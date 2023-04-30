Most of us are guilty of spending an infinite amount of time scrolling. Whether it’s your Facebook feed that makes you numb or another questionable article you can’t be bothered to finish, we’ve all been there.

Luckily, there is a way to add some value to otherwise pretty useless scrolling. Thanks to this educational account dedicated to sharing miscellaneous facts, history bites, intriguing mysteries, and trivia bits, we have an entertaining collection prepared for you.

With 28.3K followers on its Instagram page, the “Store Of Fact” project clearly found its audience who come in for daily entertainment.

#1

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

bob_the_farmer
bob_the_farmer
Community Member
1 hour ago

wouldve been funny if they sued amazon

#2

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#3

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago

So, what's with the guy under the car?

Despite the educational value interesting facts promise to deliver us, it’s important to remember to double-check them and the sources they are coming from. This is because fake news spreads six times faster on social media than real facts. By trying to generate as many clicks as possible or even influence political views, it can be particularly dangerous.

In a previous interview with Bored Panda, Daniel Markuson, the cybersecurity expert at NordVPN, said that although there’s no foolproof method to separate truth from fiction, the best thing to be safe is to check the source’s credibility. “This particularly applies to social media platforms because they are optimized to increase engagement and lack appropriate gatekeeping features that filter out misinformation.”
#4

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

ANONYMOUS
ANONYMOUS
Community Member
3 minutes ago

HE BECOMING A KOOPA TROOPA

#5

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#6

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Mike Y
Mike Y
Community Member
1 hour ago

Her hormones affecting his arms.

Daniel argues that it’s vital to weigh the claims against other sources. “If a publication makes monumental claims that are exclusive to that platform, do not take them at face value."

It’s important to be aware that unreliable news sources sometimes impersonate well-known ones by misspelling their names in the URL.

“Similarly, they might use unconventional domain extensions instead of the usual “.com” or “.org.” In general, make sure that your news comes from established, well-known sources. These types of outlets get information directly from primary sources and must uphold their reputation,” Daniel told us a while ago.
#7

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#8

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#9

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Julia Ford
Julia Ford
Community Member
40 minutes ago

There’s a documentary on it.

If you’re still not sure whether the source is credible, you may want to look into the author and research them in order to be sure their credibility is up to par.

This, of course, requires extra effort rather than mindlessly devouring information online, but “it is also important to weigh our own perception and not let our biases skew our understanding of events.” Daniel’s advice was to seek out differing opinions and try not to associate facts with ideological dogma.
#10

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#11

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Susan Green
Susan Green
Community Member
25 minutes ago

You go ladies! Can you imagine not being able to go to a soccer game just because you’re female?

#12

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

JayhawkJoey
JayhawkJoey
Community Member
1 minute ago

And their stripes are like fingerprints - each tiger's markings are unique.

When asked about the reasons why fake news has become so widespread, the cybersecurity expert said that it’s “due to factors that concern both the content of the messages and the technological foundation of platforms on which the news is proliferated.”
#13

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#14

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

sally
sally
Community Member
57 minutes ago

That is not what I thought we were looking at at first

#15

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Moreover, fake news not only typically involves current affairs but also often makes remarkable and emotion-inducing claims. “This, combined with the fact that social media platforms collect data on what kind of posts users spend the most time on and feed them content with similar characteristics, provides the perfect conditions for the spread of misinformation,” Daniel concluded.
#16

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

sally
sally
Community Member
1 hour ago

The pants for sure

#17

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#18

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#19

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#20

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Hadron Enforcer
Hadron Enforcer
Community Member
1 hour ago

I could carry Thumbelina on my back.

#21

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

ThatG
ThatG
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Except for the small fact that he doesn’t have any brothers… only a sister. The one on the left is an Icelandic Basketball player.

#22

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#23

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#24

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#25

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

️ ️lefty libra️
️ ️lefty libra️
Community Member
53 minutes ago (edited)

imagine living while the 3rd one was alive? no thanks

#26

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Lotus Flower in Space 🪷‍
Community Member
44 minutes ago

His death is accurate this photo has nothing to do with the event. https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/tents-situation/

#27

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#28

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#29

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#30

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#31

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#32

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#33

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
12 minutes ago

Well, now I have to give it a try.

#34

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#35

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#36

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#37

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#38

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#39

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#40

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Liubliana Puh Calmet
Liubliana Puh Calmet
Community Member
1 hour ago

Ocular albinism that ONLY affect eyes... mmm kinda difficult it'll affect feet... ??

#41

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#42

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#43

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#44

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#45

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#46

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#47

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#48

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Hadron Enforcer
Hadron Enforcer
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Immediately drills hole in roof to test Coke bottle bulb…

#49

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

sally
sally
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

🎵Now I’m the king of the swingers - the jungle’s VIP🎵

#50

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

️ ️lefty libra️
️ ️lefty libra️
Community Member
20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i have mixed feelings about this. its cute, and ugly. cugly? i dunno

#51

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Come on, impala, bite him back.

#52

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

QuirkyKittyGirl
QuirkyKittyGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have gained a new respect for her. Bees are amazing creatures, and our future is intrinsically linked with theirs. #SAVETHEBEES!

#53

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm sorry why was this not news everywhere. This is a legit mystery. Aliens aren't real. it was humpback whales driving the ufo's all along and this poor guy got drunk and fell out.

#54

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#55

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Peter H
Peter H
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As the Buddhist monk said to the pizza maker: “Make me one with everything.”

#56

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#57

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

#58

Store-Of-Crazy-Interesting-Facts

Jared Robinson
Jared Robinson
Community Member