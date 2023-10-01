Guy Has One Job Before A Vacation With Wife, She Ditches Him When He Fails To Do It
Traveling can be stressful, but it actually doesn’t have to be. If you book your flights and accommodation early, and your suitcase is packed up hours before you need to leave for the airport, you should be smooth sailing.
But after one woman reminded her husband for months to buy plane tickets for their upcoming trip, she was disappointed to find out that he spent that entire time procrastinating. Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to go on vacation all by herself. Below, you’ll find the full story she recently shared on Reddit, as well as a conversation with couples therapist Dr. Kathy McMahon.
This woman reminded her husband for months to buy plane tickets for their upcoming vacation
But as the date approached and he still hadn’t purchased them, she decided she wasn’t going to miss out on the trip
“Saying what he won’t do rather than what he will do, is a classic passive-aggressive move”
We reached out to Dr. Kathy McMahon, psychologist and president of Couples Therapy Inc., and she was kind enough to weigh in on whether or not it was fair for the woman to decide to go on this trip alone. “If this were an isolated incident, his wife may have been overreacting. However, this seems unlikely. Her husband’s behavior is what we call ‘passive-aggressive,’ and her response fell short of perfect, but not by much,” Dr. McMahon told Bored Panda.
The expert explained that in these types of dynamics, there is a hidden, unexpressed assumption on the part of the passive-aggressive spouse that isn’t shared with his wife. For example, the husband may only want to go on vacation, as long as it doesn’t cost too much, or he may not want to go at all, but he didn’t share that with his wife to avoid fighting.
“The wife may have taken on all of the planning because she has been the victim of such behavior before,” Dr. McMahon explained. “Perhaps she wanted him to complete only one task to show his interest and investment in the vacation.”
She noted that when passive aggressive partners conceal information to avoid a fight, what they’re really doing is simply delaying it. “When he finally did reveal his hidden agenda, he still avoided being specific. He told her, ‘I don’t want to spend THAT MUCH,’ but she was still left in the dark about exactly what he was willing to spend. Saying what he won’t do rather than what he will do, is a classic passive-aggressive move. Refusing to cooperate and changing the entire plan at the very last minute is also classic,” Dr. McMahon says.
As far as why the wife’s response fell short of perfect, the psychologist explained that her advice to spouses of passive-aggressive partners is to “realize that there is often a hidden agenda but to assume that, because your spouse is an adult, you can take them at their word. However, be clear about what issues are on your side of the street and what issues are theirs.”
“Be clear about what you want and what you will do if your spouse fails to hold up his/her end of the bargain”
Dr. McMahon recommends spouses make their desires clear and outline the consequences if their partner reneges on what he’s agreed to do. For example, the wife could have told her husband up front, “If you haven’t bought the tickets before (this date) I will buy them, regardless of the cost. Did you want to go still if the tickets are high or stay home to save that money?”
“He knows the consequences if he fails to follow through,” the expert explained. “You know the actions you must take as well. No fuss. No drama. No anger. If he was acting out in a passive-aggressive manner, he is the only one who ‘suffers,’ and he did it to himself.”
“Without such a prior agreement, you fall into an endless battle about something you actually have no interest in fighting about. And he can dig in his heels because he ‘told you’ that the tickets were ‘too high,’” Dr. McMahon added. “The final passive-aggressive hostile act was to suggest a nice ‘staycation,’ which you might have suspected was his plan all along. You are left with all of the anger, and he is left as the ‘nice guy’ who simply couldn’t ‘afford’ the vacation YOU planned.”
The couples therapist explained that what the wife did by going alone, without the prior agreement, was to feed into her partner’s story that he is the victim, rather than her. But if the woman really wants to spend time alone right now, Dr. McMahon recommends turning off her phone and having a lovely time anyway.
She suggests to anyone who has had a similar experience to “be clear about what you want and what you will do if your spouse fails to hold up his/her end of the bargain. Then carry that action out, not as a threat, but as an agreed-upon consequence. Believe me, your passive-aggressive spouse will not frame it as an ‘agreed-upon’ consequence, but if you are crystal clear (maybe even write it down and post it), you can carry out the action without anger or bitterness.”
Dr. McMahon shared that passive aggression is both an act and a personality disorder. “It is also self-reinforcing because the internal belief is ‘I never get what I want. If I try to get what I want, I’ll be met with hostility. I am trying to avoid conflict, but my partner always picks fights with me. I am a nice guy/gal, and they are not,’” she explained. “They have hidden motives that they will try hard not to reveal. They expect you to read their minds. They project their anger onto you and leave you with the ‘hostile hot potato.’”
“When this is a chronic marital dynamic, the couple is often stuck in this destructive cycle that gets acted out long-term”
Instead of fighting about the man’s hidden motive at the start, he left the battle to the very end and fought about a red herring (the cost of the flight), Dr. McMahon says. “Everyone loses in this dynamic.” It can actually be healthy for spouses to take solo trips away from one another every now and then, but these are not the ideal circumstances.
As far as where passive aggression comes from, it might be because a person is uncertain about what they want. “However, when this is a chronic marital dynamic, the couple is often stuck in this destructive cycle that gets acted out long-term,” Dr. McMahon told Bored Panda. “Decade after painful decade, the invested spouse tries to be kind enough, thoughtful enough, active enough, even hostile enough to get the passive-aggressive spouse to say what they want and what they’ll do. However, they end up feeling like a mean bully.”
She says that the woman in this situation tried to “dish out logical consequences,” but was instead left wondering if she was in the wrong because her partner was all too willing to join her in blaming herself. “He had one job and never put conditions on that one job in March. He chose to keep that to himself until the very last minute. Then, to further enrage his wife, sounded ‘so reasonable’ by suggesting that she cancel all of her plans and just stay home. That might have been his plan all along. We will never know because he will never tell her,” Dr. McMahon noted.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman was right to go on the trip by herself? Feel free to share, and then if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring vacation drama, look no further than right here.
Wait... some of the comments say she sucks for odd reasons. One because she planned the trip without him and another for having him get the tickets. People never cease to irritate me! I am the full on planner for every trip we go on - travel, hotels, sights, restaurants. My wife doesn't like to do it and my brain is good at juggling details. I swear, some of those replies are people who aren't in relationships. My wife is in Mexico right now and has gone on plenty of trips without me. The husband may not have wanted to go, but wasn't honest with the wife. Communicating is key. If she didn't tell him until the day she left, then yeah she sucks too...
One of my relatives compromises with her husband. She loves to travel, he doesn't care to all that much. They alternate annual vacations between her solo travel and the two travelling together. I like to plan vacations, keeping my husband's interests in mind, because we both like to travel. He handles a few details (such as car rental).
I have become disabled over the last couple years. I used to do all the driving on road trips, now I don't drive. My luggage has to be taken by someone else and dragging me along is extra work. We went to Mexico a couple years ago, Europe last year, and a few closer road trips as well... I want my wife to be able to travel some without the excess burden of my issues. So I encourage her to go without me on some trips with friends or family. It gives us both a break and hopefully let's her decompress from the pressures of our lives. (She is on her way home now.)
That, I want to have if I ever make it into a longterm relationship. Split tasks, handle them reliably or object in time so that you don't end up with a bunch of prepaid, reserved, etc stuff and a lack of flight tickets...
Travel can reveal a lot about someone (friend, partner, etc.)! Some good - such as joy in shared experiences or watching the other person enjoy something one picked. Some can be bad - such as the OP's experience. Some can be negotiable - such as my relative and her husband. As R Dennis so well said, communication and some flexibility is key.
Sure so! I used to travel a lot for work, as a weekly commuter to anywhere between 200 and 700 km away ... by train, you gotta be efficient. Don't take anything you're gonna eat (for the way, of course, is an exception), buy everything on site that you aren't going to take home (like period or incontinence equipment - there's a pharmacy in every small town, prices don't vary that much, you can preorder by phone or email), if towels aren't provided, use the hairdryer excessively instead, ... do anything and everything to reduce the amount of stuff you need to carry. Arrange for your least expensive guitar to stay over the weekends, otherwise, your job that is meant to make you buy more guitars makes you unlearn by unplaying, and so forth ... and make sure that you never book the latest train, because you won't make it through more than 2 changes without a delay. The latest train can't have a backup, ... but, I guess, work-traveling is different from vacation-traveling.
Exactly. One of the comments said "the husband made a mistake." No, no he didn't. He didn't want to go and he thought he could get her to sacrifice her trip. If he didn't want to go, he should have said something long ago so it wouldn't come to a last-minute stand-off.
Yes, that, so very much and infinite times that! It's not that hard. They're in a relationship, implying that they at least have loved each other not too long ago. There shouldn't be issues that are unsolved by just not solving them ... that one, from whatever perspective, is the one human you should really trust, that you don't need nor want to hide anything from. I often wonder how people end up married or espoused to somebody they seem to be afreid to talk to. How's such even happening? What he did here sucked big time. Of course, as in every AITA-story, we only get to see one side, that obviously is an NTA, ... anyway, why is that so hard? If I fell in love with you, and you told me, say, to get rid of the cat (not that I'd blindly dare to accuse you thereof), I'd just get rid of you. If I didn't want to travel, or not in the way OP/my spouse wants to, there'd be plenty of options to compromise in a way that at least doesn't actively dissatisfy any of the involved. But, silence about conflict NEVER silences the conflict, it just silences the solution. Dumb, that. Understandable at times. Anyway, if they had talked about their wishes, preferences, plans and obligations, this wouldn't have come up the way it did. His fault, at least seemingly, here. Maybe a shared fault when given the broader picture of both sides. Anyway, it's avoidable hassle, preventable conflict, and that's either sad or dumb or both, either one of them, or both.
Amen dude! That is what I was thinking. Relationships work based on the people. My partner sucks all holy hell at cleaning so I do most of it. Yet he runs most of the errands outside the house because I don't like it. Relationships and give and take and compromise. Let those who are better at certain things manage them. Never the less there is still a respect that comes along the way. If I ask my partner to clean the toilet and he can't do that for a month...that is upsetting and seems disrespectful. Same goes both ways, if he wants me to go something and I keep ignoring it. Shows a lack of care or respect.
Yeah, I (wife) do all the planning for our trips because I have more free time to do all the research, and I like doing it. But I carefully plan things I know we both will enjoy, it's not one-sided like some commenters are assuming OP has done. My husband buys the plane tickets because when he uses the corporate-sponsored travel agent, he gets a discount. It's a logical situation for us, and maybe for OP too.
Anyone who thinks this person is the AH must not have any healthy relationships. Or be so spineless they're OK with their SO walking all over them and using weaponized incompetence to get out of anything they don't want to do. VERY disrespectful. I'd never stay with someone who ruined my carefully planned vacation because they couldn't be bothered to do ONE thing.
I suspect the ESH people are the husband in this scenario. They're real upset that a woman let a grown man deal with his own holiday after he made it perfectly clear he wasn't interested in hers. If she had bought him a ticket all he learns is that she'll cave in the end and do his work for him. If she let him stay with her he learns that he can make her do 50% of the 1% of the labor she assigned to him and still have a holiday with her. Does he learn anything now? Clearly not from his response, but the people saying "oh you suck because now your marriage is in trouble", yeah, half of the people in that relationship knew that already, and it clearly wasn't him.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Just like the vast majority of AITA 'questions' this one is a symptom of a relationship that's in trouble. I think the correct answer should be 'ESH' here, as clearly the woman being happy to go on vacation without her husband implies that she doesn't really want to be with him.
So she should have cancelled what she wanted to do and sat at home because her husband didn't buy the tickets like he said he would? Because wanting to go whether he dies or not is the same as wanting to end the marriage? I agree with your verdict, but not your reasoning. This is something they need to talk about, and the find your own hotel room party was petty. But she doesn't suck for wanting to still go on a vacay without her husband, and he doesn't suck for not wanting to go (if that's why he didn't buy the tickets). They suck because they aren't communicating.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
She knew him well enough to marry him, but somehow decided this was a great time to 'test' him on something like planning and booking vacation tickets. Now, please note a key point, she DID end up buying a single ticket, not the two she KNEW would be required for him to travel with her. She chose this outcome.
@lexekon - I would have bought one ticket too. He didn't want a ticket that cost $1500 so he didn't get one. She was willing to pay the price of the ticket so she bought it. And we don't know how they divided up the work of planning vacations in the past so we can't assume she's "testing" him with this trip.
So we automatically assume he is bad, and she was justified? My comment above made no assumptions, just pointed out what she claimed. By the detail price was a consideration, we can assume they have a household budget, or that would be meaningless. The so-called argument involved points such as comparative loss if she cancelled the trip. If we are to make assumptions, then the most likely on him is the cost of the ticket was more than their budget could handle. (Not his budget, or her budget, but theirs, and he was trying to cut their losses)
That same logic can apply to both sides, I think it's a shame you single out the lady as the person you feel doesn't want to be their partner.
