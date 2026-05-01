Son Wants To Feel Special By Going On First Vacation With Dad, Refuses To Go If Stepbro Is Going

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When adults blend two families together, they must be mindful that their kids may take longer to adjust than they do. This is often because young kids or teens might feel resentful toward their stepsiblings, especially if they’re always treated differently from them.

This is how one teen felt when his dad decided to bring his wealthy stepbrother along on their first proper family vacation, even though the other teen always got the best experiences. This led to a huge conflict between them that threatened to ruin their relationship.

More info: Reddit

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It’s important for parents to treat their biological and stepchildren equally, or else a lot of resentment can build up over time

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that he and his wife each had a son, and they were very close growing up, but slowly drifted apart due to the financial disparity between them

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the poster’s stepson was always taken on fancy vacations by his family, the man saved up $15,000 to also take his son, stepkid, and wife on their first proper family holiday

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, when the man told his son the news about the trip, he was disappointed that his stepbrother would be coming along, as he always got to do such things

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Image credits: krakenimages.com / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Since the poster refused to exclude his stepson from the trip, his biological son then chose not to go with them, which shocked his dad

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The man asked his wife if they could take only his son on the trip this time, but when she refused, he decided to leave his teen behind rather than being unfair to his stepkid

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Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster’s son later ended up staying at his grandparents’ house and refused to talk to his father, even after the family returned from the holiday trip

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Later on, when the man tried to talk to his son and suggested they could plan another vacation, the teen refused and said he would someday save up for it on his own

As the poster had shared, he married his wife 13 years ago, and they both had one son each from previous relationships. At first, both boys got along quite well and enjoyed each other’s company, but as the financial disparity between them became apparent, things began to change.

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Like all sibling relationships, stepkids might also struggle to get along and occasionally fight or disagree with one another. Research shows that things like one kid getting preferential treatment can upset the relationship dynamics between stepsiblings and cause resentment to fester.

This is exactly what happened between the poster’s son and his stepkid because of the other teen’s wealthy family background. That’s why he was able to take many trips and enjoy a wide range of experiences, while the OP’s teen hadn’t even had a chance to go on a family vacation.

Although it might seem like most parents are always taking their children on holidays or fancy getaways, professionals explain that this isn’t actually a necessity. Loved ones can still connect in other ways, but this can be difficult for a young person to understand, and they might feel left behind due to their family’s status.

Image credits: lgolubovystock / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the poster decided he wanted his son to have a wonderful vacation, just like his stepbrother often did. That’s why the OP spent two years saving up $15,000, but when he finally told his teen the news, it didn’t go as planned. The eighteen-year-old was disappointed that his stepsibling would also be joining them on the trip.

When the OP asked his son why he was so let down, the teen explained that he thought the vacation was just for him, his dad, and his stepmom. He didn’t want his stepbrother to be brought along because the other teen always had so many opportunities to do fun things, while he didn’t.

Even though the poster put so much thought and effort into this gift for his son, he still let his kid down. That’s why family therapists explain that it’s important for parents to show their children how much they love them by being there when they need them and lavishing them with attention, rather than just giving them presents.

It’s possible that the teen didn’t feel understood by his father, especially after the OP refused to exclude his stepson from the trip. That’s why the young man eventually decided to boycott the vacation and started saving up for his own holiday, rather than relying on anybody else. Unfortunately, this hurt the poster’s feelings, who had just wanted to do his best for his son.

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Do you think the OP did the right thing by taking his stepkid on the trip rather than listening to his kid’s request? Do share your honest thoughts in the comments below.

Most folks felt that the dad did the wrong thing by leaving his son behind and eventually taking his stepson along on the holiday

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