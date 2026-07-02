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At first glance, it's hard to believe these intricate ornaments are made from nothing more than ordinary cotton wool. Through a meticulous process of sculpting, layering, and hand-painting, artist Katya transforms one of the simplest materials into heirloom-quality decorations that bear little resemblance to their humble beginnings. The centuries-old technique, often referred to as cotton art or spun cotton, has deep roots in European holiday traditions but remains relatively unknown to many today.

Katya creates an entire miniature world from cotton. Her collection includes whimsical fly agaric mushrooms, woodland fungi, pumpkins, lifelike fruits and vegetables, as well as tiny Christmas and Easter houses, each carefully handcrafted with remarkable attention to texture and detail. Designed to last for generations with proper care, these pieces offer an alternative to mass-produced seasonal décor, becoming keepsakes that families can bring out year after year instead of replacing each holiday season.

More info: Instagram