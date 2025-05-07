Wife Angry Hubby Let Teen Use Trimmer To Groom Privates, Thinks He’s “Encouraging Adult Behavior”

ADVERTISEMENT

Puberty is a time of big physical and emotional changes that can be difficult for the kids going through it, as well as their parents. Although moms and dads may not always have the right answer for their growing child’s questions, both of them should try to be on the same page, at least.

Unfortunately, in this situation, a couple was at odds about whether they should let their teen groom himself down there. Their opposing views opened up a whole Pandora’s box of questions for them about their individual styles of parenting.

More info: Reddit

Every parent wants their child to come to them for support and advice, but sometimes they might not know how best to help them out

When the poster’s teen son asked him if he could shave “down there, ” he discussed the issue in depth with him and then agreed to get him a trimmer

When the man’s wife found out, she got mad that she hadn’t been involved in the decision-making and said that he was too young to be thinking about such things

The poster and his wife realized that they have opposing views about grooming, and that as she is more conservative, she feels her son is growing up “too fast”

The poster justified his decision by saying that he wanted their son to feel comfortable opening up about such topics, but his wife simply ignored his explanations

Parenting isn’t easy. It’s full of tough decisions like this where moms and dads need to figure out the best way to support their growing kids. In this case, the mom couldn’t get on board with her husband’s decision because she felt that her 13-year-old was too young to be concerned about shaving his privates. Her worry was, of course, justified, but it still complicated the situation.

That’s why Bored Panda reached out to Holly-ann Martin for advice. She is a renowned expert with over 35 years of experience in child abuse prevention education. She is the founder and managing director of Safe4Kids, a company that focuses on educating children and adults on how to prevent child abuse. She has also written five children’s books and two parents’ guides.

Holly-ann said: “He’s not too young to start caring about hygiene or how he feels in his body. As we say in the Safe4Kids program, ‘We all have the right to feel safe all of the time.’ That includes feeling safe in our own skin.”

“Being able to ask about something as personal as grooming is a testament to the safe environment [his parents] helped foster. Let’s not risk silencing that by shaming or invalidating the question,” she added.

It’s clear that the mother’s own worries clouded her judgment about the situation. She felt that her son was too young to be thinking about such things and that by giving him a trimmer, her husband had encouraged adult behavior. Both parents couldn’t seem to figure out a compromise.

Holly-ann explained that “disagreements are normal and often rooted in different upbringings, experiences, and personal triggers, but the key is to model respectful problem-solving. When parents are at odds, especially in front of children, it creates shame, confusion, and sometimes fear. Children need to see adults working through conflict calmly and respectfully.”

“Something many parents experience is when childhood feels like it’s disappearing too fast, but personal grooming is about body autonomy, which is something we want all young people to understand. At 13, children are exploring their identity, personal preferences, and body changes. This is entirely appropriate developmentally,” she shared.

When the couple realized that they couldn’t seem to get on the same page about the hair trimming decision, they began questioning each other’s stance on other important parenting issues. The conversation wasn’t smooth and actually left the woman feeling triggered and anxious.

Holly-ann shared some practical tips for parents to deal with such conflicts. She said that they should “agree to pause and reflect rather than react immediately. Discuss privately and avoid undermining each other in front of the child.”

She also added that parents should “focus on shared goals, and consider professional support if the disagreement is deep-rooted. This is not about who’s ‘right’ but about parenting as a team and honoring each other’s concerns.”

The disagreement between the OP and his wife created a lot of tension, which their son picked up on as well. It might have made him regret his decision to open up and created a sense of shame around the topic of personal hygiene.

That’s why Holly-ann said that parents should “reinforce that [the kids] are not in trouble and that curiosity is normal.” She also mentioned that “at Safe4Kids, we stress that children need the correct language and understanding about public vs. private, safe vs. unsafe, and feelings around their bodies. Puberty is a prime opportunity to teach that body ownership and safety go hand-in-hand.”

Parents don’t always have to agree on every single issue, but they still need to discuss it with each other and find a way to compromise. Hopefully, the poster and his wife get on the same page so that they can support their son through this new stage of life.

What are your thoughts on this story, and how would you have handled such a situation?

People sided with the dad and shared that his wife’s extreme reaction might push their son further away