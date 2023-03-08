Nurse, Fed Up With Someone Stealing Their Food, Calls The Police When HR Does Nothing
It might seem that some food has magical properties when you bring it to work as it tends to disappear. Such instances are far from miraculous to those who are then left lunchless.
Redditor InpatientComment9072’s husband, a nurse technician by trade, got fed up with his food being repeatedly stolen at work. After the HR refused to do anything about it, he took matters into his own hands and caused a commotion involving the authorities. His story ended in changes in the workplace and was discussed by the ‘Malicious Compliance‘ community.
It sometimes seems that food left in the kitchen at work can grow legs and walk itself out of there, but someone stealing it is probably the more likely version
This nurse technician took matters into his own hands when the HR refused to deal with the problem of constantly disappearing food
Big box hardware I worked for had a guy who would steal both meals and drinks. Standing rule was, whoever got caught doing it was fired on the spot. Problem was, the thief was very careful about it. I decided to catch them out, so I took a coke I had, opened it, put a teaspoon of syrup of ipecac in it, then sealed it back up. I made sure to put tape around the bottle with my name written on it. I then placed the bottle back in the fridge and headed out to work. Not ten minutes later, one of my co-workers came running out of the break room puking his guts out. I quietly told the manager what I had done, and based on that he questioned the other employee about what made him sick. The guy admitted that he thought I was "done" with my coke, and he'd help himself to it. Fired on the spot for theft.
