Sketchbook Around The World: 12 Drawings I Did When On A Trip
I'm Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary.
Every time when I'm having a trip, I bring my sketchbook too because drawing with my markers is one of the greatest relaxations for me. I really like to paint or draw on paper with actual tools, even if I have to work digitally most of the time, because the texture of the paper and the way how different materials react with each other adds a new, interesting perspective to the result.
More info: Instagram | behance.net
This post may include affiliate links.
Wow! When did you draw these? I saw 2019 on Portugal. I'm in awe of your artistic skill and wildly envious of your travels!
Wow! When did you draw these? I saw 2019 on Portugal. I'm in awe of your artistic skill and wildly envious of your travels!