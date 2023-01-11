Everyone has the potential to be a rocket scientist if they work really hard towards it and are motivated enough. But for some people, it requires less effort to understand the more complicated things and others seem to struggle even after having it explained to them several times. Though sometimes you understand how it works and can explain it yourself, but you just don’t comprehend how that makes sense.

It makes the wheels in our brains start turning but doesn't create a result. People on Reddit shared the things their brains can't compute when CodeBlackGoonit asked "What's something you still don't understand even after many different people explain it to you?"

Are there any other things that are a mystery to you even after someone laid it out for you? Maybe you never understood a certain concept but then it all clicked? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

More info: Reddit

#1

Monopoly

Monopoly

HandsomeHeathen added:

It was supoosed to be an educational tool about how capitalism and private property ownership funnel wealth into the hands of a wealthy few, at the expense of the working class.

Then a corporation copied it, rebranded that as a good thing and sold it as entertainment.

Heavy_Permission5704 , cottonbro studio Report

#2

How to properly fold a fitted sheet.

crystalsaladsandwich , Jill Burrow Report

Buy a new one that's already folded, throw the last one out.

#3

Math. Just anything more than the basics and my brain turns to mash.

gardenomette , Pixabay Report

#4

44 Things That Seem Puzzling To These People Even If Explained Many Times HandsomeHeathen said:

NFT's

another user added:

It's simply a way to separate people from their money.

LeroyJr847 , Yugantar Sambhangph Report

#5

44 Things That Seem Puzzling To These People Even If Explained Many Times Ceyram said:

Fourth dimension

thinkofanamelater added:

Think about describing something's location. 3d world is X, Y, and Z. So you could say "my keys are on the table, 10 ft in from the front door, 5 ft to the left, and 3ft off the ground."

But you go look, and they're not there. So, add a 4th dimension to your description, when were they there? Things move about in space over a period of time; time is that fourth dimension.

Ceyram , Eren Li Report

So when can I expect a 4D printer?

#6

Crypto currency

Resident_House2203 , Worldspectrum Report

All currency values are make believe to a large extent.

#7

Why are the Aquateen Hungerforce all giant fast food items, and why do they have a superhero team name when they just hang around annoying the neighbors and stuff?

Poorly-Drawn-Beagle , Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution Report

#8

How we keep voting for the same duplicitous corrupt as*hats that rule our countries and somehow, magically, expect things to be different?

QuietGoliath , Robert Stinnett Report

The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.

#9

Finance. Anything beyond my bank account balance vs what I owe goes over my head. Mention interest and percentage and I'm off to lala land.

f0k4ppl3 , Ben Baligad Report

#10

The Krebs Cycle

kair93 , James Huenink Report

"I want to ride my Krebcycle I want to ride it where I like."

#11

Magnets. Black magic f**kery.

NiemalsNiemals , Melike Benli Report

The last vaccine I got, I spent 3 days stuck to my refrigerator.

#12

The Monty Hall Problem

foxtrot419 , Leeloo Thefirst Report

Always swap. Better odds. First guess in one in three, second is one in two. You have a much better chance if you win.

#13

The stock market

Tinydustbunnies , Anna Nekrashevich Report

#14

How a camera works. And not as in I'm too dumb to use one but as is how the device functions.

BlackCatsAreBetter , Andre Furtado Report

#15

Money only has value because we agree it does, so why can't we just make inflation not happen?

LR-II , Pixabay Report

#16

Difference between efffect and affect

iamwizzerd , Pixabay Report

The affect that something has is the effect. Or is it the other way around?

#17

How American Football works and why it's entertaining. I get that the burgers/hot dogs and the sexy cheerleaders are entertaining but I don't get why the game itself is fun to watch.

Arcane-Panacea , Joe Calomeni Report

I think the "game" is the break between all the adverts and half time shows, and beverages.

#18

The American Healthcare System

DooshBaggins55 , Pixabay Report

It is a simple way to make the rich even richer, to rob the poor, and then kill off the poor when they are of no more use.

#19

How sex and gender have nothing to do with each other in regards to trans people.

anon Report

Sex, is biological, gender is identity. They are both separate for cisgender and transgender people, it is just that sex and gender matches in cisgender people and the match causes no problems.

#20

The economy

aquastar112 , Karolina Grabowska Report

#21

Money laundering

SavedByEwoks , Images Money Report

#22

The hammers surely weigh more than the feathers.

Tulikettuja , Andy Li Report

But what if the feathers are wet?

#23

The greater than/less than signs, . I can't read them and am always confused as to which is what. Honestly don't care anymore, I made it this far this long without understanding them so I don't want to know now. But a lot of people still try to explain it to me, the alligator mouth really confuses me even more

llcucf80 , Jennifer Boyer Report

Hold out your hands and spread your pointer finger and thumb. Left makes a < which equals L for left which equals 'less than'.

#24

Antisemitism, I get that prejudice is always illogical but I don't even know where to begin understand it

Apprehensive_Elk2935 , RODNAE Productions Report

#25

How a dvd works. Or how a record player works, for that matter. Like how does it transfer the little grooves to make… sound and light? Black magic.

lilgato443 , Spencer Selover Report

#26

The 3 sea shells

Worth-Dish5790 , Ylanite Koppens Report

#27

People who don't make a lot who blow all of their money on stupid things that make it look like they have money, rather than actually getting themselves ahead.

anon , Cup of Couple Report

#28

Religion

Kemel90 , taryn fry Report

#29

Eigenvalues and eigenvectors. It just never clicked.

EaterOfFood , cottonbro studio Report

#30

String theory

Dawildpep , Serendigity Report

#31

Why women are letting men who claim they cannot control their urges make decisions concerning our bodies. Not their business. And if they have so little self control that a child can "tempt" them, why are they in charge?

Danivelle Report

#32

How bitcoin works.

Zarb4233 Report

#33

Wtf people are eating when they "have a curry"

GrumpyOlBastard Report

#34

Infinity

cecabee Report

#35

How is Cintas not a scam?

Not_Jim3 Report

#36

How literary anybody thinks/thought crypto was going to be a good investment

MyPokemonRedName Report

#37

Why Neon Genesis Evangelion is seen as a masterpiece of an anime. I can kinda get its cultural and historical significance within the anime bubble but I don't get what really makes it that great as a piece of media

jhg499 Report

#38

Black Holes

massive_vigil Report

#39

What the f**k is an ion

mermpy0315 Report

It is what you use to get the creases out of your clothes and sheets.

#40

How the state can tax our tax return. I will never understand this.

whistle-chick Report

#41

The plot of Kingdom Hearts.

Digitalmodernism Report

#42

Torque Vs horsepower

My dad is a car mechanic and I'm a car enthusiast, but it still confuses me.

Please don't try to explain, I do actually "get it", it's just very odd to think about as an axle/shaft can just rotate, it has 1 axis to implement force, so saying it is more turn-y in one measurement but less turn-y in another is weird.

I've seen all the videos like the identical cars where one is geared high horsepower and goes fast on level ground but can't push itself up a hill, and the other high torque geared car never goes very fast but can climb the gradient the high HP car can't, etc.

My brain still just says "Yes but how much want turn?!"

nailbunny2000 Report

#43

Computer programming

bonemonkey12 Report

#44

How soccer is any more interesting than watching paint dry

Sauterneandbleu , JESHOOTS.com Report

