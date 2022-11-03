I'm Aliz Buzas, a graphic designer and illustrator from Budapest, Hungary.

Every time when I'm having a trip, I bring my sketchbook too because drawing with my markers is one of the greatest relaxations for me. I really like to paint or draw on paper with actual tools, even if I have to work digitally most of the time, because the texture of the paper and the way how different materials react with each other adds a new, interesting perspective to the result.

