I'm Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary.

Every time when I'm having a trip, I bring my sketchbook too because drawing with my markers is one of the greatest relaxations for me. I really like to paint or draw on paper with actual tools, even if I have to work digitally most of the time, because the texture of the paper and the way how different materials react with each other adds a new, interesting perspective to the result.

More info: Instagram | behance.net

#1

Portugal

Aliz Buzas
#2

Paris

Aliz Buzas
#3

Planet Earth

Aliz Buzas
#4

Netherlands

Aliz Buzas
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
BoredPanda Staff
1 hour ago

I love your style! So charming and vibrant :>

#5

Budapest

Aliz Buzas
#6

Tenerife

Aliz Buzas
#7

Barcelona

Aliz Buzas
#8

London

Aliz Buzas
#9

Croatia

Aliz Buzas
#10

Indo-West Pacific

Aliz Buzas
#11

Budapest

Aliz Buzas
#12

Greece

Aliz Buzas
