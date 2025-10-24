“He Is Now My Problem”: Woman’s Sister Abandons Their Autistic Brother And Disappears To Europe

ADVERTISEMENT

Raising a kid can be stressful at the best of times. But when that child has a disability, you face a unique set of challenges. One big worry is who’ll care for them once you’re no longer around.

One mom thought ahead and drew up a last will and testament, to make sure her adult autistic son wouldn’t be left alone. He’s in his 20s but apparently has the mental capacity of an 8-year-old, and needs round-the-clock care.

Never did the mom imagine that her oldest daughter, who agreed to be his guardian, would abandon him and hightail it out of the country – for good. Just six months after his mother was buried. The man’s other sister is now seeking legal advice.

A woman took guardianship of her autistic brother after their mom was buried

Teen autistic boy playing a wooden game with a woman, highlighting care and challenges in autism family support.

But when she realized how much work it entails, she abandoned him and left the country for good

Woman struggles with autistic brother’s care after sister abandons him and disappears to Europe, leaving responsibility behind.

Text describing a woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother and disappearing to Europe, reflecting family struggles.

Text passage about a woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother despite support network and financial planning.

Text showing a woman explaining how her sister abandoned their autistic brother and left her to care for him alone.

Text describing a woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother and disappearing to Europe, ignoring calls and messages.

Woman with concerned expression talking on phone, standing indoors, representing sister abandoning autistic brother.

Text excerpt about woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother and disappearing to Europe, deciding not to return to Canada.

Text excerpt highlighting sister abandoning autistic brother, showing blocked contact and apology for no longer dealing with him.

Text excerpt showing a woman expressing her inability to care for her autistic brother and concerns about missing funds.

Woman shares struggles with care facilities and support after sister abandons their autistic brother and moves to Europe.

Text about a woman questioning her sister abandoning their autistic brother and legal responsibilities involved.

Text excerpt showing a woman explaining challenges of caring for her autistic brother amid financial struggles and increased upkeep costs.

“Your guardianship isn’t transferable and ends with you”: experts weigh in

A guardian is someone with the legal power to care for another person and manage that person’s personal and/or financial affairs. That’s the definition, according to Investment Management Group, Rockland Trust.

In most cases, parents will be their child’s legal guardian until they turn 18. When it comes to special needs children, some parents choose to extend their guardianship through the courts. Or they petition for someone else to become the adult child’s legal guardian.

“The law doesn’t assume that an adult with special needs is incapable of handling his or her affairs. After reaching the age of majority (generally age 18), your child is a legal adult,” notes Rockland Trust. “He or she will be judged capable of handling his or her own affairs unless declared incapable by a court.”

“Petitioning to become a guardian is a lengthy legal process, but it may be appealing to parents still caring for young adults with disabilities who aren’t ready to be independent,” adds Sechler Law Firm.

Should a guardian be appointed, this person will have legal and financial authority over the child when parental rights would otherwise be terminated. They can advise the adult child, manage assets, and oversee his or her care.

Legal guardianship is a big deal. And it’s not something to be taken lightly.

“As a guardian, you have a responsibility to care for whatever the court has entrusted to you, and failing to do so could bring legal consequences,” warns the law firm.

It’s also often a lifelong commitment. Guardianship either ends when your own life does, or when the court legally ends it. It’s not as simple as just transfering it to someone else. That person would need to go through the same court process.

“The court grants guardianship to someone both by how much the ward needs a guardian, and by how fit the petitioner is,” notes the legal site.

Rockland Trust adds that generally, a parent would draw up a will and nominate a guardian, along with several contingent guardians.

“The court has final approval, but it will usually approve whomever you nominate, unless there are compelling reasons not to do so,” say the investment management experts.

“She has broken the law”: Many people came forward to offer the woman advice

Text post discussing legal advice about a sister abandoning their autistic brother and possible criminal charges.

Reddit advice on guardianship and care for autistic brother after sister abandons and disappears to Europe.

Text excerpt discussing legal guardianship and financial support concerns for an autistic brother abandoned by his sister.

Text discussing government support challenges for caring for an autistic brother after sister abandons him and moves to Europe.

Text discussing a woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother and legal steps for his care and support in BC.

Text post advising to consult an attorney about legal options for autistic brother abandoned by sister who disappeared to Europe.

Comment discussing financial and legal challenges after sister abandons autistic brother and emotional betrayal involved.

Comment discussing legal advice about a sister possibly taking money related to an autistic brother’s estate issues.

Text from a forum discussing legal advice regarding a sister abandoning their autistic brother and moving to Europe.

Comment about sister abandoning autistic brother and disappearing to Europe, discussing estate and care responsibility.

Advice on coping with sister abandoning autistic brother and managing long-term care challenges.

Woman’s sister abandons autistic brother, leaving family to seek resources and support for his care and development.

Commenter explaining legal and financial advice for accessing services for an autistic brother after sister abandons him.

Text post discussing legal guardianship and financial responsibility for an autistic brother after sister abandons him.

Comment advising to check legal and financial support options to care for autistic brother after sister abandons him.

Comment on sister abandoning autistic brother, discussing special needs care, respite, and legal advice for support challenges.

Comment advising to contact Adult Protective Services for autistic brother whose legal guardian abandoned him.

Comment suggesting to seek agency help for autistic brother’s care after sister abandons him and disappears to Europe.

Legal advice on guardianship and abandonment of an autistic brother after sister moves to Europe, seeking attorney help.

Comment discussing the challenges of caring for an autistic brother when a sister abandons responsibility and disappears to Europe.

Comment discussing sister abandoning autistic brother and advice on legal actions to recover stolen money.

Comment on a forum discussing a woman’s sister abandoning their autistic brother and moving to Europe, urging legal action.

