44 Things That Seem Puzzling To These People Even If Explained Many Times
Everyone has the potential to be a rocket scientist if they work really hard towards it and are motivated enough. But for some people, it requires less effort to understand the more complicated things and others seem to struggle even after having it explained to them several times. Though sometimes you understand how it works and can explain it yourself, but you just don’t comprehend how that makes sense.
People on Reddit shared the things their brains can't compute when CodeBlackGoonit asked "What's something you still don't understand even after many different people explain it to you?"
Monopoly
It was supoosed to be an educational tool about how capitalism and private property ownership funnel wealth into the hands of a wealthy few, at the expense of the working class.
Then a corporation copied it, rebranded that as a good thing and sold it as entertainment.
How to properly fold a fitted sheet.
Math. Just anything more than the basics and my brain turns to mash.
NFT’s
It's simply a way to separate people from their money.
Fourth dimension
Think about describing something's location. 3d world is X, Y, and Z. So you could say "my keys are on the table, 10 ft in from the front door, 5 ft to the left, and 3ft off the ground."
But you go look, and they're not there. So, add a 4th dimension to your description, when were they there? Things move about in space over a period of time; time is that fourth dimension.
Crypto currency
Why are the Aquateen Hungerforce all giant fast food items, and why do they have a superhero team name when they just hang around annoying the neighbors and stuff?
How we keep voting for the same duplicitous corrupt as*hats that rule our countries and somehow, magically, expect things to be different?
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results.
Finance. Anything beyond my bank account balance vs what I owe goes over my head. Mention interest and percentage and I’m off to lala land.
The Krebs Cycle
Magnets. Black magic f**kery.
The Monty Hall Problem
The stock market
How a camera works. And not as in I’m too dumb to use one but as is how the device functions.
Money only has value because we agree it does, so why can't we just make inflation not happen?
Difference between efffect and affect
How American Football works and why it's entertaining. I get that the burgers/hot dogs and the sexy cheerleaders are entertaining but I don't get why the game itself is fun to watch.
The American Healthcare System
How sex and gender have nothing to do with each other in regards to trans people.
The economy
Money laundering
The hammers surely weigh more than the feathers.
The greater than/less than signs, . I can't read them and am always confused as to which is what. Honestly don't care anymore, I made it this far this long without understanding them so I don't want to know now. But a lot of people still try to explain it to me, the alligator mouth really confuses me even more
Hold out your hands and spread your pointer finger and thumb. Left makes a < which equals L for left which equals 'less than'.
Antisemitism, I get that prejudice is always illogical but I don't even know where to begin understand it
How a dvd works. Or how a record player works, for that matter. Like how does it transfer the little grooves to make… sound and light? Black magic.
People who don't make a lot who blow all of their money on stupid things that make it look like they have money, rather than actually getting themselves ahead.
Religion
Eigenvalues and eigenvectors. It just never clicked.
String theory
Why women are letting men who claim they cannot control their urges make decisions concerning our bodies. Not their business. And if they have so little self control that a child can "tempt" them, why are they in charge?
How bitcoin works.
Wtf people are eating when they "have a curry"
How is Cintas not a scam?
How literary anybody thinks/thought crypto was going to be a good investment
Why Neon Genesis Evangelion is seen as a masterpiece of an anime. I can kinda get its cultural and historical significance within the anime bubble but I don't get what really makes it that great as a piece of media
Black Holes
What the f**k is an ion
How the state can tax our tax return. I will never understand this.
The plot of Kingdom Hearts.
Torque Vs horsepower
My dad is a car mechanic and I'm a car enthusiast, but it still confuses me.
Please don't try to explain, I do actually "get it", it's just very odd to think about as an axle/shaft can just rotate, it has 1 axis to implement force, so saying it is more turn-y in one measurement but less turn-y in another is weird.
I've seen all the videos like the identical cars where one is geared high horsepower and goes fast on level ground but can't push itself up a hill, and the other high torque geared car never goes very fast but can climb the gradient the high HP car can't, etc.
My brain still just says "Yes but how much want turn?!"
Computer programming
How soccer is any more interesting than watching paint dry