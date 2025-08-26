“Best Homecoming Ever”: Astronaut’s Reunion With Her Doggos After 10 Months Takes Over The Internet

ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine going on a work trip that was supposed to last less than 2 weeks, but ending up spending nearly 10 months on it instead. Now, add the fact that this trip is to space, out of all the places you can go.

That’s exactly what happened to astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. They were stranded in space, away from everyone and everything for over 200 days. When they finally returned to Earth, people couldn’t stop discussing various aspects of it — even when it came to the astronauts reuniting with their pets.

Imagine going on a work trip that was supposed to last around 8 days, but spending over 200 there

Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

That’s exactly what happened to astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore

On June 5th of 2024, a couple of astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, were sent on a mission to the International Space Station on what was assumed to be an 8-day mission. They were the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule.

Yet, the day after launch, the spacecraft started encountering problems like malfunctioning thrusters and leaking helium. All the problems ended up prolonging the mission. And not by a little – instead of 8 days in space, the pair of astronauts spent 286. Quite a development, isn’t it?

Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

Granted, their prolonged stay didn’t even come near the longest one in history – back in 1994–1995, Valeri Polyakov spent 437 days in a row in space. Still, even those 286 days are a long, long time, especially when you planned to spend way less than that. To put it into perspective, these days add up to a little over 9 months. So, a whole pregnancy or pretty close to the whole year. You get it, they spent a lot of time in space.

Plus, the fact that they were in space, in a relatively unknown place in our universe, adds another level of scariness. After all, as Prof Damian Bailey from the University of South Wales put it, space is by far the most extreme environment that a human body can encounter. Essentially, we’re not fully evolved to handle such extreme conditions. That means that the time these astronauts spent in space could’ve influenced their health in a major way.

The space mission lasted 286 days instead of the promised 8

Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

For instance, it might have impacted their muscles, accelerated their aging, and distorted the vestibular system, among other things.

The body isn’t the only thing that is affected by such an estrangement from Earth – mental health is at risk, too. Imagine staying in space for an unclear amount of time. You’re away from everything that is familiar, from your loved ones, whether that’s family, friends, or pets.

Throughout it, they were stranded from everything they knew on Earth, like family, friends and pets

Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

So, to cheer Suni up, her associates from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) decided to send her a surprise along with the supplies that were shipped to the astronauts. They sent the woman figurines of her dogs, Rotor and Gunner.

As of March 18, 2025, the astronauts are back on Earth. And so, Suni soon got a chance to reunite with her actual dogs and not only the replicas of them. Their photos were shared online, and it melted netizens’ hearts – it’s always nice to see fur babies reuniting with their parents. After all, such content always does so well online – people just can’t resist it.

To make the whole experience a little easier, the woman’s associates sent her figurines of her dogs during her stay in space

Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

As someone put it, after many months in space, Suni is now truly home – with her beloved pets. And what’s better than that, right?

Then, when she came back to Earth, the footage of her reunion with her real fur babies was posted online and people’s hearts were melted

