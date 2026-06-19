Guy Spends Childhood Playing Second Fiddle To Adopted Bro, Cuts Fam Off, They Want Reconciliation

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Adoption is a wonderful process that helps vulnerable children get a new home and a fresh start with folks who will love them. Even though it’s a life-changing decision, it can sometimes cause problems for other kids in those families, who might feel sidelined.

This is what a man faced for nearly a decade of his childhood after his parents adopted a young boy, as they focused all their love and attention on him. This caused the guy to sever ties with his family, who kept trying to guilt him into reconciliation.

More info: Reddit

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Sometimes parents might unintentionally show favoritism toward just one of their kids, and that can be difficult for their other children to deal with over time

Image credits: moonalismaili / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that when he was 9, his parents fostered a 7-year-old boy, as his mother had several issues and couldn’t take care of him

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster was asked to adjust a lot for his new brother, but after a year of being sidelined, he broke down to his parents, but they just laughed off his concerns

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Image credits: Freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Eventually, the man started distancing himself from his family, which led to him also moving out, and he told his family that he didn’t think of the adopted kid as his brother

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Despite there being three years of no contact with his relatives, the poster’s family kept trying to force him to reconnect with them

When the man was a young boy, his parents decided to foster a 7-year-old kid whose mom couldn’t look after him properly. Since the child came from a broken home, the adults wanted to do everything in their power to make him feel loved, which, unfortunately, took away focus from their own son.

According to research, when parents adopt children, they might shower the little one with a lot of attention as a way to make up for their struggles. This can definitely help create a nurturing environment for the kid, but it could create challenges for other children in the family who might experience an imbalance in attention.

This is exactly what happened to the poster, who suddenly found himself having to move into a smaller bedroom, set aside his desire for a new bed, and no longer being given his favorite meals. Apart from that, he also had to attend all of his adopted brother’s activities, while his parents skipped his own events.

What a lot of folks don’t realize is that children can be quite sensitive to their parents’ attention, so they might feel bad if there is any real or perceived favoritism toward their siblings. That’s why experts explain that adults should be putting in equal effort to be there for all of their children, so that nobody feels left out.

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Image credits: karlyukav / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Eventually, after 1 year of feeling second best to his adopted brother, the poster finally shared his feelings with his parents. Unfortunately, they didn’t seem to realize his pain and laughed it off, which made him feel even worse, and he decided that he was going to stop worrying about what they thought anymore.

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That’s why he began distancing himself from his parents and relatives, since nobody seemed to care about what he was doing either way. Only when he turned 18 did he finally decide to move out and live with his best friend, while essentially cutting his family off completely.

It can be quite a difficult decision for someone to choose to go no-contact with their loved ones, but psychologists explain that this is usually done out of a need for self-protection. People might not be able to deal with the pain of keeping toxic relationships alive anymore, which is why this strategy might help them get some sense of mental peace.

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Even though the man had gone 3 years without any contact with his family, he didn’t know what to do when they started reaching out to him through social media and email. They felt he should move on from the past and welcome them back into his life, but he wasn’t sure it even made sense to do so.

Do you think the poster should make amends with his family, or just make a clean break from them? We’d love to hear your opinions on this matter.

Folks urged the guy to move on and to not to let his absent parents back into his life

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