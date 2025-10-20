Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman’s “Work Trip” Turns Out To Be A Vacation, Her Autistic Child Finds Out And Won’t Go Home
Woman and man having a serious conversation indoors, reflecting tension about vacation and autistic child issues.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Woman’s “Work Trip” Turns Out To Be A Vacation, Her Autistic Child Finds Out And Won’t Go Home

ifeoluwa.a Ifeoluwa Adesina BoredPanda staff
Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

We’ve all told a little fib now and then. It’s that kind of white lie that seems harmless at the time, whether you’ve told a friend their haircut looks great when it really doesn’t, or told a kid their broccoli tastes like candy just to get them to eat it. These tiny untruths often feel like a social lubricant, a way to avoid hurt feelings or smooth over awkward situations.

However, white lies can backfire, and today’s Original Poster (OP) shared a story involving his ex-wife and autistic daughter. What started as a well-intentioned break for a burned-out parent turned into a painful lesson about how fragile trust can be when the child involved is autistic and depends on stability and truth to feel safe.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    White lies are small, harmless even, told with the best intentions to spare feelings or avoid conflict, but sometimes harmless lies might land harder than expected

    Smiling woman and her autistic child trying on glasses at an optical store during a work trip turned vacation.

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The author’s ex-wife, feeling burned out, asked him to keep their autistic daughter for a few days so she could go on a vacation, telling the daughter that it was a “work trip”

    Text discussing a woman’s work trip that was actually a vacation and how her autistic child refuses to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a woman’s “work trip” that is actually a vacation, affecting her autistic child’s attachment and response.

    Text about woman’s work trip turning into a vacation and her autistic child discovering the truth and refusing to go home.

    Image credits:

    Two women wearing sunglasses sitting outdoors, smiling while looking at a tablet on a sunny day.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some time after the ex-wife returned, the daughter discovered the truth about the vacation, felt betrayed, hid in her room, and called the author to pick her up

    Text excerpt about autistic child discovering woman’s work trip was a vacation, refusing to go home afterward.

    Text about an autistic child upset and crying, feeling betrayed after discovering mom’s supposed work trip was a vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about autistic child Olivia refusing to go home after discovering woman’s work trip was a vacation.

    Image credits:

    Woman sitting on couch looking upset while holding a phone, referencing woman’s work trip and autistic child conflict.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The daughter has been staying with him since then, upset and distrustful of the ex-wife, while the ex-wife now demands she return home for routines and therapy

    Woman’s work trip revealed as vacation, autistic child discovers truth and refuses to go home with her.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s work trip revealed as vacation, autistic child discovers truth and refuses to go home.

    Image credits:

    However, he refused to send the daughter back until she was ready, causing tension and threats of legal action from the ex-wife

    The OP has a 12-year-old daughter who is autistic and lives primarily with her mom. When the ex-wife admitted she was exhausted and needed time off, he agreed to take their daughter for a few days while she went on a vacation with friends. However, to avoid upsetting the daughter, who struggles with changes in routine, the ex-wife told her it was a “work trip.”

    For a while, that lie held up. The OP’s daughter stayed with him, and things went smoothly. It could’ve ended there, except months later, an innocent comment from one of the ex-wife’s friends revealed the truth. When the daughter overheard her mom’s friend mention the trip, she figured that the “work trip” was actually a girls’ vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She shut down immediately, locking herself in her room and eventually calling the OP to come pick her up, and since then, she has refused to go back. The OP noted that the daughter has been crying often and missing her mom, but she’s also terrified of being lied to again.

    The ex-wife insists he bring her back home, saying it’s the best way to restore normalcy, especially with help from the daughter’s therapist. However, when the OP refused, saying that she would return “when she’s ready,” the ex-wife threatened to involve the police or take him to court for custodial interference. His current wife is urging him to “avoid drama,” but he believes forcing his daughter back could break her even more.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman and man having a serious conversation indoors, depicting a tense moment related to autistic child and work trip vacation.

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Children with autism often experience unexpected changes and breaches of trust more intensely than their neurotypical peers. ASD Today explains that their neurological differences make predictability and routine essential, as these elements provide a sense of security and help them navigate daily life.

    Hand Center affirms this and builds on it by highlighting that even seemingly small disruptions can be highly stressful, often leading to anxiety, withdrawal, tantrums, repetitive behaviors, or even aggression. These reactions stem from sensory sensitivities, difficulties with executive functioning, and challenges interpreting social cues.

    However, rebuilding trust with a neurodivergent child after a disruption is possible. Everyday Parenting notes that it takes patience, consistency, and empathy, as their trust can be particularly fragile after misunderstandings or emotional ruptures.

    They suggest that parents or caregivers can begin by validating the child’s feelings, communicating clearly and compassionately, maintaining reliable routines, and engaging in intentional repair strategies. In more complex situations, they recommend professional support from therapists or specialists who can guide families through rebuilding trust effectively.

    Netizens criticized the OP for refusing to send the daughter back to her mother, arguing that his actions are making the situation worse rather than helping. Many felt he was overreacting and harming the co-parenting relationship and emphasized that while his ex-wife’s lie was unfortunate, it should be addressed together, not prolonged by withholding the child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    What would you do if you were in the OP’s shoes? Would you keep the child with you or send her home right away? We would love to know your thoughts!

    Netizens criticized the author, accusing him of  blowing the situation out of proportion and insisting that he is making the situation worse

    Woman on work trip secretly on vacation, autistic child discovers truth and refuses to return home, causing family conflict.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing how a woman’s work trip turned vacation upset her autistic child, affecting their routine and home return.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s work trip that was actually a vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a woman’s work trip that was actually a vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    Text from an online post discussing challenges of parenting an autistic child when a woman’s work trip is actually a vacation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman’s work trip that is actually a vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text comment discussing a woman’s work trip turning into a vacation, with her autistic child refusing to go home.

    Comment discussing a mother’s work trip turned vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home due to feelings.

    Reddit comment discussing a woman’s work trip turned vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman’s work trip revealed as a vacation and her autistic child refusing to return home.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a woman’s work trip revealed as a vacation affecting her autistic child refusing to go home.

    Reddit comment discussing woman’s work trip turned vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment text on a white background about not sending a child back after a woman’s work trip turns out to be a vacation, involving an autistic child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing a woman’s work trip that is actually a vacation, involving her autistic child.

    Comment discussing concerns about a woman’s work trip turning into a vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Woman’s work trip revealed as vacation, autistic child discovers truth and refuses to return home.

    Comment discussing autism, a woman’s work trip that is a vacation, and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post discussing a woman’s work trip turned vacation and her autistic child refusing to go home.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Parenting Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT