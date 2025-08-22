Someone asked “What’s a fact that sounds fake, but is actually true?” and netizens shared their best examples. So get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to add your own thoughts and examples to the comments section down below.

Pedants will know that tomatoes are a fruit, but did you know that bananas are actually berries ? If you did, pat yourself on the back, but, as it turns out, there are multitudes of facts and stories about our world that don’t sound realistic at all, but are entirely factual. Truth, as they say, is often stranger than fiction.

#1 Egyptian civilisation is so old that Ancient Egypt itself had Egyptology. They had no more clue about the origins of the Sphinx than we do today.



ferret_80:



Egypt is so ridiculously old it can be hard to truly picture. Cleopatea ruled in 50 BCE, there was already 5000 years of Egyptian civilisation at that point.

We are currently only 2074 years from Cleopatra's rule. Think how old Roman ruins are, how ancient they seem to us. And Ancient Egypt 2000 years ago had double that time as a civilisation.

Anyways prehistory fascinates me and I'll take most any excuse to enthuse about it.



Right_Two_5737:



They dug a canal from the Nile to the Red Sea and used it for a few centuries. Then economic conditions changed and the maintenance cost of the canal wasn't worth it anymore, so it was abandoned and filled in with sand. A few centuries later, economic conditions changed again so they dug the canal again. All of this happened several times.

#2 The U.S. Appalachian Mountains and the Scottish Highlands are the same mountain range, torn asunder by plate tectonics. The ancient mountains are older than sharks, themselves older than the Rings of Saturn, and knew a world before trees.



Tdhods:



Sharks are also older than the North Star, which blew my mind.

#3 There would be a lot more ancient Egyptian mummies around if the Victorians didn’t turn most of them into paint or eat them.



Southern_Hamster_338:



They even unraveled mummies at parties for entertainment! SO WEIRD!!! No wonder there are so many laws now about desecrating the dead!

And the Victorian Era continued til 1901 I think? So that’s crazy too!



Taman_Should:



I’ve read a few things about this. The Victorians didn’t “eat” mummies per se, but they did enjoy using the aptly named Mummy Brown pigment like you said, and “mummy powder” was a common item sold in drug stores and apothecaries. It’s more accurate to say that they snorted ground-up mummies as “medicine.”

The local governments in Egypt also deserve their fair share of the blame for keeping this bizarre fad going. They were well aware of the European appetite for mummies and ancient curiosities, and they capitalized on it every chance they got. At one point, the mummy trade made up a significant percentage of the whole Egyptian economy. Just imagine grave-robbing being something like 1/3 of your nation’s GDP!

You have to understand though, there were once thousands upon thousands of mummies all over Egypt and Sudan. Mostly in plain above-ground mausoleums. For centuries, it was the most common burial practice for anyone who could afford it. Everybody wanted to be mummified, from all walks of life, in every social class. Movies and other works of fiction have given a lot of people the impression that being mummified was a privilege only reserved for the elites or powerful leaders, but this isn’t true at all.

There were so many mummies that when Egypt was first building railroads through the Sahara, the trains sometimes burned mummies as fuel when there was no wood or coal available. Their oily wrappings were conveniently flammable. That’s right, they had MUMMY-POWERED TRAINS.

#4 Bananas are berries and strawberries aren’t.



miniatureconlangs:



This kind of... well, it stems from a misunderstanding of how language works, really.

It's quite common for words to have multiple slightly different meanings. Just consider words like 'just', 'consider', 'words' or 'like'. Context usually tells us which meaning is intended.

The normal, "inherited" and old meaning of 'berry' is basically 'tiny somewhat juicy fruitlet'. Raspberries, strawberries, bilberries, lingonberries, gooseberries et.c. all qualify for that. If you're the kind of person who shames someone for calling any of those berries berries, stop it and be ashamed of yourself.

An artifical, and very contextually specific meaning of 'berry' is that used in botany - 'A soft fruit which develops from a single ovary and contains seeds not encased in pits.' This was never intended for universal use, but for specialists to be able to discuss a specialized topic without having to be very wordy. For them, the size is of secondary consideration when discussing these matters, and so, they made up their own terminology to discuss them. However, they used words that were already in circulation, because there were many of them, and they didn't feel like making new ones up.

Their technical, very specific definition was never meant for widespread use.

What makes this very clear is that if you encounter a species you've never seen before, if you honestly believe in the idea that berries only are to be used of "a soft fruit which develops from a single ovary and contains seeds not encased in pits", then you won't know what to call it until you've dissected the berry. That's not a practical approach to human communication, that's downright inane.

But of course, if you're the kind of person who corrects people for calling berries berries, you're probably also the kind who will correct me when I tell you that whales are bony fish.

#5 You can fit all the other planets in the Solar System between the Earth and the Moon.



Locke_Erasmus:



With plenty of room to spare, if I recall correctly. Pretty sure you can jam Pluto in there too. Justice for Pluto!

#6 Radio Shack sued a regional auto parts chain Auto Shack for infringing on their name. Auto Shack changed their name to AutoZone. Years later, Radio Shack created a section called POWERZONE so AutoZone sued them for infringing on their name.



atombomb1945:



I worked for Radio Shack long ago. They were happy to sue any business or company using the words "Shack" or "Radio" in their name. One that happened while I worked there was some Mom and Pop place opened a restaurant called "Pizza Shack" and they were taken to court. We were all told to be very careful about how we used the company name as well. This was before social media but we were warned that even using the name of the store outside of work could be grounds for a lawsuit.

They just ended up k**ling themselves actually.

#7 There is a fish with the scientific name Boops boops.



"In the early third century CE, Athenaeus, in his Deipnosophistae, suggested that the name came from the sound that the fish makes. The name boops is mentioned due to the fish's large eyes."

#8 Pokemon has made more money than Harry Potter, Marvel, the Beatles, and Taylor Swift combined. Pokemon is the highest grossing IP of all time and it isn’t even remotely close. Pokemon is many $10B’s ahead of second place.



Sunnyfishyfish:



It also was the reason Nintendo dominated the handheld game industry for so long. Most franchises spike and then drop off after awhile. Pokemon never did. It just kept going up and up and up and up and up.

#9 1 Million Seconds = 11 Days

1 Billion Seconds = 30 Years



We don't need billionairs.

#10 Michelin stars are given out by the Michelin tyre company.



It was a marketing ploy, designed to get people to drive further, and to wear down their tyres. Now it is seen as one of the highest endorsements in the cooking world.



Engineary:



Also, the Michelin man ("Bibendum") is white because natural tire rubber was white / gray in color, and original tires were white.

Once they started adding carbon to the tire mixture to add strength (and turning the road tires black), Bibendum was already so well-known and recognizable that they just left him white.



athy-dragoness:



Similarly, Guinness World Records was created by the Guinness beer company and originally given out in pubs.

#11 The first documented use of OMG to refer to "Oh My God" was sent by Admiral Jackie Fisher to First Lord of the Admiralty Winston Churchill in 1917 via telegram.



L3PALADIN:



A lot of modern shorthand owes its origin to telegram because it was the first time you paid by the word/letter. it was also a time when people sat down at a desk to do their correspondences so there was no time based reason to shorten anything yet.

#12 Flying from Anchorage, Alaska to London is about the same distance and time as from Miami, Florida to London.





Girth matters.

#13 Some of the oldest rocks in the world can be found at Mt Rushmore.



The monument is carved in Precambrian granite that is approximately 2 billion years old.



therallystache:



It's also carved onto The Six Grandfathers, which is sacred ground for the Lakota Sioux people.

#14 Up until a few months ago, John Tyler, the 10th president of the United States, had a living grandson. John Tyler was born in 1790 and took office in 1841 when he assumed the presidency upon William Henry Harrison's death; he had 8 children with his first wife and 7 with his second, the youngest being born in 1860 when he was 70, making him the US president who fathered the most children.



His son Lyon had a child when he was 75 years old, in 1928; Tyler's grandson Harrison Ruffin Tyler, was living in Virginia until his passing on May 25th, 2025. The difference from John Tyler's birth to Harrison Tyler's death was a span of 235 years.



dcgradc:



My grandfather was born in 1876 . When my mom was born in 1945, he was 71.

She passed in 2024, so 148 years . If I last another 20, it will be 168. My mother had me at 17, so that's the big difference.

A fun fact :

My mom's uncle married my dad's aunt . That's how they met.

#15 There are two comic strips called Dennis the Menace - one from the UK, one from the US. They have nothing to do with each other and were developed entirely separately from each other - but they both premiered on the same day (March 12 1951).



CMDR_omnicognate:



Also that Dennis the Menace US is like, a regular boy who sometimes gets into trouble, UK Dennis the Menace is an actual menace. The meme showing the difference between the two is funny to me, showing the US one fishing in a goldfish bowl, and the UK one just sawing his mum’s table in half for no reason at all.

#16 There is a possibility the fastest, manmade object in the universe is a manhole cover that was thrown into space using a nuke.



The U.S. army was testing nuclear bombs, and tested one by drilling a deep hole, lowering the nuke into it, and sealing it with a manhole cover. Despite using a high speed camera, the manhole cover post-detonation was only visible for 2 or 3 frames, with meant it was shot off extremely fast. In numbers, the manhole cover was even so fast it could have easily defied earths gravity and have left the planet.

Of course, its also very well possible that due to the speed, the friction potentially had evaporated the cover. But I personally love the idea that there is a manhole moving through space and potentially crashing into another planet in our solar system.

#17 Spiders learn your daily routine. Who the F**K figured that out?



Anytime you see a spider in your house, it's because you've deviated from your daily routine and, according to the spider, you're not where you're supposed to be.



I found this out just the other day. When I first moved into my place it had been empty for a month or so and there were spiders, not everywhere, but noticeably around. Now I don't see them at all anymore.

#18 President Jimmy Carter was once attacked by a rabbit in a lake.



"On April 20, 1979, during a few days of vacation in his hometown of Plains, Georgia, Carter was fishing in a johnboat in a pond on his farm, when he saw a swamp rabbit, which Carter later speculated was fleeing from a predator, swimming in the water and making its way towards him, "hissing menacingly, its teeth flashing and nostrils flared", so he reacted by either hitting or splashing water at it with his paddle to scare it away, and it subsequently swam away from him and climbed out of the pond."

#19 Wild but true, Octopuses have three hearts, honey can survive 3,000 years, sharks predate trees, wombats poop cubes, and there’s a jellyfish that can live forever.

Nature really doesn’t play by the rules.

#20 Cancer is cured several dozen times every day in your body alone.



supremedalek925:



That reminds me of a crazy cancer fact. There are actually cancers that are contagious and can hop from individual to individual, and have been reported in several different animals, including dogs. Unlike cancers that mutate from one’s own body, they still have the DNA of the individual they originated from. In dogs, it’s the cancer of a dog who contracted it thousands of years ago that is still being spread to this day.

#21 Apple Corps (record label owned by the Beatles) sued Apple Computer for name infringement. They settled, with Apple Computer paying a fee and agreeing never to get into the music business.



The first sound file on a Mac was called sosumi, a playful jab taunting Apple Corps “so sue me”.

#22 The US state closest to Europe is Maine. The US state closest to Africa, is also Maine.

#23 Redheads may need more anesthesia. I had a surgery consult today and brought that up to the doctor (my hair is naturally red,) and she told me that was ridiculous and “not everything on the internet is true.” Did a few google searches and it seems to be a real thing, peer reviewed studies and all.

#24 The largest air force in the world is the United States Air Force, the second largest air force is the United States Navy.

#25 I've heard a shrimp's heart is in its head. It's a bizarre little fact that makes u stop and think about how wild animal biology can be.

#26 For the price you need to pay to have your hip replaced in the US. You could fly to spain first class, have it replaced. Go running with the bulls, break your hip agian. Replace it a second time. Fly back to the US first class. And STILL have some left over.

#27 Koalas have a hard time digesting the only food they actually eat because it’s poisonous. But it’s still the only thing they will eat. Also because they can’t digest it very well the moms have a hard time producing milk so the babies will suckle the moms a*****e and eat it’s s**t so it can get food which also helps its body be able to somewhat digest the eucalyptus.



Also they have Chlamydia. Not all of them but a lot of them.

#28 Dolphins and migratory birds sleep with only one half of their brain in sleep mode, the other half remains active and continues to guide them.

#29 The first documented “high five” didn’t take place until 1977. I really struggle to believe that my parents basically lived through their entire childhoods never high-fiving a friend.



You legitimately could’ve told me that the pilgrims were high-fiving when they landed at Plymouth Rock and I wouldn’t have thought twice about it.

#30 99.6% (or so) of Canadians live further south than Glasgow.



BondStreetIrregular:



By way of context, a Canadian town on the same latitude as Leeds gets about 40 times more snow annually.

#31 John Fogerty was sued by his former record label for sounding too much like John Fogerty.



theroha:



To be accurate, he was sued for plagiarizing a song that he didn't own. The problem there being that he still wrote both songs in question, and artists generally have a style or voice. The songs were different, but John Fogerty is always going to sound like John Fogerty no matter how different the songs are.

#32 Greenland is more north east south and west than Iceland.



punania:



Similarly, Japan is more North, South, East and West than South Korea.

#33 As a species, humans can out-run every other animal on earth. EVERY ANIMAL.



Its not that we're faster, its that we have the longest endurance. They might get away from us, but we always catch up when the animal gets tired.

#34 By traveling at the speed of light you would get to anywhere in the universe in an instant, as perceived by you. For everyone you left behind it would take you lifetimes, so you could never reach another galaxy and return to share your tales with anyone you knew previously.

#35 There is only one country between Norway and North Korea.

#36 Whales evolved from terrestrial animals.

#37 Simeon the Second was crowned Tsar of Bulgaria at the age of six, following his father's death (possibly assassinated by the Germans). The monarchy was then abolished in 1946 and he went into exile. Decades later, he'd return to Bulgaria and be elected Prime Minister.



Sounds like something you'd hear about a fictional European country in a comic book.

#38 The chainsaw was originally invented to deliver babies.



RoutineCloud5993:



It was hand powered at the time though, not like today's mechanised chainsaws.



AlexFromOmaha:



We were still doing this as recently as 1987. I mean, technically we never stopped, but now we cut through the front instead of the back to get a stubborn baby out, and symphysiotomy is a very distant second choice for patients in wealthy nations. For poor nations, where specialized surgeons are rare, it's still safer to cut the pelvis bone open.

But yes, marginally smaller tool.

#39 Woolly mammoths were still alive when the Egyptian pyramids were being built.

#40 Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words.

#41 My favorite one is that antivenom is a concoction of horse blood and venom.

#42 The color purple is not wavelength of light. It's made up by your brain.

#43 Netflix used to rent out movies by mail.

#44 Learned this in a design class: the world’s best-selling car since 1979—not a ford or Toyota—it’s the red-and-yellow Little Tikes “Cozy Coupe.”.

#45 When you lose weight, most of that mass has left your body by breathing it out.

#46 The actors who played the parents on Family Ties, Meredith Baxter and Michael Gross, were both born on June 21, 1947.

#47 That dark roast coffees have less caffeine than light roasts.

#48 The scientific name of Llamas is 'Lama Glama'.





Scientists have few opportunities to write their jokes in stone, but when they can, they do!

#49 Gary Oldman is younger than Gary Numan.

#50 The U.S. presidency has a higher mortality rate than the U.S. Army.



8 out of 45 presidents have died in office, or 17.8%.



Obviously this will vary by source, but according to the National Parks Service, during the Civil War the Union Army had a grand total of 2,672,341 men under arms over the course of the war. Of these, 334,680 died in battle or of disease. This excludes those wounded, captured, or missing. That's a 12.5% death rate.



(The Park Service has a little infographic which puts the Union mortality rate at 15.5%, but I'm unclear if that's for the whole army, prisoners of war, or some other subset. In any case, that's still lower than 17.8%).

#51 A polar bears skin is black, and its fur clear!

#52 The Atlantic entry point to the Panama Canal is farther West than it's Pacific entry point.

#53 Wombats have square poop.



Cheetahs aren't big cats. They are very large small cats.



The fax machine was invented before the American Civil War.



The Cuban Missile Crisis didn't start World War 3 because of one guy.



Every time you shuffle a deck of cards it is most likely that it is the first time in history the deck has been shuffled into that order.

#54 In the olden days of American there lived a man by the name of sir Timothy Dexter aka the "informer of deer". He was illiterate but wanted nothing more than to be in politics, he gave everyone letters telling them why he should be in office, the letters were so bad they got foreign language experts to try and decipher it. Eventually people got sick of him doing this and made a fake political position called the "informer of deer" his job was to report all deer related activity, just one catch though. There were no deer in this town but it didn't matter to him. By the time he felt his job was done he turned in his book which was filled with illiterate ramblings and croodly drawn pictures of deer and said "make sure the next informer of deer gets this" and he left to pursue his fortune. The job of informer of deer has never been filled again. Much more happens with him so please look him up. I'll end it with this, he wrote a book near the end of his life called "a pickle for the knowing ones" a short book that was also filled with illiterate ramblings with no punctuation but people bought it in such high quantities as a joke a second edition was printed with a page that was nothing but various ' ! ? And . S and was accompanied by a strand of text that said "sprinkle these in where you wish".

#55 The planet **PSR J1719−1438 b** is very likely a super dense diamond with an oxygen surface.

#56 Sloths can hold their breath longer than dolphins.

#57 The last civil war widow died in 2020.

#58 During WW2, the US navy named their submarines after fish species. When they ran out of cool sounding fish, they feared their crews wouldn't 'bond' with their boats without good names, so they teamed up with the Smithsonian Institute who took lesser known species that only had scientific or whimsical names and created English names for them.

#59 If you extended a line due south from Orlando, FL you will miss the entirety of continental South America to the west.

#60 You can see your nose, your brain just ignores it.

#61 ACHOO syndrome stands for Autosomal Dominant Compelling Helio-Ophthalmic Outburst Syndrome. It is a condition where people experience involuntary, uncontrollable sneezing when exposed to bright light, such as sunlight or artificial light sources. The name is derived from the onomatopoeic sound of a sneeze, "achoo." The "helio-ophthalmic" part refers to the eyes (ophthalmic) being the trigger for the sneezing, while "outburst" describes the sudden and forceful nature of the sneeze.

#62 Abraham Lincoln could have sent a fax to a samurai, as they all coexisted. Sadly there was a paper jam.

#63 I you could expand a grapefruit to the size of planet earth. The atoms in the grapefruit would be the size of blueberries. Grapefruit to earth is the same size ratio as atom to blueberry.

#64 The bones of Waterloo battle are impossible to be found despite the huge number of deaths because they were used to bleach the sugar in the belgian sweets factories and shops. Teeth instead were scavenged in the years to make teeth replacements, they were known as "Waterloo Teeth".

#65 Actor Taylor Lautner is married to Taylor Lautner.

#66 There are over 920 known moons in the solar system.





On a personal note, my favourite moon is Styx, which orbits Pluto.

#67 Just learned this factoid - most "shooting stars" you see are about the size of a raisin. That, to me, is unbelievable.

#68 Since 1950 human population tripled.

#69 The largest desert in the world is Antarctica.

#70 The U.S. still makes $2 bill, so if you ever want a $2 bill, just go to your bank and ask for it.

#71 **TLDR: A stack of $1 bills of the U.S. debt is 2.26x taller than the entire Solar System stacked.**



A stack of one million $1 is 109 meters high, just taller than the Statue of Liberty.



A stack of one billion $1 is 109 kilometers high, just outside the rounded-off Karman Line; Earth's boundary into Space.



A stack of one trillion $1 is 109,000 kilometers high, 1/3 of the way to the Moon -- taller than entire planets.



Here we go:

The U.S. is $37 trillion in debt. 37 stacks of one trillion = 4,033,000 km.

All Planets stacked together is ~382,000 km.

The Sun is ~1,400,000 km in diameter.

= 1,782,000 km



4,033 / 1,782 = 2.26



Not width of the bills, not length of the bills, but the thickness of the bills: *A stack.* A towering stack of cosmic proportions.

#72 The average number of arms that people have is less than two.

#73 Your saliva can regenerate tooth decay from the inside out. Licking your tooth or chewing gum in that area can heal your tooth and get rid of your cavity within 2 weeks. Depending on how healthy you are, some people can get rid of cavities faster.



But if your tooth cracks, it’s already too late.

#74 Miami only has recorded a single day over 100 degree Fahrenheit in its history.

#75 Someone told me Deer shed their antlers every year and grow them back - so those big 8-10 point bucks grew them in one year. I would of said 100% no way but turns out that's true.

#76 More people die by drowning in the desert than dehydration.

#77 It’s possible to sweat blood. It’s called hematohidrosis.

#78 In the U.S., on average, it’s not until you’re 106/107 years old that your chances of living one more year drop below 50-50.

#79 If everyone on earth would play one round of Rock Paper Scissors and the winner goes on to the next round, the last man standing would only have to win 33 matches.

#80 Until the 1930s there was no plausibly correct scientific explanation for why the stars shone.



It would have been entirely possible for a US Army soldier to desert during the Civil War and run away to England to become a train driver on the London Underground.

#81 Your eyeballs have an entirely different immune system from the rest of your body. If your body finds out about your eyes, they treat it like any other invasive organism and attack it.

