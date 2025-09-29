ADVERTISEMENT

Jon Foreman, the artist behind @sculpttheworld, transforms the Welsh coastline into a living canvas by arranging stones, shells, driftwood, and sand into intricate spirals, rings, and gradients that exist only until wind or tide reclaims them. Working in Pembrokeshire, where he grew up, Foreman describes the meditative, repetitive process as a form of therapy—hours spent outdoors sorting by size and hue, creating “stone cushions” and flowing patterns that are as fleeting as they are precise.

His land art has reached audiences worldwide, yet remains rooted in place, reminding viewers to slow down, notice the details of nature, and embrace the beauty of impermanence.

More info: Instagram | sculpttheworld.smugmug.com | Facebook