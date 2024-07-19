I Created 30 Relatable Comics Featuring Everyday Stories Of Parenting
My name is Rachael Smith, and I’m an award-winning comic creator who has been making regular diary comics about my son, Henry, since July 2023. These scribbly, urgent, honest slices of life are usually captured quickly while Henry is napping. Detailing the highs and lows of parenthood (nursery settles, nappy changes, friendships, breastfeeding, illnesses, etc...) The comics have been heralded as Smith’s finest, most important work to date.
"Nap Comix is something everyone should be reading for both wonderful feel good moments and insights into our human condition and is definitely recommended for every new parent to get a realistic, warts-and-all view on how wonderful and difficult this whole new child thing can be."
-Richard Bruton, Comicon.com
Autobiographical comics have always been how I make sense of the world and work through my own emotions around big life events. My diary comics during the lockdown were a very cathartic process for me! When I was pregnant with Henry, I knew that there would be a lot less time for comics and that I’d want to take a break from work, but when he was about 6 months old, I felt the need to start drawing again. I’m really glad I did. If anything, they will be a lovely (and possibly slightly embarrassing) diary for him to look at when he is older!
My creative process is very simple: I make notes on my phone throughout the day of noteworthy things that have happened. I try to choose anything that has made me laugh, cry, or despair! I figure those are the moments that other people will relate to as well. Then, in the very short expanse of time between getting into bed and falling asleep, I’ll see if I can take any of the notes and turn them into a sentence or two – then, the next morning, during Henry’s nap (usually 10 am - 12 pm, but sometimes 10 am - 10.15 am), I’ll shape those notes into a comic script and get drawing! I draw by hand on paper, then I scan the drawing in and neaten it up in Photoshop.
I think my scribbly style adds to the authenticity of the work, if only because it’s very clear that I sometimes make the comics in a bit of a rush! I could go back and make them more beautiful or ‘better’ drawings, but I think part of their charm is that they were very much drawn in situ in the trenches of early parenthood. I think some even have some Henry drool on them.
I’ve had a lot of amazingly kind feedback from other parents, which has really kept me going with this project. Folk who have grown-up children have said it’s brought back lovely memories that they thought were long gone, and others who have recently had babies tell me that the comics give them something to read during those endless night feeds. Some people have even said that they’ve read them while expecting their first baby and that the comics have been a great warning for what was to come!
I really love that so many different people can get something from Nap Comix, but I suppose, more than anything, I’m writing them for people like me, who are so scared of messing up and are trying their very best. I hope that my comics make new mums feel less alone with their highs and lows. Hey, new mum? If you’re reading this right now? You’re doing a wonderful job.