As the years pass, the way we think about the world changes. Our information processing capacity slows down and we become less open to new experiences.

This is not to say that there are no open-minded seniors, rather, as we age, we turn to data that we have collected to make our opinions and decisions, which can be quite different from what we had thought about the same stuff 20, 10, or even 5 years ago.

And there's a discussion on Reddit that vividly illustrates this. Created by user Istrx13, it asked everyone, "What are you starting to like less and less the older you get?" Below you will find some of the most-upvoted answers.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Other people

Ahshalon_Tenisk , Jacek Dylag Report

13points
POST
#2

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Social media. I hate what it does to people and I hate the things it makes people do. So much. It used to be useful once upon a time but now social media is just a cesspool of the worst kinds of people.

saltedcube , Sara Kurfeß Report

12points
POST
#3

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Birthdays

RenegadeOfBonk , Sergei Solo Report

9points
POST
#4

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Loud restaurants

Panther81277 , K8 Report

9points
POST
#5

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age I give a s**t less and less about whether people find me attractive or not, because I’m comfortable with myself more than ever.

mochaboo20 , Matthew Hamilton Report

9points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People should be comfortable with themselves regardless of age ...

0
0points
reply
#6

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Getting wasted and partying.

I am in my early 30s and i think im okay to not party anymore for the rest of my life.

Its just that weekends are damn precious now that im working full time. When I get wasted and party, i just waste a whole sunday recovering from that.

Yea so im good.

butthenhor , John Arano Report

9points
POST
MP
MP
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This has only become more fun to me in my late 30s. It’s a smoother experience.

0
0points
reply
#7

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Since I haven’t seen it yet after scrolling a good while:

Soda and other soft or carbonated drinks. They’re so sugary and awful it’s like I can imagine my teeth dissolving and my insides corroding just from drinking a bit of it. I don’t hate it with a passion and in a social occasion I might even drink some, but I always feel bad afterward and sometimes even sick.

Water is love, water is life.

Emerald_Encrusted , Alexandra Nosova Report

8points
POST
Henrik Schmidt
Henrik Schmidt
Community Member
9 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My problem is, I can only drink water when it's absolutely ice cold. Drinking tepid water is awful to me. Tepid soda isn't great either, but still better.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Crowded areas. Went to the grocery store yesterday, felt uncomfortable with that many people around.

BlazeDarklight , Brittani Burns Report

8points
POST
#9

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Chasing a career.

We whip ourselves into a fury chasing this thing. Our entire society is built around the assumption that everyone wants one. That it's a way to be happy.

It's not.

It's a waste of a great gift we've been given.

You enrich others. Always. If you're lucky you'll get some cream off the top. But most people won't.

They'll just pump hours of their life into the comfort of other people who had the fortune to be born into the right class of people.

You'll chase it and chase it and feel like you're getting somewhere but at the end of the day, it won't matter. The only things that will matter are the things you couldn't do because you were playing by someone else's rules for a happy life.

F**k. That. S**t.

exec_director_doom , Ben White Report

7points
POST
#10

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Online gaming.

Everyone is just toxic or childish as f**k and it gets old. I try to stay away from them now and just play single player stuff

TedNebula , Samsung Memory Report

7points
POST
#11

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Shopping. As a kid and teenager there was a bunch of stuff I couldn’t have, so when I started earning money I was really enjoying buying something, if I wanted to. Now I just think that constant online shopping and the throw-away-and-repurchase-cycle makes you feel empty on the inside and hurts the environment. I’d rather have kind people and joy in my life than things

SpicyPumpkin96 , Arturo Rey Report

7points
POST
#12

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Making appointments. For my dog, myself, my kids. Start a new patient portal. Verify your email. Try to make an appointment through their portal. Portal down for maintenance. Call. Sent to electronic voicemail, recommends online portal. Rinse and repeat. Eventually find the right formula to speak to a human, not accepting new patients/no openings for ten weeks.

Frosty_Table7539 , Joseph Frank Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wish I could get an appointment here in 10 weeks. Get to call the call center and hope I can get fit in this year

0
0points
reply
#13

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age People running their mouth in the movie theater when you're trying to watch the movie that you just paid $15 to watch.

EchoEquani , Jake Hills Report

6points
POST
#14

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Sweetness. The older I get, the less I can tolerate sweet stuff. Use to need a lot of sugar in my coffee, now a dash of sugar is enough and if need be, no sugar is fine too.

melty111 , Vinicius "amnx" Amano Report

6points
POST
#15

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Summer—realized I only loved it because of summer break and my birthday. Now that I work 9-5, summer absolutely sucks! It’s warm as hell outside and every birthday after 21 has been one year closer to old age.

purplepinacoladas , Derick McKinney Report

6points
POST
#16

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Other peoples children.

DuzyLurking , Piron Guillaume Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoy kids more as I get older. I have more patience for growing minds then I have for solidified stupidity

0
0points
reply
#17

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Cynicism. Humans are cute, things are good, flowers exist, that girl who’s a huge b***h at work might actually be cool once you get to know her.

Financial-Possible-6 , Adam Winger Report

6points
POST
#18

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Someone opening an Instagram/Tiktok video on loud volume out of nowhere. Whether its on the train or in the sofa. Makes me scream inside

Dondorini , Ross Sneddon Report

6points
POST
#19

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Videocalls since they inherently use the speaker phone. Nobody seems to remember when using speaker phone to talk was considered rude/lowclass

TwoThreeSkidoo , Heather McKean Report

6points
POST
#20

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Traveling. As a kid traveling is almost always fun and a vacation, I dreamed of having a job that let me travel. Now I’m almost 30 and have a travel centric job and going to the airport is anxiety inducing because it’s always such a miserable experience

MonkeyDDeclan , Danijela Prijovic Report

6points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I always enjoyed traveling but missed my friends and family. I feel like it was easier when I had a routine and was prepared

0
0points
reply
#21

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age The news. 99% is clickbait or propaganda

GoodSmiler , ThisisEngineering RAEng Report

5points
POST
#22

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age People all around me. I prefer my solitude!

Kiwi-Latter , Tegan Mierle Report

5points
POST
#23

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Clubbing is a bottom tier experience.

MinkoffMinxx , Amir Toossi Report

5points
POST
#24

Teenagers



Get off my lawn

LurkADerka69 Report

5points
POST
#25

How my body feels getting out of bed in the morning

derp_mike Report

5points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Perhaps you should consider replacing your mattress?

0
0points
reply
#26

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Home. I moved far away and made my own life. At the beginning I was desperately attached to my home and missed it to the core of my being. Now I realize that I left problems behind I'll never have to face again. Every visit makes me more confident in my decision. I wish the best for my friends and family, but I'm glad I got the f**k out.

Fuzzwars , Scott Webb Report

5points
POST
#27

Politics. It’s so polarized and feels like a clear psyop to promote us fighting amongst ourselves.

Lovelightshine222 Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep everyone as divided as possible and look at each other as the enemy

1
1point
reply
#28

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Dating apps. Not only have I aged out of them, but now it's been actively people using it for IG follower clout chasing and OF subscriber seeking.

ConvenienceStoreDiet , Nik Report

5points
POST
#29

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age How quickly things break down. Everything is cheaply made so you will have to replace it quicker. My grandmother had the same oven for 50 years. A fridge that was easily 30 years old.

CatsAreTheBest2 , Erik Mclean Report

5points
POST
#30

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Gossip. I used to be a f****n fiend for gossip. I'm now almost 30 and I genuinely just... I don't give a f**k. Unless it involves me or benefits me I just don't f*****g care.

YeahTheyKnowItsMe , Ben White Report

5points
POST
#31

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Rude people. Especially middle aged and elderly people who think they can get away with being rude just because of their age. I'm in my mid 50's and I hate those a******s as much as I did when I was a young person.

KazukiSendo , Matt Bennett Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#32

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Work. I remember the naive motivation I had to get old, jump into the workforce and make my own money. I’ll gladly go back in time & go back to begging my parents for rides to places & new shoes again.

gaylonelymillenial , Annie Spratt Report

5points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel like this is because people don't realize the lack of freedom they had. Rose tinted glasses and all. Easy to take for granted the ability to pop out for a cup of coffee in your own car or whatever.

0
0points
reply
#33

59 People Share Things They Used To Love That Have Become Less Fun With Age Having to have a job just to afford the small amount of time I have between having a job

sodacansinthetrash , Magnet.me Report

4points
POST
#34

Texting. I just can't do all-day texting even with people I like anymore.

anon Report

4points
POST
#35

*gestures to everything*

I just want to sit on a front porch in a comfy chair, book in hand, cat(s) on lap, on a mild summer evening. And shoot buckshot at anyone who comes to bother me.

blackday44 Report

4points
POST
#36

Young people.

I totally get it now.

PeteyMcPetey Report

4points
POST
#37

Someone complaining about literally anything.

dinoroo Report

4points
POST
#38

Waiting in line

Canucklehead_Esq Report

4points
POST
#39

Weddings. I'm just over it at this point, like good for you but I'm tired of going out of my way to attend these events.

fruitypants Report

4points
POST
#40

Conflict… just get along!

Older-not-wiser77 Report

4points
POST
#41

People in their 20's.

Quijanoth Report

4points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'm old but don't dislike young people. New to life as an adult and figuring things out making mistakes along the way. What's so bad about them?

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#42

Sex, it's like everyone's driven by barbaric physical urges like animals with their higher training abilities abandoned or twisted to justify their obsession.

Emperor_Cartagia Report

4points
POST
#43

Touchy feely people.

EstelSnape Report

4points
POST
#44

Gratuitious noise. Fireworks, Cars honking for someone to come out. loud motors. moms screaming at their kids. People who play their boomboxes LOUD on our pristine Current River.

pyrofemme Report

3points
POST
#45

Loud people.

smurfetteseggnog Report

3points
POST
#46

Large crowds.

peachpinkjedi Report

3points
POST
#47

Drinking

_tx Report

3points
POST
#48

My generation. The generation before me, and the one after me

CplDingo Report

3points
POST
#49

Social media and people expecting that you keep up with them without ever hanging out with you

50centCabbage Report

3points
POST
#50

Expectations

Lostsoul_124 Report

3points
POST
troufaki13
troufaki13
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Don't have any. You'll be happier this way

0
0points
reply
#51

Existing. Actually, there's worse things, ignorance, lack of common sense, lack of empathy, lack of compassion, and lack of kindness.

Trans_Tigon Report

3points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#52

Me

Testron_ Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please be kind to yourself everyone. You judge yourself harder than most anyone will judge you

0
0points
reply
#53

Anime. Used to watch anime a lot before. Now when I watch new anime or even rewatch old animes, I usually either cringe or just plain bored, so I just drop it. Though there are still a few good animes, at least.

Monochromatic_Mirror Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

There are decent adult (I mean not cutesy with a good story) anime out there.

0
0points
reply
#54

The idea of having kids

areyouc00lman Report

3points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The opposite happened to me. I've learned as much from my son as he has learned from me

0
0points
reply
#55

Holidays. Really turning into a Scrooge lately. Christmas is just the worst. All people care about is receiving/giving present and I just think that s**t is the absolute worst. Let me just spend time with my family, see some nice decorations, and have a good meal

Rimmatimtim22 Report

3points
POST
#56

Life …

BegieTV Report

2points
POST
#57

Traffic.

HonkyPlease Report

2points
POST
#58

The heat.

Chance-Rush-9983 Report

2points
POST
#59

Video games. Started to realize I don’t have time for it and its really a waste of money to me. Younger me wouldn’t believe it.

jumboape Report

2points
POST
Jason
Jason
Community Member
12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll always love video games. I'm jaded now and am willing to give up on garbage games quicker but still love the ones that hook me

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!