Man Throws Tantrum Over Sister’s 38-Week IVF Pregnancy Getting More Attention Than His Wife’s, Gets A Reality Check
Family dynamics can be complicated, especially when it comes to parenting. A recent post on the subreddit ‘Am I the A**hole?’ has sparked a conversation about how to navigate your closest relationships when you’re expecting a baby.
A man who goes by the nickname u/throwingaway1939 shared a story about how his wife got hurt over her pregnancy during a big get-together. His sister and her wife are also preparing to give birth, and the grandparents were eagerly discussing their impending arrival, leaving the man’s wife feeling left out.
Image credits: throwingaway1939
I feel mixed actually. While I am completely understanding that excitement will be higher -first child for the sister and her wife via IVF and the baby is arriving soon vs 2nd baby for the OP n his wife, not arriving sooner, it's rude to ignore OP's wife and barely showing any interest. 2nd baby is as precious as first baby. Just coz it's not OP's first baby now doesn't mean this baby doesn't matter as much. OP's wife was feeling left out. OP did try to at least initiate a conversation which will throw light on "Hey we're here too. We too would like to share our happiness with you. We're planning to host a gender reveal party and would be so happy to see you all there!" But no avail. Nobody likes to be left out. It's actually on the hosts - mom and grandma who weren't tactful enough. They could've easily asked OP and wife to come on a different day if possible. And sister is mildly AH for making it into competition.
Absolutely YTA. Your wife and baby isn't the only one that matters. You're expecting your second child in 6 months, you sister is expecting her first child in 2 weeks. It's completely reasonable that they're focusing on her.
