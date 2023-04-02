Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Throws Tantrum Over Sister’s 38-Week IVF Pregnancy Getting More Attention Than His Wife’s, Gets A Reality Check
31points
Parenting, People1 hour ago

Man Throws Tantrum Over Sister’s 38-Week IVF Pregnancy Getting More Attention Than His Wife’s, Gets A Reality Check

Gabija Palšytė and
Rokas Laurinavičius

Family dynamics can be complicated, especially when it comes to parenting. A recent post on the subreddit ‘Am I the A**hole?’ has sparked a conversation about how to navigate your closest relationships when you’re expecting a baby.

A man who goes by the nickname u/throwingaway1939 shared a story about how his wife got hurt over her pregnancy during a big get-together. His sister and her wife are also preparing to give birth, and the grandparents were eagerly discussing their impending arrival, leaving the man’s wife feeling left out.

Image credits: Rawpixel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Anna Guerrero (not the actual photo)

Image credits: throwingaway1939

[YTA]

[NTA]

Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Kalpana M
Kalpana M
Community Member
13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I feel mixed actually. While I am completely understanding that excitement will be higher -first child for the sister and her wife via IVF and the baby is arriving soon vs 2nd baby for the OP n his wife, not arriving sooner, it's rude to ignore OP's wife and barely showing any interest. 2nd baby is as precious as first baby. Just coz it's not OP's first baby now doesn't mean this baby doesn't matter as much. OP's wife was feeling left out. OP did try to at least initiate a conversation which will throw light on "Hey we're here too. We too would like to share our happiness with you. We're planning to host a gender reveal party and would be so happy to see you all there!" But no avail. Nobody likes to be left out. It's actually on the hosts - mom and grandma who weren't tactful enough. They could've easily asked OP and wife to come on a different day if possible. And sister is mildly AH for making it into competition.

0
0points
reply
Loverboy
Loverboy
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Absolutely YTA. Your wife and baby isn't the only one that matters. You're expecting your second child in 6 months, you sister is expecting her first child in 2 weeks. It's completely reasonable that they're focusing on her.

0
0points
reply
POST
