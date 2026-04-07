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For nearly three decades, Keith Knight has been making readers laugh while also making them think. Known as one of the most respected and funniest cartoonists in America, he’s the creator behind several iconic comic strips, including the semi-autobiographical K Chronicles and the sharp, socio-political single-panel (th)ink.

Blending humor with honesty, Knight’s style draws inspiration from classics like Calvin & Hobbes, MAD, and underground comix – while bringing his own voice shaped by hip-hop culture, satire, and real-life experiences. As part of a generation of African-American artists, his work often explores topics like race, politics, and everyday life, all with wit and edge.

Scroll down to explore a selection of his comics that are as thought-provoking as they are funny.

More info: Instagram | keithknightart.com | x.com | kchronicles.com | keithknightart.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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This Cartoonist Turns Everyday Absurdities Into Brutally Honest Comics About Society, Politics, And Life (28 Pics)

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1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This phrase was around when the film came out in 1982.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We saw the original Red 5 as well... and why his spot was vacated.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Only if you de-gun the rest of society first.

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    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Guess he'll have to institute a draft before people realize it's time.

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    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They'll never live it down.

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