Eldest Son Throws Massive Fit After Finding Dad’s Will, Saying He Will Inherit Nothing, Drama Ensues
Eldest Son Throws Massive Fit After Finding Dad's Will, Saying He Will Inherit Nothing, Drama Ensues

Ignas Vieversys and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

If you’ve read ‘King Lear’ or seen Succession on TV, you know well that nothing breaks a family better than a father’s will.

As u/Crenetic explains in his tragic story, the commotion started after his eldest son from the previous marriage stumbled into an early draft of his will. Not happy with what he’s seen, compared to his brothers’ inheritance, the boy raised all hell, blaming the father for favoritism, even racism, before he had a chance to explain himself. “I’m not sure how to salvage this,” the OP writes, turning to the ‘Relationship Advice’ community for help.

Few things can fracture a family quite like choosing one child over the other

Image credits: Melinda Gimpel (not the actual photo)

Upon the eldest son’s discovery of the father’s will, a dramatic confrontation of Shakespearean proportions followed

Image credits: Nik Shuliahin (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Wavebreakmedia (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Crenetic

Father’s story encouraged others to share similar experiences, while offering diverse perspectives on the messy situation

