My name is Rachael Smith, and I’m an award-winning comic creator who has been making regular diary comics about my son, Henry, since July 2023. These scribbly, urgent, honest slices of life are usually captured quickly while Henry is napping. Detailing the highs and lows of parenthood (nursery settles, nappy changes, friendships, breastfeeding, illnesses, etc...) The comics have been heralded as Smith’s finest, most important work to date.

"Nap Comix is something everyone should be reading for both wonderful feel good moments and insights into our human condition and is definitely recommended for every new parent to get a realistic, warts-and-all view on how wonderful and difficult this whole new child thing can be."

-Richard Bruton, Comicon.com

