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24 Advanced English Words That Separate Smart People From The Obtuse
A child with curly hair and a red shirt, looking shocked with open mouth, hands raised, and the word Mercurial overlaid. Features advanced English words for smart people.
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24 Advanced English Words That Separate Smart People From The Obtuse

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In our fast-paced digital world, how you express ideas can set you apart. Building a powerful vocabulary is one of the smartest ways to do so! From refined synonyms to impressive, high-level expressions, these words can elevate how you sound in any conversation. So, ready to challenge yourself?

In this interactive “smart words” quiz, we’ll test your knowledge of sophisticated vocabulary, definitions, and those “intelligent-sounding” terms that often trip people up. Whether you’re aiming to improve your language skills or prove you’ve got a great vocabulary already, this quiz will definitely make you stop and think. Let’s dive in!

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

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    Young woman with a book on her head, wearing glasses and a yellow turtleneck, pondering advanced English words.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Armandas Lukoševičius

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

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    I'm a Creative Industries graduate who's always looking to learn something new. I constantly jump between hobbies to find ways to express my ideas in various forms.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

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    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

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    What do you think ?
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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got 23/24. A couple I took an educated guess at. My one failing was number 24. The word, as I know it, has a different meaning.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Got 23/24. A couple I took an educated guess at. My one failing was number 24. The word, as I know it, has a different meaning.

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