If you had to think of one topic that heavily divides the internet, it would probably be furries. The furry community is extremely misunderstood. Some people dislike it, others don’t mind, and the folks who are furries are obviously heavily invested.

In this story, a woman felt uncomfortable being seen at her favorite Renaissance fair with her teen sister, who insisted on wearing a furry suit. This led to a clash between the sisters, and even netizens were divided about who was in the right.

12-year-old girl finds it extremely unfair when elder sister refuses to take her to Renaissance fair just because she wants to wear a neon pink furry suit

The 25-year-old poster has been attending her town’s annual Renaissance fair since she was 16, when her siblings turned 13, she took them along too

This year, her 12-year-old sister Kiara wanted to attend and wear a furry suit, but the poster told her RenFair wasn’t the place for such an outfit, and her sibling initially agreed

Later on, Kiara got permission from their mother to wear a neon pink furry suit, but the poster told her if she was going to wear that outfit, she wouldn’t take Kiara to the event

Image credits: u/Zealousideal_Bend652

Kiara was upset by the decision and felt that it was unfair, she tried complaining to their mother about the issue

It might seem like quite a niche hobby, but you’ll be surprised to know that there are around 1-2 million furries worldwide. Many community members develop a ‘fursona,’ which is their unique avatar. Usually, they also create a fursuit to match this fursona, which helps bring their identity to life at gatherings and events.

In today’s day and age, more people are interested in being a furry. This is due to the large amount of information about the community that’s available on social media. As more furry conventions and events spring up, people learn about it and want to join in as well. The poster explained how her sister became interested in this hobby. She said that Kara was originally into “therian stuff” (which is when someone identifies as a non-human), and she used to wear fake ears and a tail to school.

Some commenters were concerned about why a 12-year-old would be interested in being a furry. That’s because folks often have a misconception that all furries use this hobby as a way to engage in adult activities. However, Furscience research has found that for many people, being a furry is actually “a means of self-expression or a description of who they are.”

It is also an enjoyable activity or hobby for many folks who use their fursona to make new friends and become a part of a large and creative community. That’s also why around 5-10% of the fandom often continue this interest well into their 40s, 50s, and 60s. So, although some folks might be furries for erotic reasons, most members are in it to make friends and have fun.

The 12-year-old girl, Kiara, had recently developed a passion for making furry suits and masks. But when she actually wanted to wear her fursuit out in public, her elder sister was wary of the idea. This upset her; she felt it was unfair that only her costume idea was rejected. However, the poster told commenters that she actually wasn’t embarrassed by her sister’s outfit.

She said: “My main concern is with the heat. I don’t want to be responsible for that. Fitting in is also part of my concern. A lot of kids from her school are going to be there and she already gets made fun of at school for wearing a tail and ears to school. I encouraged her to wear the suit when we go to Comic Con next year, but wearing it here isn’t a good idea.”

It’s understandable that the poster wanted to protect her sister from people’s judgment, but what she didn’t realize was that she hurt Kiara’s feelings in the process. Although understanding the furry community can be difficult for parents or adults, they have to remember that the kid’s passion or hobby is at stake. The best way to react to a child or young person wanting to be a furry is to build a safe environment for them to express themselves. The adult can then share their concerns, which leads to a more constructive discussion.

All in all, furries are quite a misunderstood group, and it’s possible that those same stereotypes played a role in why Kiara wasn’t allowed to wear her costume. The discussion was so fascinating that the post got 3.2k comments from people who were divided on whose side to take.

Folks who regularly attend Renaissance fairs mentioned that nobody would bat an eyelid at a furry being there, while others applauded the sister for putting her foot down and looking out for her sister even if it was a difficult decision. Whose side are you on?

