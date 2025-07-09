ADVERTISEMENT

UK-based illustrator Rachael Smith, aka Flimsy Kitten, returns to Bored Panda with a fresh batch of comics that feel like a heart-to-heart – told through just a few honest, funny, and sometimes tear-jerking panels. Using her signature minimalistic style, these black-and-white strips capture everyday moments that almost every parent can relate to. The series draws from Rachael’s real-life experiences with her son, Henry, making each comic feel personal and deeply relatable.

If you missed our previous features on Rachael’s work and find today’s selection resonates with you, be sure to check those out too. But first – without further ado –scroll down and enjoy the latest comics from this talented artist.

More info: Instagram | x.com | iconbooks.com | Facebook | rachaelsmith.org

#1

Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mom dealing with her son's cat’s vet visit and sweet, patient child moments.

    #2

    Black and white parenting comic strip by Rachel Smith showing a child mispronouncing words while reading aloud.

    #3

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mom and child collecting seeds, reflecting honest and relatable moments.

    #4

    Parenting comics by Rachel Smith showing a mother capturing her child's funny giraffe moment on video.

    #5

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a playful hide and seek game with a young child named Henry.

    #6

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mom interrupted by her child while using the toilet.

    #7

    Parent and child on walk in parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing relatable and honest moments about seeing the world differently.

    #8

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a child and cat arguing about sharing blankets and naps.

    #9

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mom giving chocolate chips to her grateful child with funny reactions.

    #10

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mom struggling with her child's pants labeled too big but they fit perfectly.

    #11

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mother humorously talking to her child about falling and saying yeah to everything.

    #12

    Parent and child share funny moments with a panda toy in a relatable parenting comic by Rachel Smith.

    #13

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith shows a mom and child humorously mistaking water fountains for ghosts.

    #14

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing tired parents, a restless child sleeping between them, and an annoyed cat on the bed.

    #15

    Parenting comic strip by Rachel Smith showing a mom and child navigating playground slide challenges humorously.

    #16

    Parent playing with toddler in a funny parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing relatable parenting moments.

    #17

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a toddler dancing freely at dance class, capturing relatable parenting moments.

    #18

    Parent and child sharing a funny moment with stickers in a relatable parenting comic by Rachel Smith.

    #19

    Parent and child in a funny parenting comic by Rachel Smith, highlighting relatable moments with pull-up pants.

    #20

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing family thanking each other for daily chores and bedtime in relatable scenes.

    #21

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a child licking a parent's leg, capturing relatable hilarious moments for parents.

    #22

    Child dancing with toy trains in an impromptu car park dance party, humorous parenting comic art by Rachel Smith.

    #23

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a child enjoying dance class with humorous interruptions at home.

    #24

    Parent struggling to get toddler out of car in a relatable and honest parenting comic by Rachel Smith.

    #25

    Black and white parenting comic illustrations by Rachel Smith showing funny expressions of a child named Henry that parents relate to.

    #26

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a tiger and car character with a child and mother reacting to playtime.

    #27

    Parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a mother and child humorously singing Hokey Cokey with mixed-up lyrics.

    #28

    Parent reflecting with gratitude while husband reads bedtime story in black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith

    #29

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing playful mom and child interactions most parents can relate to.

    #30

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a family sharing laughs over a child's funny animal names.

    #31

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing a child, parents, and a funny grape-sharing moment most parents relate to.

    #32

    Black and white parenting comic showing a waiter serving imaginary sandwiches in a hilarious relatable scenario.

    #33

    Parenting comic showing a child holding a stuffed panda singing at the top of stairs in an honest parenting moment.

    #34

    Parent navigating a toy train track through the house in a humorous parenting comic by Rachel Smith.

    #35

    Black and white parenting comic by Rachel Smith showing humorous Christmas anxiety and reflections on child behavior.

