George is a Chicago-based cartoonist and creator best known for "Beware of Toddler," a charming and relatable comic strip inspired by his life as a stay-at-home dad. Since launching the series in 2019, George has earned multiple awards, a Ringo nomination, a successful Kickstarter book, and syndication through King Features.

Drawing inspiration from classics like "Peanuts" and "Calvin and Hobbes," George fills his comics with everyday parenting moments—like a toddler writing on walls or tossing things into the toilet—capturing the humor and chaos of family life. As he puts it, "The fact of the matter is we exist, and I hope my comic is successful in bringing a bit of visibility to this fact," especially for fathers and marginalized dads often underrepresented in media.

More info: Instagram | comicskingdom.com | Facebook | geogantart.com | x.com | youtube.com