Ideas are a very important part of any artwork, so we were curious as to how Ren comes up with the ideas for their comics.

"The best way to come up with an idea for a comic is to write everything down. Get your thoughts on paper no matter how random. I scribble small sketches or just words onto paper and toss all of those pages and scraps into a box that I pull out anytime I struggle to have an idea. When I'm looking for ideas I'm really aware of what I find myself doing and I ask myself questions like 'do other people do this activity?'. If they don't, then I can make a weird comic about doing that activity, and if it is something people can relate to, then I break up the activity or event into smaller parts and see if there is an opportunity for humor there.

Maybe it is an incredibly hot day? That's not especially interesting, but it could get me thinking about what happens on a hot day. Maybe it would be funny to make a comic about my fan dying at such an inopportune time, or maybe I should make a comic about a strange sunburn shape, or make up the sun's perspective, or show how magical it feels to find a little shade under a tree. There are so many small and funny things that can happen if you think hard enough. I try to keep a pen handy to write the good ones down."