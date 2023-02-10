And there's a discussion on Reddit that vividly illustrates this. Created by user Istrx13 , it asked everyone, "What are you starting to like less and less the older you get?" Below you will find some of the most-upvoted answers.

This is not to say that there are no open-minded seniors, rather, as we age, we turn to data that we have collected to make our opinions and decisions, which can be quite different from what we had thought about the same stuff 20, 10, or even 5 years ago.

As the years pass, the way we think about the world changes. Our information processing capacity slows down and we become less open to new experiences.

#1 Other people

#2 Social media. I hate what it does to people and I hate the things it makes people do. So much. It used to be useful once upon a time but now social media is just a cesspool of the worst kinds of people.

#3 Birthdays

#4 Loud restaurants

#5 I give a s**t less and less about whether people find me attractive or not, because I’m comfortable with myself more than ever.

#6 Getting wasted and partying.



I am in my early 30s and i think im okay to not party anymore for the rest of my life.



Its just that weekends are damn precious now that im working full time. When I get wasted and party, i just waste a whole sunday recovering from that.



Yea so im good.

#7 Since I haven’t seen it yet after scrolling a good while:



Soda and other soft or carbonated drinks. They’re so sugary and awful it’s like I can imagine my teeth dissolving and my insides corroding just from drinking a bit of it. I don’t hate it with a passion and in a social occasion I might even drink some, but I always feel bad afterward and sometimes even sick.



Water is love, water is life.

#8 Crowded areas. Went to the grocery store yesterday, felt uncomfortable with that many people around.

#9 Chasing a career.



We whip ourselves into a fury chasing this thing. Our entire society is built around the assumption that everyone wants one. That it's a way to be happy.



It's not.



It's a waste of a great gift we've been given.



You enrich others. Always. If you're lucky you'll get some cream off the top. But most people won't.



They'll just pump hours of their life into the comfort of other people who had the fortune to be born into the right class of people.



You'll chase it and chase it and feel like you're getting somewhere but at the end of the day, it won't matter. The only things that will matter are the things you couldn't do because you were playing by someone else's rules for a happy life.



F**k. That. S**t.

#10 Online gaming.



Everyone is just toxic or childish as f**k and it gets old. I try to stay away from them now and just play single player stuff

#11 Shopping. As a kid and teenager there was a bunch of stuff I couldn’t have, so when I started earning money I was really enjoying buying something, if I wanted to. Now I just think that constant online shopping and the throw-away-and-repurchase-cycle makes you feel empty on the inside and hurts the environment. I’d rather have kind people and joy in my life than things

#12 Making appointments. For my dog, myself, my kids. Start a new patient portal. Verify your email. Try to make an appointment through their portal. Portal down for maintenance. Call. Sent to electronic voicemail, recommends online portal. Rinse and repeat. Eventually find the right formula to speak to a human, not accepting new patients/no openings for ten weeks.

#13 People running their mouth in the movie theater when you're trying to watch the movie that you just paid $15 to watch.

#14 Sweetness. The older I get, the less I can tolerate sweet stuff. Use to need a lot of sugar in my coffee, now a dash of sugar is enough and if need be, no sugar is fine too.

#15 Summer—realized I only loved it because of summer break and my birthday. Now that I work 9-5, summer absolutely sucks! It’s warm as hell outside and every birthday after 21 has been one year closer to old age.

#16 Other peoples children.

#17 Cynicism. Humans are cute, things are good, flowers exist, that girl who’s a huge b***h at work might actually be cool once you get to know her.

#18 Someone opening an Instagram/Tiktok video on loud volume out of nowhere. Whether its on the train or in the sofa. Makes me scream inside

#19 Videocalls since they inherently use the speaker phone. Nobody seems to remember when using speaker phone to talk was considered rude/lowclass

#20 Traveling. As a kid traveling is almost always fun and a vacation, I dreamed of having a job that let me travel. Now I’m almost 30 and have a travel centric job and going to the airport is anxiety inducing because it’s always such a miserable experience

#21 The news. 99% is clickbait or propaganda

#22 People all around me. I prefer my solitude!

#23 Clubbing is a bottom tier experience.

#24 Teenagers







Get off my lawn

#25 How my body feels getting out of bed in the morning

#26 Home. I moved far away and made my own life. At the beginning I was desperately attached to my home and missed it to the core of my being. Now I realize that I left problems behind I'll never have to face again. Every visit makes me more confident in my decision. I wish the best for my friends and family, but I'm glad I got the f**k out.

#27 Politics. It’s so polarized and feels like a clear psyop to promote us fighting amongst ourselves.

#28 Dating apps. Not only have I aged out of them, but now it's been actively people using it for IG follower clout chasing and OF subscriber seeking.

#29 How quickly things break down. Everything is cheaply made so you will have to replace it quicker. My grandmother had the same oven for 50 years. A fridge that was easily 30 years old.

#30 Gossip. I used to be a f****n fiend for gossip. I'm now almost 30 and I genuinely just... I don't give a f**k. Unless it involves me or benefits me I just don't f*****g care.

#31 Rude people. Especially middle aged and elderly people who think they can get away with being rude just because of their age. I'm in my mid 50's and I hate those a******s as much as I did when I was a young person.

#32 Work. I remember the naive motivation I had to get old, jump into the workforce and make my own money. I’ll gladly go back in time & go back to begging my parents for rides to places & new shoes again.

#33 Having to have a job just to afford the small amount of time I have between having a job

#34 Texting. I just can't do all-day texting even with people I like anymore.

#35 *gestures to everything*



I just want to sit on a front porch in a comfy chair, book in hand, cat(s) on lap, on a mild summer evening. And shoot buckshot at anyone who comes to bother me.

#36 Young people.



I totally get it now.

#37 Someone complaining about literally anything.

#38 Waiting in line

#39 Weddings. I'm just over it at this point, like good for you but I'm tired of going out of my way to attend these events.

#40 Conflict… just get along!

#41 People in their 20's.

#42 Sex, it's like everyone's driven by barbaric physical urges like animals with their higher training abilities abandoned or twisted to justify their obsession.

#43 Touchy feely people.

#44 Gratuitious noise. Fireworks, Cars honking for someone to come out. loud motors. moms screaming at their kids. People who play their boomboxes LOUD on our pristine Current River.

#45 Loud people.

#46 Large crowds.

#47 Drinking

#48 My generation. The generation before me, and the one after me

#49 Social media and people expecting that you keep up with them without ever hanging out with you

#50 Expectations

#51 Existing. Actually, there's worse things, ignorance, lack of common sense, lack of empathy, lack of compassion, and lack of kindness.

#52 Me

#53 Anime. Used to watch anime a lot before. Now when I watch new anime or even rewatch old animes, I usually either cringe or just plain bored, so I just drop it. Though there are still a few good animes, at least.

#54 The idea of having kids

#55 Holidays. Really turning into a Scrooge lately. Christmas is just the worst. All people care about is receiving/giving present and I just think that s**t is the absolute worst. Let me just spend time with my family, see some nice decorations, and have a good meal

#56 Life …

#57 Traffic.

#58 The heat.