns
#15

"Saturday Night At The Death Star"

Tod Burns
#16

"|storm Fiction"

Tod Burns
#17

"Storm Van Gogh"

Tod Burns
#18

"But Is It Art?"

Tod Burns
#19

"Nixon Storm"

Tod Burns
#20

"Is This The Real Life?"

Tod Burns
#21

"Amedeo Trooper With Wine"

Tod Burns
#22

"Gaston Trooper"

Tod Burns
#23

"The Greasy Spoon"

Tod Burns
#24

And Then It Hit Me"

Tod Burns
#25

"Jan Trooper"

Tod Burns
#26

American Road Trip

Tod Burns
#27

Man With A Spade

Tod Burns
#28

Edward Trooper

Tod Burns
#29

Storm Modigliani

Tod Burns
#30

"The Meaning Of Life" Andy Trooper

Tod Burns
#31

"Stormies"

Tod Burns
#32

Trooper Avedon

Tod Burns
