Soft & Dreamy Flower: My Easy 5-Minute Acrylic Pour Painting
Abstract soft and dreamy flower created with easy 5-minute acrylic pour painting in vibrant blues and gold.
Soft & Dreamy Flower: My Easy 5-Minute Acrylic Pour Painting

fionaart Fiona Art Community member
One pour, one breath… and suddenly, a soft flower blooms before your eyes.

Sometimes the simplest things bring the most joy. In today’s video, I’m creating a soft and dreamy abstract flower using the acrylic pouring technique.

I worked on an 8×8-inch MDF board with a layer of white base, then added a puddle of pearl white, sapphire blue, red violet, 24k gold, and just a touch of black. One strong blow, and the colors came together into a delicate bloom — almost like a daisy.

It’s easy, relaxing, and takes just a few minutes to make. Perfect if you want to unwind, experiment, or simply enjoy watching paint dance across the canvas.

Let me know in the comments what you think of this soft flower — would you try something like this yourself?

More info: youtu.be | paypal.me | Facebook | Instagram

    Soft & Dreamy Flower: My Easy 5-Minute Acrylic Pour Painting

    If you enjoy my videos and want to support my art, don’t forget to subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 so you don’t miss my next creation.

    Sit back, relax, and enjoy some fluid art magic.

    If you see a painting you love, it might be available! Email me at *zemljicr@gmail.com* for pricing and details.

    Soft & Dreamy Flower: My Easy 5-Minute Acrylic Pour Painting

    Always follow the instructions and safety guidelines of your paint and medium manufacturers. I share my methods for inspiration, but I can’t be held responsible for how you choose to use your materials.
    Please stay safe and use proper protection when working with art supplies.

    All content on this channel is protected. Do not use my videos, photos, or artwork without my permission.

    Fiona Art

    Fiona Art

    Author, Community member

    Read more »

    I consider myself as a experimental artist. I just like to experiment with different techniques and materials and share my findings to others. Thats how we all grow as artists and peoples. I hope we will continue this adventure together and learn from each other. Hugs from sLOVEnia.

    Read less »
    Diana Lopetaitė

    Diana Lopetaitė

    Moderator, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there, Pandas! My name is Diana (though some prefer to refer to me as Diane, Deanna, and even Liana sometimes), and I am a Community Post Moderator Lead for Bored Panda. As my position title states, I am one of the people (employed Pandas for bamboo) over here who work with the community side of things on this website to ensure all is well, and while at that, I also help various creators and artists get recognition for the incredible work they do by connecting them to a large worldwide audience. Other than that, outside of work, you can find me brewing a nice cup of coffee, making a pizza from scratch, or baking brownies. I also love traveling, concerts, and cats (heavy on that, because I am a cat mom).

    Read less »
