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Macro photography has a way of making the familiar feel completely new, especially when the subject is something most of us would barely notice in passing. Indonesian photographer Hielmy Arrasyid, based in Lombok, uses his camera to slow the world down and reveal the tiny details hiding on leaves, flowers, mushrooms, and branches.

What makes his work even more impressive is that these dreamy close-ups are not shot with a large professional camera setup. Hielmy creates his insect macro photos with a smartphone and some clip-on aftermarket lenses, proving that patience, timing, and a sharp eye matter just as much as expensive gear. In his images, praying mantises, snails, beetles, and other small creatures appear almost like characters in miniature stories, surrounded by soft light, delicate plants, and carefully framed natural textures.

Scroll down to see some of the tiny creatures he captured, and don’t forget to vote for your favorite shots.

More info: Instagram