Soft & Dreamy Flower: My Easy 5-Minute Acrylic Pour Painting

One pour, one breath… and suddenly, a soft flower blooms before your eyes.

Sometimes the simplest things bring the most joy. In today’s video, I’m creating a soft and dreamy abstract flower using the acrylic pouring technique.

I worked on an 8×8-inch MDF board with a layer of white base, then added a puddle of pearl white, sapphire blue, red violet, 24k gold, and just a touch of black. One strong blow, and the colors came together into a delicate bloom — almost like a daisy.

It’s easy, relaxing, and takes just a few minutes to make. Perfect if you want to unwind, experiment, or simply enjoy watching paint dance across the canvas.

Let me know in the comments what you think of this soft flower — would you try something like this yourself?

More info: youtu.be | paypal.me | Facebook | Instagram

If you enjoy my videos and want to support my art, don't forget to subscribe and hit the bell 🔔 so you don't miss my next creation.

Sit back, relax, and enjoy some fluid art magic.

If you see a painting you love, it might be available! Email me at *zemljicr@gmail.com* for pricing and details.

Always follow the instructions and safety guidelines of your paint and medium manufacturers. I share my methods for inspiration, but I can’t be held responsible for how you choose to use your materials.

Please stay safe and use proper protection when working with art supplies.

All content on this channel is protected. Do not use my videos, photos, or artwork without my permission.