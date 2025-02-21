MIL Drops By Son’s Home Despite Being Told Not To, Feels Rejected By DIL’s Reaction

ADVERTISEMENT

Family dynamics can be tricky, especially when it comes to in-laws and unspoken expectations. But what does one do in a situation where you have clearly stated something, but for whatever reason, you’re not taken very seriously?

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) mother visited her sister-in-law’s place despite being aware of her unavailability. The response of the sister-in-law left her mother feeling upset, and now the OP wants to find out what netizens think.

More info: Mumsnet

RELATED:

The thing about spoken expectations is that sometimes, they’re not really heard

Share icon

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author’s mother typically used to go around her brother’s place and his wife loved it whenever she came by to drop things off

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: alexkich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Over the years, they bonded and had a system where the mother would drop things off on the porch if the sister-in-law wasn’t available

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

Share icon

Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

One day, the OP’s sister-in-law texted to say she wasn’t available, so imagine the mother’s surprise when she arrived at the porch to see she was actually inside

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

Despite the prior notice that she wouldn’t be available, the mother began to knock on the door until the OP’s sister-in-law came out

The OP explained that her mother had been a welcome guest at her brother’s house, often stopping by his place to help clean while also bringing small freebies from her workplace. By the time the brother’s partner moved in, her mother stopped going out of respect for her, even though she still wanted her to come around.

So the OP’s mother and sister-in-law had a system: her mother would text her before coming around. And at some point, it wasn’t just about dropping things off anymore. They had formed a genuine bond, sharing coffee breaks and even trips to garden centers together. There were times when the OP’s sister-in-law wouldn’t be available; however, the mother would still drop things off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Everything was going well until one day, the sister-in-law sent a text asking the OP’s mother to simply leave the items on the porch because she wouldn’t be available. However, when the mother arrived, she noticed people in the house, including children running in the hallway. Instead of leaving the things on the porch as usual, she began to knock on the door.

The OP’s sister-in-law eventually answered the door and was surprised, asking the OP’s mother if she received the text. Apparently, the sister-in-law had her family inside the house and still didn’t invite her in despite knowing that the mother was never one to overstay her welcome. This left the mother feeling very upset.

Share icon

Image credits: expressiovisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

We Have Kids states that a strong bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law often takes effort, especially from the mother-in-law, who, as the more experienced figure, may need to take the lead in fostering a positive relationship as opposed to stirring up problems, as it often happens.

ADVERTISEMENT

They go further to explain that while they don’t need to be deeply involved in each other’s lives, they can always connect through shared interests, like family activities. Seeing each other as emotional and social allies can strengthen their bond over time.

Setting boundaries with in-laws is essential for mutual respect and healthy family dynamics, as Balanced Minds Therapy suggests. This is because setting clear expectations helps to prevent stress and conflict by defining roles and personal space.

Verywell Mind agrees that respecting boundaries is key to maintaining healthy relationships. They explain that it’s important to understand that a “no” isn’t always personal; rather, it’s often about self-care. They suggest not taking things personally, remembering that everyone’s needs are different, and trying to understand the reason behind a boundary.

Netizens sided with the sister-in-law, emphasizing that she had every right to set boundaries in her own home. Many pointed out that she had already communicated her unavailability and wasn’t obligated to include her partner’s mother in her family gathering. However, some argued that they would never turn away a family member at the door, even if they were busy.

Many also think the OP’s mother should have respected the sister-in-law’s request. What do you think? Do you think the mother overstepped by knocking? We would love to hear your thoughts!

ADVERTISEMENT

This left the OP’s mother upset, especially as she wasn’t invited in, but netizens saw nothing wrong in what the sister-in-law did

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon