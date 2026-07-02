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Macro photography has a way of making the familiar feel completely new, especially when the subject is something most of us would barely notice in passing. Indonesian photographer Hielmy Arrasyid, based in Lombok, uses his camera to slow the world down and reveal the tiny details hiding on leaves, flowers, mushrooms, and branches.

What makes his work even more impressive is that these dreamy close-ups are not shot with a large professional camera setup. Hielmy creates his insect macro photos with a smartphone and some clip-on aftermarket lenses, proving that patience, timing, and a sharp eye matter just as much as expensive gear. In his images, praying mantises, snails, beetles, and other small creatures appear almost like characters in miniature stories, surrounded by soft light, delicate plants, and carefully framed natural textures.

Scroll down to see some of the tiny creatures he captured, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite shots.

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

An incredibly detailed insect photo of a small green praying mantis on a delicate, dry, twisted leaf.

hielmy_arrasyid Report

8points
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    #2

    Incredibly detailed insect photo of a tiny jumping spider on a vibrant yellow flower petal.

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    7points
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    #3

    A detailed insect photo of a green praying mantis with wings spread on moss, captured using a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    6points
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    #4

    Detailed insect photos featuring two snails on green leaves touching, against a dark background, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    6points
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    #5

    Two ants carrying white, bulbous objects through a hole in a green leaf, showcasing detailed insect photos from a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    6points
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    #6

    A green praying mantis perched on a spiraled plant stem, an example of incredibly detailed insect photos taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    6points
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    #7

    Detailed insect photos of a tiny jumping spider with large eyes peeking from a rolled green leaf, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    6points
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    #8

    An incredibly detailed insect photo featuring a praying mantis perched on two red, heart-shaped fungi, taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #9

    A small snail on a white mushroom, showcasing detailed insect photos captured using only a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #10

    Two praying mantises on a pine branch, an example of detailed insect photos taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #11

    Detailed insect photo of a praying mantis on white mushrooms, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Drum night at the Mantis pub!

    1
    1point
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    #12

    A tiny snail extending from a green leaf towards a pink flower, showcasing detailed insect photos captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #13

    Detailed insect photo of water droplets reflecting small flowers, suspended between two green leaves.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #14

    Detailed insect photo of a brown butterfly with eye-like patterns on its wings, perched on a flower.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    #15

    Detailed insect photos of a delicate damselfly perched on a curly green vine captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    5points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "You spin me right 'round"

    1
    1point
    reply

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    A detailed insect photo of a wasp in flight against a blurred green background, captured using a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #17

    A detailed insect photo of a small snail on a green leaf, reaching towards a vibrant orange flower, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #18

    An incredibly detailed insect photo of a tiny ant beneath a translucent plant pod, framed by a green leaf, shot with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #19

    Two detailed robber flies mating on a tree branch, highlighting incredible insect photos using a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    tobb-1 avatar
    WindySwede
    WindySwede
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    BP forgott the censoring... ⬛️⬛️⬛️

    2
    2points
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    #20

    A vibrant red dragonfly perched on a wooden stick against a blurred green background, illustrating detailed insect photos.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #21

    A green praying mantis peeking from behind large green leaves, an example of detailed insect photos taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #22

    Incredibly detailed insect photo of a hairy caterpillar next to a red cup fungus, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #23

    Detailed insect photo of a unique brown and white bug resembling a shield, clinging to a green plant, shot with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #24

    Detailed insect photo of a spider preying on a winged insect, both on a thin green leaf, taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #25

    Detailed insect photo of a small green caterpillar eating a hole in a vibrant green leaf, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #26

    Detailed insect photos of a ladybug with black spots on a pink rose, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #27

    Detailed insect photos of a fuzzy caterpillar eating a hole in a green leaf, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #28

    Detailed insect photos of a spider covered in dew drops on a green leaf captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    4points
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    #29

    A fuzzy caterpillar on a curled fern frond, an example of detailed insect photos taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    3points
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    #30

    A detailed insect photo captures a small lizard on a delicate white mushroom cap, taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    3points
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    #31

    Detailed insect photo of a robber fly holding its prey, a smaller insect, while perched on a dry branch, taken with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    3points
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    #32

    Detailed insect photo of a delicate brown dragonfly perched on a withered plant stem with a soft green background, captured with a smartphone.

    hielmy_arrasyid Report

    2points
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