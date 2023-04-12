Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Slumdog Millionaires”: I Used AI To See What Some Of The Richest People In The World Might Look Like If They Were Poor (7 Pics)
Gokul Pillai
One moment, a person can stumble upon a winning lottery ticket, strike a lucrative business deal, or inherit a fortune, catapulting them to unimaginable wealth. Conversely, a single unfortunate event, such as a stock market crash, a natural disaster, or a debilitating illness, can quickly wipe out a person’s savings, leaving them destitute. The uncertainty of chance events serves as a reminder that financial success is not solely determined by hard work and perseverance, but also by luck and timing.

Having said that, here is what some of the richest people in the world might look like if they were poor. This thread is inspired by a Hollywood movie of the same name: “Slumdog Millionaire”. Do you have a favorite?

More info: Instagram | twitter.com

Bill Gates

Donald Trump

Elon Musk

Jeff Bezos

Mark Zuckerberg

Mukesh Ambani

Warren Buffett

Gokul Pillai
Gokul Pillai
Author, Community member

Travel Photographer, Digital Artist, AI enthusiast.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

