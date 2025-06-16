Which is not surprising, they didn't find it then, and they're unlikely to ever find it. Nevertheless, people sincerely believed that the Holy Grail existed. However, if we say that people were full of delusions back then, and today everything is different, then we'll most likely be wrong. After all, even today, there are many made-up things that people keep believing in without any reason.

For hundreds of years, many outstanding figures in human history have devoted the best years of their lives to searching for something they didn't even know what it looked like exactly. We're talking, of course, about the Holy Grail - now we talk about it as something unattainable but beautiful - but in the Middle Ages, knights and sages of Europe really did search for it!

#1 That an undercover cop has to tell you they're a cop if you ask. Of course they're allowed to lie, otherwise going undercover would never work.

#2 Sherlock Holmes. I went to the Sherlock Holmes museum a while ago and I'd say about 80% of the tourists in there were under the impression he was a real person.

#3 Vaccines cause autism. The guy who came out with the research (Andrew Wakefield) was proven to have made it up, was struck off the medical register and the paper was retracted, yet people still believe it.

Our today's selection of facts and opinions is based on this thread in the AskReddit community, where the author, the user u/turmohe, asked the question a couple of days ago: "What is something completely fictional but people think is real?" and eventually collected over 1.8K upvotes and nearly 3K various comments. From Sherlock Holmes and Harry Potter to social structure and belief in incorruptible and honest politicians, from the flat Earth to the harm that vaccinations allegedly cause, we present to your attention a selection of the most interesting and controversial opinions from this thread.

#4 That the Moon landings were faked. It's a preposterous notion, and very easy to debunk. Yet, people still believe it.



* NASA documented every single step of what they did, made videos and took photos of the whole thing. There were tens of thousands of people involved in the effort. And, in the modern era, we sent probes to photograph the landing sites to confirm they still exist.



* It was independently verified by almost every other country's space agency.



* The Soviets were one of the first to offer congratulations. If they even got the slightest inkling something was being faked, they would have screamed it from every roof top in Russia.

#5 That you need to wait 24 hours before you're allowed to report someone as missing.

#6 That you only use 10% of your brain. No. It's only a plot device in a movie.

In fact, a significant part of the popular misconceptions that made it onto this list are formed under the influence of popular culture, for example, movies and TV. For example, various myths about the work of the police or intelligence. The thing is that any work of art in any case greatly simplifies and embellishes the picture - and if, for example, a film is shot in a realistic manner, then many people begin to believe what is shown there. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 That gum stays in your stomach for 7 years.

#8 That your star sign/other astrology things, hold any merit whatsoever to who you are as a person, or the life in which you lead.

#9 Trickle down economics lol.

The same applies, for example, to Sherlock Holmes. The great detective created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's genius is, of course, a fictional character—but the author's talent, multiplied by numerous film adaptations in recent years, merch sold all over the world, and other related things, did its job. Many people really think that Holmes actually existed. By the way, another thing is also interesting here. Despite the fact that Holmes himself in the stories was an extremely rational person, alien to any mysticism, the person who invented him was a big fan of spiritualism and other theories that were fashionable at the beginning of the 20th century. By the way, when in 1926 the young but already popular writer Agatha Christie mysteriously disappeared (it is said that the reason for this was some mental issues), Conan Doyle, who by that time had completely retired from writing, also joined in the search for her. In fact, the outstanding writer tried to find Christie not with the help of deduction, but by turning to spirits. Needless to say, he was 100% unsuccessful.

#10 The American Dream.

#11 Sovereign Citizen stuff.



I. E. If you tell the court that you are the flesh and blood person but not the strawman that has the same name as you, and that you were just travelling in your car and not engaged in commerce, and therefore the cops had no right to stop you and you didn't need a license plate, then the judge is going to nod and say well done for your knowledge of maritime law and let you go.



You are going to jail.

#12 The idea that you are entitled to exactly one phone call if they take you to jail. That's never been a thing.

The alleged falsification of the US astronauts' landing on the Moon also occupies a place of honor on this list. However, what no supporter of this theory can explain is why, in the midst of the 'Cold War' and the fierce confrontation between the two great powers in space, Soviet propaganda didn't pick up such a tidbit but simply admitted that it had lost this "Moon Race"? Just imagine that you are in a bitter feud with your neighbor, in which you both use literally all means, and then you get your hands on some absolutely damaging info on your neighbor, but you don't use it! Is that actually reasonable? Of course, no. Then, before they try to convince me next time that Stanley Kubrick or someone else allegedly filmed the moon landing on a Hollywood soundstage and all that other stuff—first explain how one of the most powerful totalitarian machines in human history could make such a blatant mistake!

#13 Meritocracy. Nepotism still rules the day.

#14 Frog in a boiling pot will jump out no matter how slowly you turn up the heat. The study where this comes from required the frog to be lobotomized before it didn't jump out.

#15 Religions, any, anywhere, any time in history.

In any case, there are many things that people tend to believe, even if they are shown visual evidence that these things are made up from start to finish. Merely because they want to believe them or because they want to be different from others—with their "special knowledge." There can be many reasons for this. ADVERTISEMENT So let's just read this selection of people's viewpoints to the very end - and maybe give your own examples of such things, in case you have something to add here. Well, and if you want to argue with the authors of some quoted opinions, please go ahead. After all, truth, as we know, is born in disputes.

#16 Eating carrots improves eyesight.

#17 Stockholm Syndrome. After Swedish psychiatrist Nils Bejerot came in as a negotiator with no prior experience in a bank robbery turned hostage situation in 1973 and absolutely fouled up the job, the hostages conducted the negotiations themselves and afterwards publicly called him out on his incompetence. The leader and speaker for the hostages was a woman, so Bejerot tried to shield himself from criticism and get his revenge by theorizing that the woman have fallen in love with her captor and lost her reazoning abilities in the process. Stockholm Syndrome is essentially retrograde sexist tripe packaged in academic paper format.

#18 The Earth being flat. How can anyone be that ignorant?

#19 That politicians care about you.

#20 The idea that life has a clear timeline or set path lol sorry love It doesn’t.

#21 The Holy Grail. Not part of Biblical canon, started appearing in Biblical fanfic in the Medieval era I think?

#22 Acupuncture, homoeopathy, most chiropractic, (insert more snake oil "medical" or fad heath thing here).

#23 A company’s HR is there to protect its employees.

#24 That the justice system aims for justice. It's there to enforce order, not justice. Took me a while to learn that.

#25 Psychics, mediums, lie detector tests.

#26 Waiting 30 mins after eating before you swim.

#27 That if you touch a bird nest, the mother will abandon it.

#28 That Fox News, Newsmaxx and other right wing organizations are being objective. Their coverage is pure fiction. If they reported that the sky was blue I would go outside and verify.

#29 There being a physical Underground Railroad (like a subway system) that black people traveled through to go north and escape slavery.

