Hi! My name is George. Since 2019, I've been making a comic strip loosely based on my experiences as a stay-at-home parent to a toddler. Since then, my comics have won several awards, been nominated for even more, self-published a book, and even ended up in newspapers. Either way, enjoy them! (Unless you can relate to some of these—in that case, I'm sorry.)

More info: comicskingdom.com | Facebook | Instagram | twitter.com | tiktok.com | youtube.com

#1

Geo Gant
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 hours ago

Ikr, I used to be able to carry my nephew on one arm and now it takes both to drag him somewhere

#2

Geo Gant
#3

Geo Gant
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 hours ago

Kids, they're delightful for the first 3 minutes you spend with them and then you just want your peace and quiet again :)

#4

Geo Gant
#5

Geo Gant
duesvolent90
TheGoodBoi
TheGoodBoi
Community Member
7 minutes ago

Forreal though. They literally watch and wait till you sit all the way down and are comfy

#6

Geo Gant
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 hours ago

My nephew screamed as*hole to a kid who was bullying him once....all eyes were on me, hey its not my fault the kid is a quick learner 👀

#7

Geo Gant
#8

Geo Gant
#9

Geo Gant
#10

Geo Gant
#11

Geo Gant
pkmonisthebest123
Ditto
Ditto
Community Member
2 hours ago

"'splain thish" has got to be the cutest thing ever lol!

#12

Geo Gant
#13

Geo Gant
#14

Geo Gant
#15

Geo Gant
#16

Geo Gant
#17

Geo Gant
#18

Geo Gant
#19

Geo Gant
#20

Geo Gant
#21

Geo Gant
#22

Geo Gant
#23

Geo Gant
#24

Geo Gant
#25

Geo Gant
#26

Geo Gant
#27

Geo Gant
#28

Geo Gant
#29

Geo Gant
#30

Geo Gant
#31

Geo Gant
#32

Geo Gant
