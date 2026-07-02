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At first glance, it's hard to believe these intricate ornaments are made from nothing more than ordinary cotton wool. Through a meticulous process of sculpting, layering, and hand-painting, artist Katya transforms one of the simplest materials into heirloom-quality decorations that bear little resemblance to their humble beginnings. The centuries-old technique, often referred to as cotton art or spun cotton, has deep roots in European holiday traditions but remains relatively unknown to many today.

Katya creates an entire miniature world from cotton. Her collection includes whimsical fly agaric mushrooms, woodland fungi, pumpkins, lifelike fruits and vegetables, as well as tiny Christmas and Easter houses, each carefully handcrafted with remarkable attention to texture and detail. Designed to last for generations with proper care, these pieces offer an alternative to mass-produced seasonal décor, becoming keepsakes that families can bring out year after year instead of replacing each holiday season.

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#1

Cute handmade cotton wool mouse in winter attire carrying shopping bags, an artist's creation.

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What makes the artist's journey particularly inspiring is that she never considered herself creative growing up. After being told by a teacher that she lacked artistic talent, she spent years believing that art simply wasn't for her. Discovering cotton sculpture changed that perspective entirely. Although she still says she can't draw, she found a medium that allowed her creativity to flourish, proving that artistic expression isn't limited to traditional skills. Today, through her work, Katya hopes to encourage others who think they're "not creative" to explore new crafts and discover that creativity often appears in the most unexpected forms.
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    #2

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a sleeping teddy bear with a small bunny, festive decor.

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    #3

    Whimsical handmade cotton wool goose in a red robe and nightcap, a unique creation.

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    #4

    Two handmade cotton wool creations: a bear in pajamas with a teddy, and a bunny in a dress holding a heart.

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    #5

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in an apron, holding a basket of carrots, by an artist who creates art.

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    #6

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in green, holding a basket of carrots, by an artist who creates art.

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    #7

    Two handmade cotton wool bunny creations, one in a green coat with a bouquet, the other in overalls with a basket and pitchfork.

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    #8

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a bear in a festive hat and glasses, reading a book in an armchair.

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    #9

    Four handmade cotton wool creations depicting characters in various outfits, showcasing the artist's unique style.

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    #10

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a mouse in a brown coat, top hat, holding a wreath and lantern.

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    #11

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a mouse in a green coat and hat, holding a walking stick.

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    #12

    A handmade cotton wool mouse creation wearing a red scarf, standing on an orange pumpkin against vintage papers.

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    #13

    Handmade cotton wool creations: two dressed rabbit figures, vintage style, on old documents.

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    #14

    A handmade cotton wool bear creation in pajamas, lying on a pink bed with a Dear Santa letter and a bunny toy.

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    #15

    A handmade cotton wool donkey creation with a red and white saddle, held against old paper and red flowers.

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    #16

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a goose holding a basket of flowers, against a vintage paper background.

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    #17

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a Harry Potter figurine with a broom, by an artist who creates art.

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    #18

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a duck wearing a green Christmas sweater and Santa hat, held in a hand.

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    #19

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in striped pajamas holding a red egg and a basket of ornaments.

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    #20

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in a winter coat, hat, and holding a candy cane.

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    #21

    A delightful handmade cotton wool creation of a bear dressed as a chef, holding a stack of pancakes.

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    #22

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in a red coat and top hat, holding a fan, by an artist who creates art.

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    #23

    Delightful handmade cotton wool elephant in a red coat and scarf, an artist's creation.

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    #24

    Charming handmade cotton wool mouse wearing a hat and scarf, an artistic creation.

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    #25

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a dapper mole in a top hat, holding a bouquet of red roses.

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    #26

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a red telephone booth ornament with snow and tiny Christmas trees.

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    #27

    A handmade cotton wool creation of a rabbit in a red and green historical-style outfit.

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    #28

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a donkey with a red bow, standing on a vintage music sheet.

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    #29

    Handmade cotton wool creation of a deer with a red bow and bell, held in a hand against vintage papers.

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    #30

    A charming handmade cotton wool creation of a white bunny holding a carrot, set in a spring scene.

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    #31

    Handmade cotton wool creations of five red and white spotted mushrooms, by an artist who creates art.

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    #32

    Handmade cotton wool pumpkins in a nest, showcasing artist's beautiful creations.

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    #33

    Handmade cotton wool creation: a rabbit musician holding a violin and bow, dressed in a formal jacket.

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