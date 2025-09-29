ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Foreman, the artist behind @sculpttheworld, transforms the Welsh coastline into a living canvas by arranging stones, shells, driftwood, and sand into intricate spirals, rings, and gradients that exist only until wind or tide reclaims them. Working in Pembrokeshire, where he grew up, Foreman describes the meditative, repetitive process as a form of therapy—hours spent outdoors sorting by size and hue, creating “stone cushions” and flowing patterns that are as fleeting as they are precise.

His land art has reached audiences worldwide, yet remains rooted in place, reminding viewers to slow down, notice the details of nature, and embrace the beauty of impermanence.

More info: Instagram | sculpttheworld.smugmug.com | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art with moss spirals on a forest floor covered in autumn leaves in Wales.

sculpttheworld Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Jon Foreman creating hypnotic, short-lived land art on a beach in Wales with concentric stone sculptures.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Man arranging colorful leaves on forest floor creating hypnotic land art near trees in Wales’s natural setting.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Man crouching by hypnotic land art made of stones and sand on a beach in Wales, sculpting nature-inspired shapes.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Man crouching by a crescent shaped stone sculpture on a sandy beach, part of Jon Foreman's hypnotic land art in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Intricate land art sculpture made from seashells arranged in spirals on a beach, showcasing hypnotic natural patterns.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Hypnotic land art made of spiraled stones on a beach at sunset, showcasing Jon Foreman's Wales beach sculpture.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Colorful stones arranged in a winding path on a sandy beach, showcasing hypnotic land art on Wales’s coastline.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Man standing in shallow water next to hypnotic spiral land art sculpted on a sandy beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Stone spiral land art installation on a sandy beach in Wales, showcasing Jon Foreman’s hypnotic short-lived beach sculpture.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Artist Jon Foreman creates hypnotic land art with spiraled patterns and stones on a Wales beach as part of sculpt the world series.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Large intricate land art design on grass near a historic mansion, showcasing hypnotic sculpt the world style patterns.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art with colorful stones on a sandy beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Man crouching beside hypnotic land art made of concentric circles of stones on a sandy Wales beach at sunset.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Hypnotic land art made of carefully stacked stones arranged in a circular pattern on a sandy beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Land art made from yellow leaves arranged in a circle on a forest floor, showcasing Sculpt The World creativity.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Man crouching by a tree with a spiral pattern of orange leaves in a forest showcasing hypnotic land art.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art with white stones arranged on a sandy beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic, short-lived land art sculptures on a beach in Wales with stacked stones and patterns.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Artist Jon Foreman crouches by hypnotic, short-lived land art made of arranged stones on a beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Sculpt the World land art with green and yellow leaves arranged in a spherical shape on an autumn forest floor.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Land art sculpture on Wales’s beach featuring circular patterns of seaweed and natural rock formations by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art with arranged stones on a sandy beach in Wales, showcasing sculpt the world.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Intricate land art sculpted on a sandy beach in Wales, showcasing Jon Foreman’s hypnotic and short-lived beach creations.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Land art on a beach in Wales featuring hypnotic stone sculptures stacked in intricate patterns by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #26

    Spiral land art made of stones on a sandy Wales beach at sunset, part of Jon Foreman’s hypnotic land art series.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Man crouching by a tree with colorful leaf art in a forest, showcasing sculpt land art inspired by Wales’s beaches.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art on a sandy beach in Wales using carefully arranged stones.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Jon Foreman creating hypnotic, short-lived land art sculpture on a sandy beach in Wales under a cloudy sky.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Hypnotic stone land art arranged in concentric circles on a sandy beach in Wales by artist Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Hypnotic land art carved into the beach sand at Wales’s shore, showcasing intricate patterns and shapes by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Land art sculpture on a sandy beach in Wales featuring winding patterns filled with circular objects by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic short-lived land art sculpture on a sandy beach in Wales with rocky coastline background.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Hypnotic land art sculpture made from smooth stones arranged on a sandy beach in Wales by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Hypnotic land art on Wales’s beach featuring sculpted arrangement of colorful stones in square pattern on sand.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Artist Jon Foreman arranging hypnotic land art made of red stones on a sandy beach in Wales, part of Sculpt The World.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Two artists sculpt land art with smooth stones on Wales’s rocky beach surrounded by large red rocks and green algae.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Spiral land art made with yellow leaves on a forest floor, showcasing Jon Foreman's hypnotic sculpt world style.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Hypnotic land art made of arranged shells on a sandy beach in Wales with rocks and trees in the background.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Hypnotic land art made of spiral stone patterns on a sandy beach in Wales, created as short-lived sculpture.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Hypnotic land art made of colorful stones arranged on a sandy beach in Wales, showcasing short-lived nature of sculptures.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Hypnotic land art made of colorful stones arranged in a swirling pattern on a sandy beach in Wales by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Land art on a beach in Wales by Jon Foreman featuring hypnotic patterns carved into the sand near the water’s edge.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Land art on a sandy beach made of smooth, colorful stones arranged by Jon Foreman in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Hypnotic land art made of sculpted sand spheres arranged in a pattern on a quiet beach in Wales.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Artist Jon Foreman creating hypnotic land art with stones on a sandy beach in Wales, sculpting the world’s natural canvas.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Concentric circle land art made of colorful stones on a beach, showcasing hypnotic, short-lived sculpture by Jon Foreman.

    sculpttheworld Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!