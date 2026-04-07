64 Insightful Comics By Keith Knight On Society, Politics, And Culture
For nearly three decades, Keith Knight has been making readers laugh while also making them think. Known as one of the most respected and funniest cartoonists in America, he’s the creator behind several iconic comic strips, including the semi-autobiographical K Chronicles and the sharp, socio-political single-panel (th)ink.
Blending humor with honesty, Knight’s style draws inspiration from classics like Calvin & Hobbes, MAD, and underground comix – while bringing his own voice shaped by hip-hop culture, satire, and real-life experiences. As part of a generation of African-American artists, his work often explores topics like race, politics, and everyday life, all with wit and edge.
Scroll down to explore a selection of his comics that are as thought-provoking as they are funny.
More info: Instagram | keithknightart.com | x.com | kchronicles.com | keithknightart.com
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More bitter left-wing propaganda. When are you going to publish right-wing cartoons?
Why would BP? And if you miss right-wing propaganda: why don't you publish it yourself? Or visit one of the gazillion websites that publish exclusively right-wing propaganda?Load More Replies...
More bitter left-wing propaganda. When are you going to publish right-wing cartoons?
Why would BP? And if you miss right-wing propaganda: why don't you publish it yourself? Or visit one of the gazillion websites that publish exclusively right-wing propaganda?Load More Replies...