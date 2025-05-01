ADVERTISEMENT

George is a Chicago-based cartoonist and creator best known for "Beware of Toddler," a charming and relatable comic strip inspired by his life as a stay-at-home dad. Since launching the series in 2019, George has earned multiple awards, a Ringo nomination, a successful Kickstarter book, and syndication through King Features.

Drawing inspiration from classics like "Peanuts" and "Calvin and Hobbes," George fills his comics with everyday parenting moments—like a toddler writing on walls or tossing things into the toilet—capturing the humor and chaos of family life. As he puts it, "The fact of the matter is we exist, and I hope my comic is successful in bringing a bit of visibility to this fact," especially for fathers and marginalized dads often underrepresented in media.

More info: Instagram | comicskingdom.com | Facebook | geogantart.com | x.com | youtube.com

#1

Comic strip by George Gant showing a stay-at-home parent and toddler building snowmen, highlighting parenting humor.

    #2

    Comic panels showing a child underwater with a snorkel mask and a parent asking for an inhaler in a humorous stay-at-home parenting scene.

    #3

    Cartoon of a stay-at-home parent dealing with toddler mischief and turning off the TV in a humorous comic strip.

    #4

    Stay-at-home parent comic showing frustrated dad vacuuming while child plays with a noisy popper indoors.

    #5

    Comic panel showing a stay-at-home parent interacting humorously with a toddler playing with toy cars.

    #6

    Comic strip depicting stay-at-home parenting moments with kids asking to play and a frustrated toddler scene.

    #7

    Hilarious comic by stay-at-home parent showing messy toddler hair and chaotic hair-washing experience in four panels.

    #8

    Stay-at-home parent and kids noticing a car that looks like a video game with graphics not loaded yet in a comic panel.

    #9

    A stay-at-home parent and child in a grocery store, featuring a comic about crustables and family humor.

    #10

    Comic strip illustrating a stay-at-home parent humorously interacting with toddler selling Girl Scout cookies.

    #11

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent and toddler humorously discussing snack times in daily parenting life.

    #12

    Comic panels show a toddler on a swing shouting Seeng with a stay-at-home parent interacting in humorous moments.

    #13

    Stay-at-home parent comic showing dad handling toddler chaos and a surprise spider encounter with humor.

    #14

    Hilarious comics showing stay-at-home parent’s funny experience with toddler causing chaos at home.

    #15

    Comic panels depicting a stay-at-home parent’s humorous experiences with toddlers, featuring playful chaos and exaggerated reactions.

    #16

    Comic strip by artist depicting humorous stay-at-home parent moments with kids sharing childhood and parenting experiences.

    #17

    Comic strip by a stay-at-home parent showing a funny moment with a child and a classic got your nose trick.

    #18

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent receiving a toddler's funny gift with a tablet and charger.

    #19

    Comic strip showing stay-at-home parent humor with a toddler, depicting the challenges of leaving the house on time.

    #20

    Comic panel showing a stay-at-home parent and child humorously interacting over dinner with playful dialogue.

    #21

    Comic panels showing a stay-at-home parent humorously managing toddler chaos based on real parenting experiences.

    #22

    Stay-at-home parent comic shows dad installing blinds while child quickly destroys them in a humorous scene.

    #23

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent dealing with toddler chaos in a humorous parenting experience.

    #24

    Comic panels showing a stay-at-home parent struggling to style natural curly hair in a humorous parenting moment.

    #25

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent’s humorous experiences with kids and imaginative underwater adventures.

    #26

    Comic artist humorously packing baby clothes, capturing relatable moments of stay-at-home parenting and toddler memories.

    #27

    Hilarious comic panels showing a stay-at-home parent dealing with toddler chaos during a baseball game moment.

    #28

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent surprised by child cleaning up and putting dishes in the sink.

    #29

    Comic strip showing humorous moments between a stay-at-home parent and playful toddler in a colorful cartoon style.

    #30

    Stay-at-home parent comic shows toddler’s abstract drawings covering a wall while dad prefers original artwork.

    #31

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent rushing to stop the microwave just before the timer beeps.

    #32

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent and child in a humorous messy dinosaur bone discovery scene.

    #33

    Cartoon comic of stay-at-home parent and toddler with humorous dialogue about fishsticks at the table.

    #34

    Comic strip showing a stay-at-home parent playing tabletop games with a toddler and getting a pie in the face.

    #35

    Comic panels depicting a stay-at-home parent serving oatmeal to a toddler who refuses to eat it, showing parenting challenges humorously.

    #36

    Comic strip depicting stay-at-home parent experiences with humorous moments and family life in a backyard setting.

    #37

    Stay-at-home parent comic showing a dad humorously calling daycare about his daughter’s attendance and phone number.

    #38

    Comic panels showing a child enjoying a laundry basket ride down stairs, illustrating stay-at-home parent experiences humor.

    #39

    Stay-at-home parent comic strips showing a toddler’s funny and intense boxing workout at home.

