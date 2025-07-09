ADVERTISEMENT

UK-based illustrator Rachael Smith, aka Flimsy Kitten, returns to Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics that feel like a heart-to-heart – told through just a few honest, funny, and sometimes tear-jerking panels. Using her signature minimalistic style, these black-and-white strips capture everyday moments that almost every parent can relate to. The series draws from Rachael’s real-life experiences with her son, Henry, making each comic feel personal and deeply relatable.

If you missed our previous features on Rachael’s work and find today’s selection resonates with you, be sure to check those out too. But first – without further ado –scroll down and enjoy the latest comics from this talented artist.

