MIL Drops By Son’s Home Despite Being Told Not To, Feels Rejected By DIL’s Reaction
Family, Relationships

MIL Drops By Son’s Home Despite Being Told Not To, Feels Rejected By DIL’s Reaction

Family dynamics can be tricky, especially when it comes to in-laws and unspoken expectations. But what does one do in a situation where you have clearly stated something, but for whatever reason, you’re not taken very seriously?

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) mother visited her sister-in-law’s place despite being aware of her unavailability. The response of the sister-in-law left her mother feeling upset, and now the OP wants to find out what netizens think.

More info: Mumsnet

    The thing about spoken expectations is that sometimes, they’re not really heard

    Mother-in-law smiling during a visit to son's home, holding hands with daughter-in-law outside.

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The author’s mother typically used to go around her brother’s place and his wife loved it whenever she came by to drop things off

    Sister-in-Law feels rejected after not inviting mother-in-law; wants honest feedback.

    Mother-in-law visits son’s home despite request; feels rejected by daughter-in-law’s reaction.

    Text about MIL respecting privacy, SIL welcoming her, requesting texts before visits.

    Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

    A woman walking outdoors with a shopping bag, smiling and talking on the phone.

    Image credits: alexkich / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Over the years, they bonded and had a system where the mother would drop things off on the porch if the sister-in-law wasn’t available

    Text excerpt about Mum visiting Sister-in-Law for coffee or lunch, sharing time at garden centers.

    Text about MIL visiting son's home unannounced and being told to leave items in the porch.

    SiL texts about not being available and suggests leaving things on the porch; MIL drops by unexpectedly.

    Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

    Hand knocking on a wooden door, symbolizing unexpected visit and potential rejection.

    Image credits: New Africa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One day, the OP’s sister-in-law texted to say she wasn’t available, so imagine the mother’s surprise when she arrived at the porch to see she was actually inside

    MIL unexpectedly visits son's home, SIL surprised, text miscommunication.

    Text discussing a mother-in-law feeling rejected by her daughter-in-law's actions.

    Text message discussing mother-in-law's unannounced visit and daughter-in-law's reaction.

    Image credits: ThatRubyMoose

    Despite the prior notice that she wouldn’t be available, the mother began to knock on the door until the OP’s sister-in-law came out

    The OP explained that her mother had been a welcome guest at her brother’s house, often stopping by his place to help clean while also bringing small freebies from her workplace. By the time the brother’s partner moved in, her mother stopped going out of respect for her, even though she still wanted her to come around.

    So the OP’s mother and sister-in-law had a system: her mother would text her before coming around. And at some point, it wasn’t just about dropping things off anymore. They had formed a genuine bond, sharing coffee breaks and even trips to garden centers together. There were times when the OP’s sister-in-law wouldn’t be available; however, the mother would still drop things off.

    Everything was going well until one day, the sister-in-law sent a text asking the OP’s mother to simply leave the items on the porch because she wouldn’t be available. However, when the mother arrived, she noticed people in the house, including children running in the hallway. Instead of leaving the things on the porch as usual, she began to knock on the door.

    The OP’s sister-in-law eventually answered the door and was surprised, asking the OP’s mother if she received the text. Apparently, the sister-in-law had her family inside the house and still didn’t invite her in despite knowing that the mother was never one to overstay her welcome. This left the mother feeling very upset.

    A woman peeks through a partially open door, appearing surprised or curious.

    Image credits: expressiovisual / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We Have Kids states that a strong bond between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law often takes effort, especially from the mother-in-law, who, as the more experienced figure, may need to take the lead in fostering a positive relationship as opposed to stirring up problems, as it often happens.

    They go further to explain that while they don’t need to be deeply involved in each other’s lives, they can always connect through shared interests, like family activities. Seeing each other as emotional and social allies can strengthen their bond over time.

    Setting boundaries with in-laws is essential for mutual respect and healthy family dynamics, as Balanced Minds Therapy suggests. This is because setting clear expectations helps to prevent stress and conflict by defining roles and personal space.

    Verywell Mind agrees that respecting boundaries is key to maintaining healthy relationships. They explain that it’s important to understand that a “no” isn’t always personal; rather, it’s often about self-care. They suggest not taking things personally, remembering that everyone’s needs are different, and trying to understand the reason behind a boundary.

    Netizens sided with the sister-in-law, emphasizing that she had every right to set boundaries in her own home. Many pointed out that she had already communicated her unavailability and wasn’t obligated to include her partner’s mother in her family gathering. However, some argued that they would never turn away a family member at the door, even if they were busy.

    Many also think the OP’s mother should have respected the sister-in-law’s request. What do you think? Do you think the mother overstepped by knocking? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    This left the OP’s mother upset, especially as she wasn’t invited in, but netizens saw nothing wrong in what the sister-in-law did

    Reddit comment discussing a situation where MIL feels rejected by DIL's reaction to a visit.

    Text exchange discussing a disagreement between a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law about an unplanned visit.

    Text comment discussing a MIL's unexpected visit, suggesting she should have left items on the porch instead of interrupting.

    Text discussing family dynamics and boundaries, with viewpoint on mother-in-law and sister-in-law interaction.

    Comment on a family dynamics situation involving a mother-in-law feeling rejected.

    Text comment discussing awkward family dynamics and moving on after disagreements.

    Comment discussing MIL and DIL relationship dynamics, focusing on family time and communication.

    Text comment discussing MIL's intrusion after being told not to visit DIL's home.

    Comment discussing MIL feeling rejected when dropping by son's home, suggesting a more polite approach.

    Text from a user named StormingNorman commenting on a MIL's unexpected visit and reaction by DIL.

    Comment criticizing MIL's visit despite being told not to, noting DIL's unavailability.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    jnogrimes avatar
    UncleJohn3000
    UncleJohn3000
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bobby told Cindy that Jan said Peter said Greg has a bogie.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ESH? SiL could have said she was having people over so please just drop the stuff on the porch instead of saying "not available" which implies not home. MiL should have just left the stuff on the porch as requested. This shouldn't escalate any further than a short conversation about future drop offs.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
