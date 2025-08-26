Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Best Homecoming Ever”: Astronaut’s Reunion With Her Doggos After 10 Months Takes Over The Internet
Astronaut joyfully reunited with her dogs after 10 months, capturing the best homecoming ever in a warm outdoor setting.
Animals, Dogs

"Best Homecoming Ever": Astronaut's Reunion With Her Doggos After 10 Months Takes Over The Internet

Imagine going on a work trip that was supposed to last less than 2 weeks, but ending up spending nearly 10 months on it instead. Now, add the fact that this trip is to space, out of all the places you can go. 

That’s exactly what happened to astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore. They were stranded in space, away from everyone and everything for over 200 days. When they finally returned to Earth, people couldn’t stop discussing various aspects of it — even when it came to the astronauts reuniting with their pets. 

    Imagine going on a work trip that was supposed to last around 8 days, but spending over 200 there

    Astronaut smiling with her two dogs during a warm reunion after a long homecoming, bathed in golden sunlight outdoors.

    Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

    That’s exactly what happened to astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore

    On June 5th of 2024, a couple of astronauts, Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, were sent on a mission to the International Space Station on what was assumed to be an 8-day mission. They were the first crewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner capsule. 

    Yet, the day after launch, the spacecraft started encountering problems like malfunctioning thrusters and leaking helium. All the problems ended up prolonging the mission. And not by a little – instead of 8 days in space, the pair of astronauts spent 286. Quite a development, isn’t it? 

    Two Labrador retrievers standing in ocean water, playfully holding a stick together during a joyful reunion.

    Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

    Granted, their prolonged stay didn’t even come near the longest one in history – back in 1994–1995, Valeri Polyakov spent 437 days in a row in space. Still, even those 286 days are a long, long time, especially when you planned to spend way less than that. To put it into perspective, these days add up to a little over 9 months. So, a whole pregnancy or pretty close to the whole year. You get it, they spent a lot of time in space.

    Plus, the fact that they were in space, in a relatively unknown place in our universe, adds another level of scariness. After all, as Prof Damian Bailey from the University of South Wales put it, space is by far the most extreme environment that a human body can encounter. Essentially, we’re not fully evolved to handle such extreme conditions. That means that the time these astronauts spent in space could’ve influenced their health in a major way. 

    The space mission lasted 286 days instead of the promised 8

    Black dog sitting inside a spacecraft window with Earth and space station visible outside during astronaut's homecoming.

    Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

    For instance, it might have impacted their muscles, accelerated their aging, and distorted the vestibular system, among other things.

    The body isn’t the only thing that is affected by such an estrangement from Earth – mental health is at risk, too. Imagine staying in space for an unclear amount of time. You’re away from everything that is familiar, from your loved ones, whether that’s family, friends, or pets

    Throughout it, they were stranded from everything they knew on Earth, like family, friends and pets

    Dog sitting inside spacecraft window with space station and Earth in the background during astronaut's homecoming reunion.

    Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

    So, to cheer Suni up, her associates from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) decided to send her a surprise along with the supplies that were shipped to the astronauts. They sent the woman figurines of her dogs, Rotor and Gunner. 

    As of March 18, 2025, the astronauts are back on Earth. And so, Suni soon got a chance to reunite with her actual dogs and not only the replicas of them. Their photos were shared online, and it melted netizens’ hearts – it’s always nice to see fur babies reuniting with their parents. After all, such content always does so well online – people just can’t resist it. 

    To make the whole experience a little easier, the woman’s associates sent her figurines of her dogs during her stay in space

    Astronaut joyfully reunited with her dogs after 10 months, sharing a heartfelt homecoming moment in a cozy setting.

    Image credits: whoi.ocean / Instagram

    As someone put it, after many months in space, Suni is now truly home – with her beloved pets. And what’s better than that, right?

    Then, when she came back to Earth, the footage of her reunion with her real fur babies was posted online and people’s hearts were melted

    Comment praising astronaut Suni's reunion with her dogs, highlighting themes of resilience, trust, and unconditional love.

    Comment on social media post expressing that the astronaut's doggos likely won't let her out of their sight after reunion.

    Astronaut joyfully reuniting with her dogs after 10 months, capturing the best homecoming ever moment.

    Comment on social media about best homecoming ever showing emotional reunion with dogs after long time apart.

    Comment on a social media post showing a beautiful reunion, emphasizing astronaut reunion with dogs after months apart.

    Comment about the best homecoming ever with an astronaut's reunion joyfully welcomed by dogs after months apart.

    Astronaut joyfully reunited with her dogs after 10 months, sharing a heartwarming homecoming moment filled with love.

    Text message from Chiara Medici reading Houston, we have extreme cuteness with a dog emoji, referencing the best homecoming ever astronaut's reunion with her doggos.

    Comment by Amrita Verma expressing happiness for Suni and her dogs, highlighting wholesome reunion content.

    Comment by Yasmin Bulich expressing admiration with praying hands, cloud, teary-eyed face, and white heart emojis.

    Astronaut happily reuniting with her dogs after 10 months, capturing the best homecoming ever moment.

    Comment from Demi Chloe saying That's lovely in a simple text box on a white background.

    Comment saying so happy they are together again in response to astronaut's reunion with her dogs after 10 months.

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Rūta Zumbrickaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hi! Nice to meet you~ I'm very passionate about animals, especially cats, photography, small DIY projects, music and so much more! Could say I am the TV show The Office connoisseur since I have seen it at least a dozen times~

