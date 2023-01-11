Everyone has the potential to be a rocket scientist if they work really hard towards it and are motivated enough. But for some people, it requires less effort to understand the more complicated things and others seem to struggle even after having it explained to them several times. Though sometimes you understand how it works and can explain it yourself, but you just don’t comprehend how that makes sense.

It makes the wheels in our brains start turning but doesn’t create a result. People on Reddit shared the things their brains can’t compute when CodeBlackGoonit asked “What's something you still don't understand even after many different people explain it to you?”

Are there any other things that are a mystery to you even after someone laid it out for you? Maybe you never understood a certain concept but then it all clicked? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

More info: Reddit