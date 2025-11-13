Who Is Steve Zahn? Steven James Zahn is an American actor renowned for his versatile performances across film and television. He often brings a unique blend of affability and intensity to a wide range of comedic and dramatic roles. Zahn first broke into public consciousness with his role in the 1994 film Reality Bites. His portrayal of a slacker resonated deeply, quickly establishing his reputation for memorable characters.

Full Name Steven James Zahn Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Robyn Peterman Net Worth $20 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Gustavus Adolphus College, Harvard University Father Carleton Edward Zahn Mother Zelda Clair Zahn Siblings Nancy Zahn Kids Henry James Zahn, Audrey Clair Zahn

Early Life and Education Growing up in Marshall, Minnesota, Steven James Zahn was the son of a Lutheran minister and a YMCA administrator. His childhood in Mankato included Kennedy Elementary School, where an early love for performance began to surface. He graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School, where he excelled in school plays and speech competitions. Zahn further refined his craft at Gustavus Adolphus College and later earned a Master of Fine Arts from Harvard University.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has not marked Steven James Zahn, whose public relationships are defined by his enduring marriage. He met author and theater artist Robyn Peterman in 1991 during a national tour of Bye Bye Birdie. The couple married in 1994 and reside on a horse farm in Kentucky, where they also manage a local community theater. They share two children, Henry James Zahn and Audrey Clair Zahn, maintaining a family-focused life away from Hollywood.

Career Highlights Steven James Zahn built a diverse career with memorable roles in films like That Thing You Do!, Joy Ride, and Reality Bites. He also gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Frank Heffley in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series. Zahn earned critical acclaim and an Independent Spirit Award for his performance in the indie comedy Happy, Texas. More recently, he garnered a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for his compelling work in the HBO series The White Lotus. His versatile talent also extends to voice acting in films such as Stuart Little and War for the Planet of the Apes. To date, Zahn has accumulated an impressive body of work, solidifying his status as a respected character actor.